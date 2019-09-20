This Absolutely Bonkers Putt At The US Senior Open Is Something Straight Out Of 'Happy Gilmore'
"This is obviously what he was trying to do," a commentator quipped about Tim Petrovic's reverse putt to save par on a par-3 at the 2022 US Senior Open.
"This is obviously what he was trying to do," a commentator quipped about Tim Petrovic's reverse putt to save par on a par-3 at the 2022 US Senior Open.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
"This is obviously what he was trying to do," a commentator quipped about Tim Petrovic's reverse putt to save par on a par-3 at the 2022 US Senior Open.
For Tobey Maguire's birthday, we are pulling these photos out of the archives so you can see him in all his long-maned glory.
Evan Nagao delivers a plethora of banger tricks that you didn't think were possible to do with a yo yo to win the 2022 US Nationals.
How to make and sustain relationships in a new city as a single person.
Over a weekend where Mr. Happy Face was crowned the ugliest dog in the world and a near-perfect 30,000 year old mummified baby woolly mammoth was found in Yukon, Canada, here are some top stories you might have missed.
While campaigning for his son at a ShopRite in Staten Island, Rudy Giuliani says a man assaulted him. Here's what CCTV footage captured from the incident.
For them, it's not so much a TV show, but a mirror in which Luke, Jess, Dean and Logan's sluttiness is also their sluttiness.
From the Apple III to AirPower, botched product releases prove Apple isn't as immune to failure as some might think.
John Oliver tackled the "utterly devastating" reversal of Roe v. Wade on Sunday's "Last Week Tonight," saying "The message that the Supreme Court sends is pretty clear: We don't care if pregnancy kills you, we don't care if you don't want to be pregnant, we don't care about you at all."
If stories of mega media corporations losing out on unfathomable fortunes make you feel all warm and fuzzy inside, then you're gonna love this one.
From Kendrick Lamar's closing performance to Olivia Rodrigo's duet with Lily Allen — we round up the most powerfully political moments from this year's festival
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
The USS Samuel B Roberts was found at a depth of 6,985 meters.
A US citizen was refused a life-saving abortion while on vacation in Malta. The case highlights the danger to women with Roe v Wade being reversed, say campaigners.
The deck is designed to play itself, so why not leave to go eat lunch and play the odds?
On June 21, 2022, a near complete, mummified baby woolly mammoth was found in the Klondike gold fields within Trʼondëk Hwëchʼin Traditional Territory.
This handy little tool, featured on "Shark Tank," aims to quickly suck out a substantial part of the irritants left by those pesky bugs.
Engineering Explained breaks down why small planes continue to use leaded gas even though its a leading cause of brain damage.
Gadget manufacturers are getting into the car-making business. That could shake up the auto industry, global trade, and geopolitics.
The man is an employee at a New York City store visited by the adviser to former President Donald Trump, police say.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Constitutional lawyer Page Pate thinks the news of the feds raiding the home of Jeffrey Clark, a former Justice Department official who championed Donald Trump's false claims about the 2020 election, is bad news for the former president.
Thomas Graham, the namesake of the half cookie, half cracker and the man who spent a lifetime railing against any food that brought taste, flavor or enjoyment to the table, would get no pleasure at all in the amount of pleasure graham crackers have provided over the last nearly 200 years.
Give your muscles the through massage they deserve with this successful Kickstarter project.
Baz Luhrmann's movie about The King belly-flops, but in an interesting way.
Susan Collins said she was shocked that Donald Trump's Supreme Court justices would overturn Roe v. Wade. Jeffrey Toobin thinks she was living in denial.
Huckberry has put together a collection of clothes, shoes and accessories that will keep you comfortable while looking fly as hell.
In early May I discovered that my book "The Circle" had been pulled from high school reading lists in Rapid City, S.D. It was one of five books — four novels and a memoir — that were deemed inappropriate for high school seniors.
A spokesman for Miller said she meant to say "right to life" in her remarks. Do we buy that though? You decide!
The Sun Shield windbreaker uses LifeLabs's own CoolLife technology to actively cool your body while blocking out harmful UV rays.
Mifepristone, the FDA-approved abortion drug, might also treat conditions like cancer and PTSD. Proving it works in a post-Roe landscape could be a challenge.
The convicted sex trafficker's lawyer said she is "unable to properly prepare for sentencing" after jail officials declared the suicide watch and abruptly moved her to solitary confinement.
Simon Whistler breaks down why Nestlé might be the most evil corporation in the world.
The downfall of the constitutional right to abortion began 12 years ago, after Republicans swept state house elections and passed hundreds of restrictions.
Anti-abortion activists should be concerned with other issues that can threaten life, such as easy access to guns, poverty and rising maternity mortality rates, the Vatican's editorial director said on Saturday.
Olivia Rodrigo told the Supreme Court what she really felt about their decision to take away a woman's right to an abortion.
The city is already planning to phase out new gas-powered car sales by 2035.
According to the Women's Rabbinic Network, some of the religion's most sacred texts — the Torah, the Mishnah and the Talmud — view a fetus as a soul only once it's born.
The Pittsburgh Steelers of the 1970s won four Super Bowls and fielded some of the greatest teams ever assembled. However, the most important game they ever played was not a Super Bowl, but this random playoff game.
The great "convergence" of the mid-20th century may have been an anomaly.
It is Nasa's first launch from a commercial site outside the US – and a landmark moment for Australia.
A local woman named Meg happened to play with Minkah Fitzpatrick, and "whooped" some other NFL players in pickleball.
Choices, a clinic in Memphis, canceled some appointments and fielded desperate calls from patients, with dozens getting procedures just in time. "I cannot have this baby," one caller said.
The U.S. seems to suffer from chronic Nothing Works Syndrome.
The Pistons gave Jaden, his mom, his dad, and his grandfather different legacy jerseys (Detroit Lions, Country Day, Detroit Shock). Thomas Hunter played for the Lions.
Sixty-mile strip on edge of Poland and Lithuania is seen as vulnerable due to its position between Russian exclave of Kaliningrad and Belarus
Martin Shkreli was the reviled "pharma bro" hedge funder who inflated the price of life-saving drugs and was jailed for fraud. Christie Smythe was the reporter who quit her marriage and job for him. Why?