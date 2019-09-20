The Trailer For Ryan Reynolds' 'Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard' Looks Like The Summer Movie Fun We've All Been Waiting For
Ryan Reynolds, Salma Hayek and Samuel L. Jackson team up for a high octane action comedy sequel, coming June 16.
Myths and fables passed down over thousands of years are full of fantastic creatures and warring gods. But they also might contain evidence of environmental disasters of the past.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Some products at the supermarket are labeled as "flushable" but as The Verge's Nicole Wetsman reveals, these actually are causing serious harm to our wastewater facilities.
What's happening in Israel and Gaza is the near-inevitable result of a grim status quo.
If you live in a big city, there are thousands of quirks and intricacies that you probably overlook every single day. Find out what you're missing.
Scotty Cranmer, Matty Cranmer and Vinny Mannino worked with an engineer to come up with an amazing pogo bike that works beyond their wildest dreams.
Innovation and the incinerated tongue: Notes on hot chicken, race, and culinary crossover
All pandemic long, scientists brawled over how the virus spreads. Droplets! No, aerosols! At the heart of the fight was a mysterious error in decades-old research.
"Baby Got Back" performed by Leonard Bernstein is surprisingly elegant.
This is the inside story of how a bunch of bored, jaded Millennial dudes become expert investors and kings of chaos.
At first, online-only AA meetings seemed like an impossible challenge for the program's structure. A year later, some members are hesitant to go back to the way it was.
Statistics tell us that individuals are most likely to be somewhere around the middle part of our lives; the same could be true of the human race.
In this dramatic footage from 2017, Emmett Jaques acted quickly to help save the life of a snowboarder who crashed into trees at Breckenridge ski resort.
Sure, it's irritating. But this unpopular native plant also has underappreciated superpowers. Here's how to deal with it.
A travel expert reveals the worst mistakes he sees tourists make when they trek out to Europe.
Here's how much your investments would be worth if you'd purchased $100 worth of cryptos like Dogecoin and Bitcoin one year ago.
"Fast and Furious" sagas, soul-music docs, space jams and super villain epics — your complete multiplex-to-streaming summer viewing guide.
James May has been locked out of his Tesla Model S because of this one weird battery flaw.
Greene began shouting at Ocasio-Cortez and asking why she supports antifa, a far-left activist group, and Black Lives Matter, falsely labeling them "terrorist" groups.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Demand for the visas has increased despite Trump administration policies that made them less likely to be approved.
Police in the United Kingdom released this crazy police chase footage of a driver that led police on a 124mph chase before crashing in a head-on collision,
We've already seen how powerful Apple's custom M1 chips are in their laptops, so we're thrilled to get that same performance on the iPad later this month.
Bozeman, Montana, has big-city problems, but it may not get big-city help.
CNN released body cam footage of DC police officer Michael Fanone during the January 6 Capitol riot and it's extremely unsettling to watch.
It's been 14 years since the first "Mass Effect" game hit store shelves, but we're still excited to play through the entire trilogy remastered in 4K.
A 20-year-old student living in Los Angeles shows off the garage space that she's living in with her mother and sister.
Why not embrace Brood X as the free-range, sustainable source of protein that it truly is?
Though they're on private property, they're highly visible. One of them has a Confederate flag flying alongside it.
Savannah Guthrie spoke to Ellen about her decision to end her talk show after 19 seasons and the allegations of a toxic workplace that surfaced last year.
I've been locked out of the vast invisible system that determines creditworthiness — all because I have a twin.
If a team's traveling party numbers in the several dozen, seven positive cases would be orders of magnitude higher than the breakthrough rate in the non-pinstripe population.
Marc Warnke, a goat herding professional, explains how to flip a goat if you absolutely had to.
Professional Fortnite player "BenjyFishy" recently helped his mom create a Twitch channel and people are loving it.
They had a fight right before she disappeared. Now Jim Lucas is just glad to put his sister to rest.
Retired Navy SEAL Clint Emerson offers his tips on what are the best ways to handle an active shooting situation.
Sarah Paulson answers every question we have about playing Vikki Hiller in Peyton Reed's 2003 sex comedy "Down With Love" alongside Ewan McGregor, Renee Zellweger, and David Hyde Pierce.
At first, it seemed like a case of Silicon Valley d-baggery. The man is shown smirking at the camera, seemingly knowing that he got away with this potentially deadly stunt.
In 2015, Apple introduced the 12-inch MacBook, the first MacBook model to not feature a glowing Apple logo, and since then, MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs have also not included an illuminated logo. Why did Apple stop making the glowing Apple logos?
Only 44 people are said to have reached the summit of all 14 of the world's highest mountains. Now, researchers are questioning whether any of them have really done it.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has a burgeoning fanbase of loyal stans.
Here's what it takes to make bank on the resold shoe market.
Tesla had previously purchased billions of dollars worth of the cryptocurrency
I live near Stratford-upon-Avon, in the United Kingdom, and I sent the AirTag to a friend south of London.
The only thing more satisfying than watching a timelapse of this tower being built is to watch it all be destroyed.