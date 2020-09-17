How The Music On 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' Was Unexpectedly Intricate
Charles Cornell discovers how Johnny Costa, the jazz pianist on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" is one of the most unsung musicians of all-time.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Charles Cornell discovers how Johnny Costa, the jazz pianist on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" is one of the most unsung musicians of all-time.
Now, *this* is how you should play Dance Evolution.
If you know the secret backend of "Super Mario Bros. 3," finishing it in three minutes is a breeze.
A legion of A-list stars did a table read of the 1982 teen comedy classic to to raise funds for coronavirus pandemic relief.
YouTuber JunsKitchen wanted to try to make an aquaponic tank — a fish tank in which you can grow vegetables — and you can see the whole process unfold in glorious detail from start to finish.
Well, that's one way to finish a meal.
Here's the story of how Yahoo!, once one of the most prominent web services companies in the world, met its downfall.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Ryan Murphy's new Netflix series "Ratched" seems to be a hot mess, according to reviews. Here are some of the most caustic comments critics have made about the show.
"My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."
Actors make unconventional choices all the time in their approach of roles. This was his.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Charles Cornell discovers how Johnny Costa, the jazz pianist on "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood" is one of the most unsung musicians of all-time.
Apple unveiled several new products earlier this week and rolled out iOS 14 for existing devices. However, one new iOS 14 feature is confusing some users.
For the residents of a small town bordering Oregon, this weekend's smoke felt like "the apocalypse was happening right here."
The newborn calf of Flo the cow had slipped under a low-voltage electric fence shortly after it had been born. Fortunately for Flo and her calf, a passing motorist came to the rescue.
Platforms like Facebook are designed to profit from humans' confirmation bias. Here's how to restore balance to your feed.
Rice cakes dominated pantries in the '80s and '90s. Where did they come from and where did they go?
Now, *this* is how you should play Dance Evolution.
Heavy elements like gold are created by the deaths, explosions and collisions of stars. A new study breaks down these diverse origins.
Husband and wife duo Guzman talk photographing Kurt Cobain, Debbie Harry, Snoop Dogg and Janet Jackson and getting intimate with the decade's music icons.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
From "Get Lucky" to "Cake By The Ocean," this musical note has commanded the way pop music sounds over the past 10 years.
A new documentary about the chance reunion of long-lost triplets contains a dark episode of American history at its core.
Maybe sleep on this before you do this to your air mattress.
Reassessing history's most maligned ruler, notorious for fiddling while Rome burned.
Why have all of the prolific producer's streaming shows been so bad?
If you know the secret backend of "Super Mario Bros. 3," finishing it in three minutes is a breeze.
Vaccines have been providing a kind of hidden, unintended protection for over a century. Now scientists are racing to find out how it works.
The logbook is written from the white perspective, and its horrors are plain to see.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Alexey Rom takes the disco classic is new heights.
The HBO Max film "Unpregnant," about a teen who travels from Missouri to New Mexico to get an abortion, has received backlash from the Christian right. They're missing the point.
Some pets rise to the occasion. Some nonchalantly look on.
Little can compare to the healing power of silence.
Today, Amazon is offering up lifetime access to all 24 Rosetta Stone languages for just $159. Even better, you can learn on your phone, tablet and PC while maintaining your progress everywhere.
Lady Gaga's music video for "911" takes you on a wild journey.
Over the course of a 1,100-mile road trip, we could have counted anything. Vultures. Thunderclouds. Trees. Instead, we tallied Toyota RAV4s, and 436 midsize SUVs later my brain is wallpaper paste.
Perhaps focusing on today's real harms could help us figure out how to start dealing with climate change. Here's one way to do that: by looking at the most significant climate threat unfolding in your own backyard.
A fully satisfying slow motion sensory experience.
If you've ever had a wild dream of living in a really narrow house, preferably located in London, now is your time. Apparently, someone is currently selling the thinnest house in London, which is only 5 feet, 5 inches wide.
Every day somebody says or does something that earns them the scorn of the internet. To that end, we rounded up the "main characters" on Twitter from this past week and held them accountable for their actions.
How can Americans say they're the land of the free and have to face ridiculously long lines at the polls?
Graphic designer Matt Shirley asked his Instagram followers from different states to vote whether they'd rather be hot or cold.
This terrible trend has targeted people who were poor, disabled or incarcerated and people of color.
A legion of A-list stars did a table read of the 1982 teen comedy classic to to raise funds for coronavirus pandemic relief.
Climate change is killing Americans and destroying the country's physical infrastructure.
Time marches on, and so does Apple's pursuit of the perfect time, fitness, and health accessory.
Julie Nolke demonstrates how all of your friends react after you go viral.
This week, we've got OnlyFans spinoffs, "My son can't be gay. He's obsessed with women," item drop when you kill me, "Is for me?" and life on Venus.
The money it would cost to destroy the tickets is far cheaper than the $9 million that it would cost the pizza chain if the tickets ended up in the hands of the general public and were redeemed for prizes.
Oscar and Emmy winning special effects artist Howard Berger reviews and shares how scenes from movies like "The Wizard of Oz," "The Godfather" and "The Exorcist" were made.
Six students tested positive for covid-19 days before Attleboro High School in Massachusetts reopened its doors for the first day of school this week. Only five of them stayed home.
When millennials talk about being burned out, they are pointing to the failures of capitalism.
The enthusiasm is contagious.
There's a revolution in consumer content quality brewing and the movie and film studios don't seem to be paying much attention.
In the late 2000s, the CIA conducted a research project with Harvard University called Project Looking Glass, designed to understand why the intelligence community had failed to foil the September 11 attacks.
Andrew Huang had a Eureka! moment when he discovered that every song The Weeknd performs has the same four notes.