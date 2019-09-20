There's A New Strong Bad Email Video Out Today, So Stop What You're Doing And Sink Into The Nostalgia
This is what April Fool's should be about: reviving the wonders of the internet past.
Illustrator Phillip Lietz alleges that Yang's Lobby3 organization took advantage of him and others.
Oscars producer Will Packer was just as stunned as the rest of the world after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock. Packer explains the uncomfortable decision he had to make in the immediate aftermath.
Noted comedy enthusiast Judd Apatow returns to directing with a meta comedy about actors on a set during the COVID-19 pandemic.
A new study has found that sleeping with even a small amount of light could put you at higher risk of chronic illness.
Jomboy thinks this might be the pettiest rule for an umpire to call someone out on.
This year marks MAD magazine's 70th Anniversary. We celebrate a publication that's been dumbing down America for decades.
Breakfast, it turns out. The answer is breakfast.
They should teach what Scott Hastings did here in journalism school.
At least one million South Koreans have body art, but it remains illegal for anyone other than medical professionals to give tattoos.
The previously missing pieces to the human genome could offer insights into aging, diseases such as cancer as well as human diversity and evolution.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Rick Beato does a comprehensive breakdown of Blue Öyster Cult's signature song and asks Buck Dharma about his reaction to that infamous "SNL" sketch.
Where to buy Microsoft's elusive premium console right now.
Michael Reeves sees if Fredrick the fish can make him a millionaire.
The dating phenomenon, from which there is apparently no return, may actually be hurting our love lives.
Between 1955 and 1956, the BBC produced a two-part dramatization of "The Lord of The Rings." The scripts were thought to be lost to time.
The Action Lab demonstrates a cool physics experiment that will leave you spinning.
Rap songs are increasingly showing up as evidence in criminal trials.
Everybody told me my grief would relent in a year. It only got worse. Was there something wrong with me?
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
You'll be supremely jealous of this dog daycare where dogs get picked up and dropped off in a school bus.
"The last couple we guided had been together for 65 years. They couldn't imagine life without one another."
We're not missing out on the joys of the outdoors — even if we still need to be careful. We're treating ourselves to new trunks, and we'll be getting our money's worth.
The follow-up to "Wii Sports" is launching on Switch at the end of the month, so now's a good time to invest in a Switch.
This week, some very particular pasta preferences, a letter writer trying to stop a couple from being affectionate in their own home and a boss who cursed out an employee for getting sick.
Use coupon code FLOAT-HLGHZR at checkout, and you'll get a nice discount on these novel decorations.
"Toxic" songwriter Cathy Dennis gave the song almost a jazzy-feel on this rare cut.
A useful explainer for making pizza at home the Italian way.
Made to stand up to multiple days of wear in the wild, these superb shorts and pants are still made to travel light. In fact, they even pack down smaller than a t-shirt.
"I for one can't wait to hear Mulvaney's trenchant and objective political analysis," Colbert quipped.
A 2020 report found more than 15 million homes are at serious risk of flooding — and it's only going to get worse.
A student asked Luca Sticagnoli if he could play "Pumped Up Kicks" on triple neck guitar. Here were the results.
Mortgage rates are up, and so are home prices. One economist explains what to watch out for in these "irrational" times.
This week's characters also include a podcaster with a weird take about texting, a doctor who is monitoring the traffic situation and a mayor seen out clubbing with Cara Delevingne.
Hugh Jackman had the most wholesome reaction to this fan's X-Men prop that he brought to the Broadway show.
Back in the late 1990s, Abercrombie & Fitch was the trendiest clothing company at the mall. This Netflix documentary looks at how everything unraveled.
By using energy, Bitcoin is able to issue money in a way that is open and fair for everyone in the world.
Alex Worden explains the distance between the Earth and the moon with household items.
Alex Honnold, the first rock climber to complete a free solo climb of El Capitan, definitively answers perhaps his most frequently asked question.
For many South Africans, the quiet and calmness that can be found in the water — one of the rare places with few, if any, human-related threats — has been transformational.
This resurfaced clip of Chris Rock talking about encountering his childhood bully on the set of a movie speak volumes about his character.
Between Keith Phipps's new book and the forthcoming "The Massive Weight of Unbearable Talent", it's a great time for Nic Cage fans.
"Game of Thrones" may have concluded its eight-season run almost three years ago but the show is gearing up to return this August with an upcoming spinoff called.
You'll be left scratching your head after the officials tossed Denver Nuggets' guard Austin Rivers out of the game for this play.
Ginni Thomas' suggested hires included known bigots and at least one suspected foreign spy, sources say.
Jars contained fish, fruit and beeswax balm to sustain the tomb's residents in the afterlife.