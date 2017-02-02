Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
FROM THE ARCHIVES

YouTuber Neil Fennell juxtaposed the 37 unique timelines shown in "Groundhog Day" to play out at the same time. What's more harrowing is the timelines the film doesn't show. Many theorize that poor Phil Connors was trapped in Punxsutawney for 33 years (the guy did become fluent in French and ice sculpture after all).

STUFF THAT SUCKS

Diet app Noom is under fire for its weight loss strategies and dubious psychological bent. Here's what the program claims to do, why people are mad — and the four big reasons it just doesn't work.

THE MASKED MEN
maptia.com

Possessed by the spirits of the mask, both animal spirits and the spirits of the dead, Nyau must not be referred to as men. Part of traditional Chewa culture, they are a secret society or spiritual cult. Associated with ritual fear and dread, the Nyau are an important part of Chewa cosmology and religious beliefs.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x