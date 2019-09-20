These Bros Built A Pogo Stick Bike And It's Like A Childhood Dream Come To Life
Scotty Cranmer, Matty Cranmer and Vinny Mannino worked with an engineer to come up with an amazing pogo bike that works beyond their wildest dreams.
Scotty Cranmer, Matty Cranmer and Vinny Mannino worked with an engineer to come up with an amazing pogo bike that works beyond their wildest dreams.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
"Fast and Furious" sagas, soul-music docs, space jams and super villain epics — your complete multiplex-to-streaming summer viewing guide.
Scotty Cranmer, Matty Cranmer and Vinny Mannino worked with an engineer to come up with an amazing pogo bike that works beyond their wildest dreams.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"Baby Got Back" performed by Leonard Bernstein is surprisingly elegant.
Sure, it's irritating. But this unpopular native plant also has underappreciated superpowers. Here's how to deal with it.
Here's how much your investments would be worth if you'd purchased $100 worth of cryptos like Dogecoin and Bitcoin one year ago.
A travel expert reveals the worst mistakes he sees tourists make when they trek out to Europe.
Demand for the visas has increased despite Trump administration policies that made them less likely to be approved.
Greene began shouting at Ocasio-Cortez and asking why she supports antifa, a far-left activist group, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them "terrorist" groups.
Police in the United Kingdom released this crazy police chase footage of a driver that led police on a 124mph chase before crashing in a head-on collision,
Bozeman, Montana, has big-city problems, but it may not get big-city help.
Why not embrace Brood X as the free-range, sustainable source of protein that it truly is?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
CNN released body cam footage of DC police officer Michael Fanone during the January 6 Capitol riot and it's extremely unsettling to watch.
Though they're on private property, they're highly visible. One of them has a Confederate flag flying alongside it.
A 20-year-old student living in Los Angeles shows off the garage space that she's living in with her mother and sister.
I've been locked out of the vast invisible system that determines creditworthiness — all because I have a twin.
If a team's traveling party numbers in the several dozen, seven positive cases would be orders of magnitude higher than the breakthrough rate in the non-pinstripe population.
Savannah Guthrie spoke to Ellen about her decision to end her talk show after 19 seasons and the allegations of a toxic workplace that surfaced last year.
Professional Fortnite player "BenjyFishy" recently helped his mom create a Twitch channel and people are loving it.
It's been 14 years since the first "Mass Effect" game hit store shelves, but we're still excited to play through the entire trilogy remastered in 4K.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
James May has been locked out of his Tesla Model S because of this one weird battery flaw.
They had a fight right before she disappeared. Now Jim Lucas is just glad to put his sister to rest.
If you're in love with the idea of having fresh veggies all year round, this indoor garden makes it easy to grow your own — even in an apartment.
Durable, comfortable and perfect for the workday or the weekend — no matter what they might bring. These are your new favorite pants. Try them today for free.
We're in the market for a nice pair of sandals, so we're stoked to see Huckberry and Chaco working together to put these out as the warm weather rolls in.
Marc Warnke, a goat herding professional, explains how to flip a goat if you absolutely had to.
Sarah Paulson answers every question we have about playing Vikki Hiller in Peyton Reed's 2003 sex comedy "Down With Love" alongside Ewan McGregor, Renee Zellweger, and David Hyde Pierce.
At first, it seemed like a case of Silicon Valley d-baggery. The man is shown smirking at the camera, seemingly knowing that he got away with this potentially deadly stunt.
Retired Navy SEAL Clint Emerson offers his tips on what are the best ways to handle an active shooting situation.
Only 44 people are said to have reached the summit of all 14 of the world's highest mountains. Now, researchers are questioning whether any of them have really done it.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has a burgeoning fanbase of loyal stans.
In 2015, Apple introduced the 12-inch MacBook, the first MacBook model to not feature a glowing Apple logo, and since then, MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs have also not included an illuminated logo. Why did Apple stop making the glowing Apple logos?
Tesla had previously purchased billions of dollars worth of the cryptocurrency
I live near Stratford-upon-Avon, in the United Kingdom, and I sent the AirTag to a friend south of London.
Here's what it takes to make bank on the resold shoe market.
With a backpack slung over her shoulders, a painting under one arm and a skateboard under the other, a woman wandered the halls of a Miami-Dade high school on Monday, distributing fliers with her social media handle to students, prosecutors said.
Let's state the obvious: It's very expensive to live in the Bay Area.
The only thing more satisfying than watching a timelapse of this tower being built is to watch it all be destroyed.
As the first presidential debate of the 2020 general election came to a close last fall, CNN's top anchors and political correspondents stepped up to offer their seasoned perspective and analysis.
The classics could be losing their magic
Brent Terhune does a hilarious impression of yokels who are mad at fast-food workers because unemployment insurance is paying them better.
Four Loko parties, falling maggots and first-floor strip clubs.
Some of us aren't hot enough to wear Crocs ironically, OK?!
A dog has its world rocked when their favorite ball is caught in the pool skimmer.
With many people continuing to work from home, showering every day or two hasn't seemed as necessary as it did in the past.
More than 100 Republicans, including former governors and lawmakers, are threatening to form a third party if the GOP doesn't split from Trump
FOX 9's Jennifer McDermed struggles to regain her composure after a technical difficulty causes her to double over in laughter.