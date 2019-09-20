This 8K Ultra High Definition View Of A Martian Crater Is Eye-Popping In Its Detail
Seán Doran remastered a stunning visual of what the HiRISE camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured: an extraordinary closeup of a crater.
Seán Doran remastered a stunning visual of what the HiRISE camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured: an extraordinary closeup of a crater.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
"One day you're Cinderella and then in zero point six seconds, you're Quasimodo," the actor testified on Tuesday.
Educational psychologist and parenting expert Michele Borba has identified a set of skills kids need to boost mental toughness, resilience, social competence, self-awareness and moral strength.
Seán Doran remastered a stunning visual of what the HiRISE camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter captured: an extraordinary closeup of a crater.
A popular idea to soften the blow of global warming might also make the world's malaria problem even worse.
This week, there were so many good tweets, we're giving you some extras. Enjoy.
Physics Girl explains how a solar storm in 2012 would've been catastrophic for the planet. Here's why we might want to prepare for the worst.
Recognizing that many of us find purpose in what we do is a good start.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
The iconic Italian racing team haven't won a Driver's Championship since 2007, but here's how that might change this year. This is how Ferrari turned things around.
Signs and symptoms to watch out for.
A suit claiming false advertising apparently forced Frito-Lay to relabel the packaging for its citrus-free chips.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Stephen Colbert tried to make sense of U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle throwing out the mask mandate in the United States because "wearing a mask cleans nothing. At most, it traps virus droplets."
With some water and vinegar, angry mama will help release all the crud from your microwave, and make it a snap to clean.
Jordan Klepper found some disturbing similarities between Hungary's assault on free speech and what we're now starting to see in the United States.
After a transaction at CVS, customers are given receipts that are comically longer than any other store's receipt. Why?
The streaming platform has reported a loss of 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter.
David Foreman thought it was strange to see a flamingo off the coast of Texas and then it turned out to be a notorious runaway.
The Phoenix Suns lost to the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday, April 19. The Suns's star player Devin Booker showed some love to this fan when he ended up sliding next to him during the game.
An Interview with Troy Kotsur.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Scott Malone, who plays for the English soccer club Millwall, scored the most accidental goal you'll ever see.
The Tennessee GOP voted Tuesday to remove former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus and others from the ballot.
This weather-resistant jacket from Flint and Tinder looks snazzy when it's brand new, but we actually think it looks even better once it's been worn-in after a year or two.
Traits from RNA molecules passed between multiple generations of worms can work with genetic changes to influence future evolution.
This unsettling Las Vegas restaurant might make you crave a salad.
With an insulated air mattress, a waterproof/bugproof design and six pockets for easy storage, this is a deluxe way to camp.
A 10-month-old boy was curious about what a lemon tasted like and had a really bad time.
The Nord Stream 2 pipeline, connecting Russia to Germany, was completed last year but hasn't started operating yet. Western nations fear it could be used as a powerful geopolitical weapon wielded by Vladimir Putin.
The key ingredient in these gummies, Safr'Inside™, is award-winning and extracted from the most bioavailable compound of saffron.
Danny Hess demonstrates how one of his trademark surfboards gets made and it's mesmerizing.
Shelling and strikes in Donbas increasing but Russians hampered by logistical problems, Ministry of Defence claims.
Former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly took out his fury on an unfortunate JetBlue worker when his flight to Turks and Caicos was delayed.
The idea that the mushrooms in "Super Mario" games were actually inspired by drugs isn't as ridiculous as you might think.
"On October 20, 2020, I misunderstood a joke. That misunderstanding added 4 percent to Virgin Galactic's stock price, a mistake worth a little over $200 million."
The Ohio State Marching Band outdid themselves once again with a glorious tribute to the hard rock band.
Making a difference is not just about charismatic leaders and huge protests. As these books show, social and political shifts are usually the result of sustained, unseen work.
If you want to buy this house in Fairfax, Virginia, you'll have to buy it without first seeing its lower level — or the non-lease-holding resident who lives there.
The "Halo" video game series has very distinct sound effects. Here's how foley artists came up with the realistic sounding audio.
"Roblox" removes sex tape content after Saint Kardashian saw his mother's likeness on the platform.
There are competing notions of fairness — and sometimes they're totally incompatible with each other.
A Democratic Michigan state senator fired back against one of her Republican colleagues who made "grooming" accusations against her. "Hate wins when people like me stand by and let it happen. I won't," Mallory McMorrow said in a fiery address on Tuesday.
There are six main causes of burnout — two of which relate directly to compensation: insufﬁcient reward and an absence of fairness.
Device uses a weak current to artificially amplify the taste of salt, as part of efforts to reduce sodium levels in popular dishes.
A clip of Academy Award winner Viola Davis playing Michelle Obama in the new Showtime series "The First Lady" has leaked and it's a little rough.
Millions of student loan borrowers will be closer to debt forgiveness after a number of changes the Education Department plans to make to the lending system.
Julia Roberts told Stephen Colbert the secret behind her two-decade marriage with husband Danny Moder and he later had to apologize to his wife for not having such a good answer.