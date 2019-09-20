The Easiest Way To Get 6-Pack Abs According To An Expert Trainer
The secret is how you treat your abs when resting and not only when working out.
The secret is how you treat your abs when resting and not only when working out.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The secret is how you treat your abs when resting and not only when working out.
Ten years ago the Costa Concordia ran aground off the Tuscan island of Giglio, killing 32 people and entwining the lives of others forever.
NOAA's GOES-West satellite captured the stunning moment the Hunga Tonga volcano erupted.
Drastic times call for drastic leisure.
Kari Lake used to be a Democrat. Now she's appearing with Nazi sympathizers. Trump endorsed her and she just might win.
Jimmy Buckets is BACK. A clutch finish as the Miami Heat beat the Atlanta Hawks.
The most ancient evidence of life on our planet dates back roughly 3.5 billion years ago.
Can the top-end, tech-heavy electric Merc rival the likes of the Audi e-tron GT, Tesla Model S and Porsche Taycan?
Balloons and beach balls have invaded pitches and impacted games in ways that just don't make sense.
Sure, this throwback design is visually striking, but the real reason to buy this cardigan is in the material itself. Merino wool keeps you comfy and fights any unpleasant odors.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Legalization was supposed to take care of the black market. It hasn't worked out that way.
Anabel Kingsley, a trichologist, and Dr. Camille Howard-Verovic, a dermatologist, debunk the most viral myths you've been told about haircare.
Brian Wallach was diagnosed with ALS the day his daughter came home from the hospital. In the time since, he's radically changed how medical advocacy works and how the government approaches medical research.
People want more flexibility from their workplaces and also from their laptops.
Campbell Soup Company isn't just a soup business, it's a processed food juggernaut.
This week, we've got a guy who retouched the nudes someone sent them, someone whose wife left dog vomit on his desk and more.
There are certain rules we don't learn in school but expect others to know — and it can be infuriating when people constantly break these common-sense standards of etiquette.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 video games. You're welcome.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Friendship experts share their tips on setting boundaries and, if it comes to it, breaking up with your friends.
LaMelo Ball crosses up Cole Anthony and drains a 3. The next play he gets a steal and throws a between-the-legs alley-oop to Miles Bridges.
This weather-resistant jacket from Flint and Tinder looks snazzy when it's brand new, but we actually think it looks even better once it's been worn-in after a year or two.
On "And Just Like That," Che Diaz is a beautiful portrait of reality.
The amount of waste in New York City is astounding. That's why it takes a $1.7B annual budget and 7,000 workers to make sure the Big Apple stays habitable. Here's how they do it.
When you think about it, Dorothy is totally the Leonardo of the group.
The man, dubbed "RayBanTerrorist" by online sleuths, was no. 222 on the FBI's list of Capitol attack suspects.
These Lego flowers will never wilt, and they're not gonna make anyone sneeze. The optimal Valentine's Day gift if you ask us.
It only weighs about three pounds, captures photos and video and it only costs about $360 on indiegogo.
Here's an in-depth look at the science behind drifting — a real-life driving technique that was birthed in Toge, Japan — and how it was later embraced by the world of video games; which took its popularity through the roof.
The indie veteran has confirmed he will appear in the new Ant-Man film. As a master of sardonic asides, he's the perfect fit
To say Tony Rotundo's first oil change on his recently-acquired 1965 Plymouth Barracuda Formula S was a disaster would be an understatement.
More than 1 million fewer students are enrolled in college now than before the pandemic began. According to new data released Thursday, U.S. colleges and universities saw a drop of nearly 500,000 undergraduate students in the fall of 2021, continuing a historic decline that began the previous fall.
Please enjoy this mesmerizing landing by a glider in the rain.
In December, many people pointed out that he might have bought a fake box of cards.
"Its themes keep rearing their ugly head over and over again," says Denzel Washington of "Macbeth." Here are eight versions of of the Bard's play, ranked.
Engineer James Orgill demonstrates how one can reuse a shattered light bulb with the help of liquid nitrogen.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
Motherboard obtained an internal roster from New York City's largest Amazon warehouse showing 552 workers are out on "LeaveWithPay" and 1,254 workers are out on "Leave."
This unearthed video, from a Sony Mini Discam obtained from an estate sale, from two decades ago shows a British Airways Concorde land and park at the terminal from quite up close.
Don't freak out about the headline. Fish doesn't know he's the wrong dog; I'm the only one agonizing about our relationship.
As climate change continues to throw the world into disarray, one of the lesser realized consequences is Earth's ever increasing global humidity. Here's a map of the cities of the world with the highest levels of water vapor.
Why the KF94 masks that a lot of kids love are a great option for anyone to wear during the COVID-19 pandemic.
How this megatropolis of 37 million people is unrivaled in its attention to detail.
The retired NBA center is finding that his 90-inch frame — which brought him fame and fortune and 2,000-plus blocks — is now a challenge without medical precedent.
During a conversation on Wednesday with Australian broadcaster Josh Szeps about the COVID-19 vaccine, Joe Rogan was fact checked over a claim regarding myocarditis.