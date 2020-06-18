The Surprisingly Unique Way That N95 Masks Work In Filtering Particles
N95 respirators don't work like strainers, they're more like a spider web.
N95 respirators don't work like strainers, they're more like a spider web.
Holding a large indoor event in a state with a rising coronavirus case count seems like a recipe for disaster.
Channel 6's Brian Taff grills Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly on whether he would say "Black lives matter."
Sam Tobey channels Gogo Yubari and her meteor hammer from "Kill Bill."
Silicon Valley invested $120 million in a startup that sold a $400 juice-making machine that could connect to the internet. What could go wrong?
This driver from Columbus, Ohio might want to study up on how to merge.
Redditor _DTM- visualized the amount of people using social media platforms plotted by monthly active users over the past 17 years.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
On the specter of anti-black violence and raising sons.
Sarah Cooper is back again with an exchange between the President and his son Donald Trump Jr., who asks the President who his favorite child is.
Innovative research suggests black people want a systemic overhaul on crime reduction and inequality.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
N95 respirators don't work like strainers, they're more like a spider web.
What kinds of space are we willing to live and work in now?
The so-called Ripple20 vulnerabilities affect equipment found in data centers, power grids and more.
It's unlikely that you'll be frequenting a bar anytime soon, here's what you can do if you have a thirst for a vodka cocktail at home.
The program is crucial to the next phase of reopening, which begins on Monday. But workers have not had much success in getting information from people who test positive.
An uncoordinated response, political polarization, and the sheer size of the country may help explain the devastating numbers.
The "King of Random" team perform a science experiment upon the latex rubber toy.
While President Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on Saturday was pitched as an over-subscribed event, with Trump campaign staffers touting ticket registrations over a million, the final turnout came to a fraction of the venue's overall capacity, confirming reports of low turnout that dogged what was meant to be Trump's triumphant return to the campaign trail.
Researchers identified a series of 9-inch-long prints as belonging to an extinct ancestor of the modern crocodile. The animal appeared to walk on two feet.
Poor posture can lead to muscle pain, fatigue, and make you less productive. Fix it with Albaro, the innovative tool that uses air cell technology to provide personalized spinal support.
Sam Tobey channels Gogo Yubari and her meteor hammer from "Kill Bill."
"This is a demand for real change," said one Black Lives Matter leader from Houston.
It's not so much a fixer-upper as a house of horrors.
The offbeat moments of lockdown, Olympics sports from above and more best photos of the week.
A lot has happened over the last ten years, right? At the very least, the average cost of tablets has really dropped. Right now, you can ever grab an Amazon Fire 7 for just 40 bucks.
Orlando, Florida is home to the Epic McD, the biggest McDonald's in the world with Belgian waffles, pizza and a video game arcade.
President Trump and his campaign promised an overflow crowd in Tulsa, Okla., on Saturday, both inside and outside the 19,000-capacity arena.
Reddit user bgregory98 crunched the numbers and put together a chart demonstrating when weekly average cases peaked in all 50 states (and the District of Columbia).
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Channel 6's Brian Taff grills Vice President Mike Pence repeatedly on whether he would say "Black lives matter."
If you want to make delicious barbecue on your own, all you need is the right equipment. Rest assured, this is the good stuff. This smoker from Weber has a 4.7/5 average rating on Amazon with over 2,000 reviews.
Holding a large indoor event in a state with a rising coronavirus case count seems like a recipe for disaster.
Alarming heat scorched Siberia on Saturday as the small town of Verkhoyansk (67.5°N latitude) reached 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit, 32 degrees above the normal high temperature. If verified, this is likely the hottest temperature ever recorded in Siberia and also the hottest temperature ever recorded north of the Arctic Circle, which begins at 66.5°N.
Police sources say the killer's withdrawal of $475,000 was highly irregular, and how an RCMP 'agent' would get money
The Slow Mo Guys demonstrate how the Apple Watch gets water out of the case in extremely satisfying slow motion.
The islands' geography and small population helped. But so did two enterprising doctors who pushed for aggressive tracing and testing—and sometimes found themselves at odds.
We hoped that COVID-19 would be a seasonal infection. We hoped wrong.
Redditor _DTM- visualized the amount of people using social media platforms plotted by monthly active users over the past 17 years.
Six decades ago, Gordon Parks, Life magazine's first black photographer, revolutionized what a crime photo could look like.
One obscure ritual for fighting pandemics before coronavirus involved holding massive weddings in graveyards.
We had no idea that wolves barked this much when they're trying to assert dominance.
The daily confirmed COVID-19 cases in the US have remained high, while the European Union has gotten its numbers down considerably.
Florida's Department of Health on Saturday confirmed 4,049 additional cases of COVID-19, continuing a record-breaking streak for the most new cases reported in a day. The state now has a total of 93,797 confirmed cases.
It took over 10 years, but Klenginem is finally getting due credit for this masterpiece.
Newly unredacted portions of the Mueller report show that Paul Manafort, Rick Gates, and Michael Cohen told investigators Stone had promised the campaign damaging revelations by WikiLeaks. The information was released following a lawsuit by BuzzFeed News.
A big reason why this rally is happening today: Trump aides want to get him out of the funk he's been in for weeks. "I guarantee you after Saturday, if everything goes well, he's going to be in a much better mood," a Trump political adviser told me.
Who do you think won?
The Trump administration has rolled back dozens of long-standing environmental protections. Now California is trying a new tack: Writing its own rules.
An African-American nursing home in Baltimore has had zero COVID infections. Their secret? They listened to President Trump – when he said COVID cases would soon be zero and not to worry, they did the opposite and took emergency measures.
A family of bears takes over this backyard playset in Asheville, North Carolina.
The beauty of Steven Spielberg's 1975 classic is that you can choose how to watch it: as a summery, shark-bitten thriller or as an allegory about the failed leadership of institutions.
Police are paying firms that preach extreme vigilance and deadly force.
Silicon Valley invested $120 million in a startup that sold a $400 juice-making machine that could connect to the internet. What could go wrong?
One gym in California is hoping its social distancing pods will bring customers back to the gym as the country reopens. People on Twitter have thoughts.
The Trump campaign confirmed six staffers working on the Tulsa rally tested positive for coronavirus.
Dylan Tallchief reconstructed the 80s classic in a Microsoft Excel drum machine.