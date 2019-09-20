The Muppets Covered ELO's 'Mr. Blue Sky' And It's Giving Us All The Feels
Start your day off right with Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem covering ELO's signature feel-good song.
Start your day off right with Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem covering ELO's signature feel-good song.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
I wish they'd Deux less.
A Hooters waitress is correcting the record after a video of MMA Fighter Kareem Kobe Kline insinuating he had turned her down went viral.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
It's not a pleasant experience, when you're in a room that's so quiet your ears start buzzing and you can hear your own heartbeat.
Companies are increasingly using technology to surveil their employees. But the camera doesn't tell the whole story.
Rare genetic condition in Gorongosa National Park in central Mozambique has become far more common after years of hunting.
Start your day off right with Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem covering ELO's signature feel-good song.
"Eternals," directed by Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao, is one of the most anticipated Marvel movies this year. Does the movie offer a different take on the Marvel formula or does it fail to meet high expectations? Here's what critics are saying.
Santiago Calatrava's law library in Zurich just might be one building even his detractors can admire.
The Uhuru march for reparations didn't go quite as planned…
Get your mojo back in 3 days with this plan.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"I'm sorry, I'm sorry," David exclaimed after uttering the profanity. "But it was so stupid that I had to say it. The stupidity had to be met with something like that, that's the only way I could deal with."
We're floored.
This 6-year-old impressively landed his very first sheefish.
In a pop world ruled by Harry Styles, some hard rockers are going Trumpy.
The reviews are in for one of this year's biggest releases. Do you plan on jumping in on day one?
In this hilarious clip from 2008, pundits explain why children need to be taught the true meaning of Halloween.
Taiwanese math teacher Changshu explains difficult math in fully-clothed and safe-for-work lessons.
Maybe.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
In an interview with Netflix, Jerry Seinfeld dishes about the time on the show that he could not keep it together.
Last June, the festival ended in mass arrests, an impalement, and a throat slashing. We traveled to Kentucky to witness the mud and mayhem firsthand.
The gift of a Camera Pod, built with durable waterproof Dyneema composite fabrics and weighing less than a quarter pound, is a sure-fire way to light up-and lighten up-any shutterbug's camera kit.
Covering the continent of Africa with solar panels seems like a no-brainer, but it's actually a logistical nightmare. Here's why it's so difficult to make solar power take off on the continent.
A new fight is brewing over taxes.
Let's be honest. Some of those classic NES games were much too difficult. And if it wasn't for a certain genie of note, we probably wouldn't have beat them.
When these off-roaders learned about this stuck jeep, they knew they had to tow it to freedom.
A guide to the best horror movies on Netflix, from "Fear Street" to "Hush" to "Pan's Labyrinth," "The Strangers," "Raw," "Crimson Peak" and more.
Want to gather some security footage without tipping your hand? This clever hidden camera will do the trick.
James Michael Tyler, who died of prostate cancer this weekend, was an underrated character on "Friends" who stole almost every scene he was in.
The world's largest social network is internally grappling with an existential crisis: an aging user base.
It's the single largest order of electric vehicles.
Home cook Ethan Chlebowski breaks down the perfect plate of scrambled eggs and explains what temperature your eggs should be, how to apply the right type of heat, when to agitate and the extra ingredients that'll elevate the dish.
In era-defining films like "Heathers" and "Pump Up the Volume," he represented rebellious, youthful disillusionment. But his offscreen behavior complicated fans' feelings about his devilish performances.
The CDC told everyone to stay home last year, but this season is different.
"Seinfeld" writer Larry Charles reveals a never-before-seen pilot starring Wayne Knight and other "Seinfeld" actors from around 1995.
John Oliver tackles the complicated politics of Taiwan and reviews a surreal apology issued by John Cena after he said Taiwan was the first country to be able to watch "F9."
Amateur photographer Marcus Platt shares how he came to regret giving away his photos for free for commercial usage on Unsplash.
CNN's Gary Tuchman talked to a parent whose child went to a controversial anti-vaxxer private school and it didn't go well.
Scott Reeder gives his thoughts and expertise on the tragedy that occurred on the set of the film "Rust."
Video games are the best place to (safely) experience a "death game."
Despite being one of the biggest porn stars in the world, Mia Khalifa only made $12,000. Meanwhile, performers on OnlyFans are making many times that. How has OnlyFans revolutionized the porn industry?
A long list of new TV shows, from "Chicago Party Aunt" to "Fairfax" to "Arcane," suggests that cartoons aimed at an older audience are at peak popularity.
A profile of comedian and actor Matt Berry about his career, his role on "What We Do in the Shadows" and how he thinks about fame.
Jerry Seinfeld reveals how he was scared that a puppet show — which was number one at the time — would tank his eponymous show.
We commonly think of hangovers as the next-day result of too much alcohol. We overdo it the night before, and the following morning we pay. We develop flu-like symptoms…