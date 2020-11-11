👋 Welcome to Digg

Shocking news! In an incredible breakthrough for American mass-transit engineering, the transportation technology company Virgin Hyperloop this past weekend successfully moved two people 500 meters across the barren Las Vegas desert at a top speed of just over 100 mph, setting a new world record for the absolute most pitiful thing anyone not named "Elon Musk" has ever tried to pass off as "high-speed rail."

