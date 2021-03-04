The Death Of Laugh Tracks In Comedies
YouTuber Drew Gooden started with an experiment: do sitcoms with laugh tracks have fewer jokes?
SpaceX's Starship prototype made a successful landing on Wednesday, though it exploded moments later.
Tom Davies AKA GeoWizard, absolutely nails the location of this nondescript town.
When facing your high school bullies, this should be followed.
Using parts from an electric skateboard, a hacksmith built a pair of electric ice skates.
Here's how to take your toaster oven to the next level.
Brian David Gilbert made a short film about old camcorder footage and it definitely takes a turn.
It's hard to grasp the sheer size of the Typhoon-class subs, the biggest ever built.
The studio's giant catalogue is only partially represented on the new service.
This reimagined intro from Lenivko Kvadratjić is impressively dark and disturbed.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Toby the Rottweiler was hungry, and helped himself to a whole bird.
The New York Times columnist has been using his perch to promote the Weave Project — without disclosing his potential conflicts of interest to his readers.
Police blew open her garage door, shot her house full of tear gas canisters, and drove an armored vehicle over her fence.
Most of the time we're looking for red flags when we just start a relationship, but the green flags are just as important.
Building a new monitor for your iMac will take you an hour and save you lots of money.
Indian invited me to beautiful, warm Phoenix, Arizona, to test its newly revised FTR motorcycle. I repaid the company's hospitality by riding one of their shiny new bikes into the side of a mountain.
John Hughes shot a three hour version of the beloved John Candy classic "Uncle Buck." Here's what's missing from the original cut.
Did you miss Twitter's early days? TikTok's too? Clubhouse is your new chance.
This block in Brazil has been home to one of the deadliest skyscraper disasters in history, a doctor with a murderous secret and — some say — a curse that goes back centuries.
Ryder Ripps, who created the template behind the meme, isn't worried about someone taking control over it.
Liquid nitrogen makes breaking things easy because the water content they hold becomes ice and easily shatters. However that isn't true for a lot of things, like a sheet of steel which The Action Lab learns the hard way.
Psychological research presents some unsurprising wisdom about how to make big decisions without regret: focus on people, don't miss opportunities and stay true to yourself.
Allowing workers to 'fail up' can yield talented leaders. But only some people are allowed to fail without penalty, while others never get the chance.
With four-way stretch and water resistance, these versatile joggers are just as well suited for early morning runs as for lounging around on Sunday afternoons. Heck, you might even mistake them for your chinos.
The Trigger Point Rocker not only helps with posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This woman tested to see if her Great Dane would be able to make it over this plastic wrap fence in the hallway. It was a journey.
The spacecraft that landed Perseverance was an incredible Rube Goldberg Machine, and I'm going to explain exactly how incredible in this in-depth technical breakdown.
Julie Nolke does a dead-on impression of an Instagram model revealing the secrets of getting the most engagement on Instagram.
The company is a hero of the pandemic for its COVID-fighting wonder shot. That doesn't mean it hasn't made entire countries angry.
Many of the country's finest antiquities were stolen under cover of war, ending up in elite museums all over the globe. Should they be returned?
The "QAnon Shaman" reveals his one regret during an interview with 60 Minutes+.
Some conspiracy theorists claim there is a hidden meaning in the labeling on online services such as Google Maps.
Being a cyborg is cool right now, thanks in large part to gee-whiz media coverage. But actually using a bionic arm can really suck.
The Hood Internet samples the best songs of 1995 and created an extraordinary melange of nostalgia.
The subtly retrograde message of WandaVision.
No, it's not quite time to travel yet. But it is time to make a plan.
An Italian reveals the word that English speakers always mispronounce.
The country's roughly 650 billionaires would have paid about $114 billion for 2020 under Warren's proposed "ultra-millionaire" tax, research suggests.
Why the Square Tidal deal could be all about NFTs.
Samantha Hartsoe was curious why her apartment bathroom was blowing out cool air but it wasn't coming from the vents.
While we dream about what we will do once we get the vaccine, we continue to stare at ourselves on Zoom calls and bicker on Twitter.
"Jennifer" — who Nicki Minaj's husband attempted to rape when she was a teen — opens up about the harassment and threats she's received from their camp in order to get her to recant.
The Action Lab shows how you can freeze moving water using an ice cube and liquid nitrogen, and also explains why sometimes streams don't freeze in cold temperature.
Most jobs are tied to a physical location, despite having no reason to be, so the listing usually says where the job is, geographically. Because of recent events, more and more listings are listing their location as "Remote."
Canada is now seen as the most desirable destination for overseas workers when it comes to choosing a country to relocate to, a global survey has found.
Hopefully nobody was too seriously injured by this.
"You gotta wear heels when he's in Albany sweetie, that's the rule."
What's it going to take for us to see the red flags for what they are?
"We had to cut open a 6-inch live sewer main to install a shut off valve that had massive pressure coming from both ways. The chaos turned south real quick."
The real history behind the latest threatening prediction by QAnon followers.
The new streaming service Paramount+ debuts today, an upgrade from the company's old CBS All Access platform. But is it too late in the game for a new streaming service to break through?
When facing your high school bullies, this should be followed.