This 3D Size Comparison Of The World's Tallest Buildings Will Make You Feel Very Small
Here's an extraordinary 3D animated size comparison of every supertall building in the world, including the ones projected to go up in the future.
Here's an extraordinary 3D animated size comparison of every supertall building in the world, including the ones projected to go up in the future.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Comedian Jimmy Carr had no patience for anti-vaxxer audience members with this succinct riff.
I just want to know if I'd actually be alone.
Here's an extraordinary 3D animated size comparison of every supertall building in the world, including the ones projected to go up in the future.
After a series of preposterous rumors about the Furby's potential for espionage, several government agencies made waves by deciding to ban the weird owl-hamster creature.
When I bring up the future, he gets really defensive. I'm also worried that I might just be internalizing what my dad says. Am I selfish to be thinking these things?
Rick Beato spoke with Sting in a wide-ranging interview about his music career and in one memorable moment, the rocker opened up about his biggest problems with popular songs in 2021 — specifically, the conspicuous lack of a bridge.
Why is life in this country so hostile to single people?
Germany on Thursday announced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated.
Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl had an extraordinary response when Will Arnett asked him about his favorite beat of all time on his podcast "SmartLess."
Black Oxygen Organics became a sudden hit in the fringe world of alternative medicines and supplements, where even dirt can go for $110 a bag.
Distillers around the world are now producing rye whiskey, which is actually quite fitting since its roots are in Europe.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Halle Berry breaks down her legendary career, from "Living Dolls" to "Bruised" and shares what her "John Wick" co-star Keanu Reeves have in common.
In a world of more frequent and more intense flooding, one way to protect against the worst can trace its roots back to the Netherlands, nearly 1,000 years ago.
From cracking to cooking to eating, Adam Ragusea covers every single detail that you need to know about eggs — and how to make the basics.
A vaccine's value isn't just in its peak performance; also essential to know is when, and how quickly, protection might start to decline.
Dear Spotify Wrapped, we don't need a forced joke about NFTs or cringe copywriting. We just need our top songs and artists, please.
This week's advice column questions include an employer wondering whether they can get rid of an employee who refuses to lie to customers, a septuagenarian who can't get past a high school slight and more.
Redditor LainLain queried the r/AskReddit community about things that people in the future will be as aghast about as we are about widespread smoking in the 1960s. Here's a roundup of a few of the most intriguing responses from the viral thread.
It's the most wonderful time of the year: winter holidays, yes, but also the period in which it is especially socially acceptable to air general malaise on the TL.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Go on a visually stunning journey with skier and filmmaker Sam Favret, who took to the slopes of Chamonix all by himself — with a drone — after the valley closed the resorts this winter.
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch believes abortion bans empower women. She's taking that argument to the Supreme Court.
If you're searching for gifts that will make the holiday break a bit brighter, look no further than these lovely Lego sets.
This week, we've also got Yoko Ono in the Beatles documentary "Get Back."
Cheddar breaks down the world of difference between .5 degrees of warming.
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
After you're gone, your files, photos, emails, and more stay behind. You can choose who can access them.
One woman laughed in my face when I told her.
Gentle on one side, strong exfoliation with the other, this clever charcoal-infused scrubber really gets at the dirt and oil.
Simu Liu, star of this year's biggest box-office hit, chugs boba on the hot seat, explains his rise to fame and reminisces on his past as a "terrible accountant" before joining showbiz.
"They said sex was like a sports car, they go faster and faster and then you can't stop."
This old footage of former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin hedging about Donald Trump's COVID tests looks really bad in hindsight.
Pope Francis has tested a lot of traditions and carved a special lane for himself when it comes to Papal fashion. Here's what his bold stance on clothes really means.
Snowmen, Santas and reindeer are nice and all, but this holiday sasquatch is better-suited for our trees.
Why the seventh episode of the seventh season of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is a masterpiece.
Bridle Path and Kulp Elementary Schools Advanced and Beginner Band might never live down this disastrous Christmas performance from 2009.
Jacqueline Avant, who was married to music executive Clarence Avant and the mother-in-law of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, was found shot to death during an apparent home invasion at her Beverly Hills home.
Drew Gooden deconstructs a terrible tweet that asked men about how to ask out a girl at the grocery store.
The lockout began on Wednesday night after the league's collective bargaining agreement expired.
Since Friday, Norway's Magnus Carlsen and Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi have been spending their days in a glass box in Dubai, vying for the 2021 World Chess Championship.
Larry David's "Everyman" bit on this week's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" is one of the most insightful things he's done on the show.
Climate models are usually run on supercomputers. But Amazon has donated cloud computing time to run a model — with a twist.
Parag Agrawal is one of the few tech industry CTOs to nab the top job. But the tides may be shifting.
Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel both teed off on Donald Trump on Wednesday night after former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows revealed in a new book that the ex-president tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his debate with Joe Biden.
Dixie fox loves to get tickled at the Save A Fox Rescue.
Why it seems like Altimas are always reckless on the road.