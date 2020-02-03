Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

BALL IS LIFE

theringer.com

The NBA's two greatest forces since Jordan weren't exactly rivals or best friends, but they eventually forged a brotherhood. For years, James fought for Bryant's respect. Now, he's determined to carry on his legacy.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample