'The Daily Show' Roasts Ted Cruz For 9 Minutes Straight In This Brutal Biographical Short Film
"Daily Show" correspondent Desi Lydic takes us on a tour of the cringey life and times of Texas Senator Ted Cruz.
"Daily Show" correspondent Desi Lydic takes us on a tour of the cringey life and times of Texas Senator Ted Cruz.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
HBO has given "House of the Dragon" a 10-episode order with an eye toward a 2022 debut.
Sometimes just because you caught a fish doesn't mean you get to keep it.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Pete Davidson spoke to Seth Meyers about the Elon Musk drama facing "SNL."
The game touted its use of the GPT-3 text generator. Then the algorithm started to generate disturbing stories, including sex scenes involving children.
Deer can regrow their antlers, and humans can replace their liver. What else might be possible?
A dad helps a motorist get out of a ditch and endears himself to his children.
Unless you want to keep laying your face on dust mite poop (among other gunk) every night, here's how often you should be washing your pillowcases.
The only way to win is not to play
"Daily Show" correspondent Desi Lydic takes us on a tour of the cringey life and times of Texas Senator Ted Cruz.
Our affection for the Baby Yoda — Grogu if you will — knows no bounds. This affordable Lego set is a must-have.
Melinda Gates, at least, has been open about her desire to live in a smaller house.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Ever wonder what it would be like to live with George Clooney? Expect the world's biggest Brad Pitt fanboy.
What to do, bring, wear and of course eat for a delicious trip to Walt Disney World, the most sanitized place on earth.
Jon Stewart destroying CNN "Crossfire" hosts Paul Begala and Tucker Carlson on their own show still remains one of Stewart's most memorable moments.
Direct-to-consumer online liquor sales is anything but straight forward. Find out why it's so complicated and hard to fix.
The Paul Theroux novel — adapted first into a film and now into an Apple TV+ series — features a quintessential American character, one whom actors love to play and audiences love to dissect.
Contrary to what you might think, the New York Times bestseller list is not solely based on book sales.
"Nobody elects to be a sociopath. The difference between us and them is one of degree."
Modest Mouse, one of the 2000s' beloved bands, just announced their seventh studio album, "The Golden Casket," due out June 25. You can listen to a single from the album, "We Are Between," today.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Is Outkast's "Hey Ya" — ostensibly a bubblegum pop hit about shaking it like a Polaroid picture — the saddest song ever written?
When a gossip rag went after the CEO, he retaliated with the brutal, brilliant efficiency he used to build his business empire.
We're not missing out on the joys of the outdoors this summer — even if we need to be extra careful. We're treating ourselves to new trunks, and we'll be getting our money's worth.
This lightweight, ultra-portable canopy helps you set up in a snap and get the party started sooner.
This incredible timepiece from Timex perfectly balances class and pop culture. We must have one.
"There was notable damage nearby. We ended up only losing some shingles and had damage to our backyard playset, but we were very lucky!"
It's taken 17 years, with many setbacks and some deaths, and still Richard Branson's space mission is yet to launch.
Peloton is recalling two treadmills, the Tread and the Tread+, because of safety concerns. CEO John Foley apologized for not acting sooner.
This extraordinary NSFW body painting blends into the background so well.
Glycans, the complex sugars that stud cellular surfaces, are like a language that life uses to mediate vital interactions. Researchers are learning how to read their meaning.
Too often I spent my days wanting to write and not writing. The simple power of the check mark helped me get back on track.
Back in 1979, David Hoffman asked officer workers their thoughts about the future before technology changed everything.
For centuries, dowsers have claimed the ability to find groundwater, precious metals, and other quarry using divining rods and an uncanny intuition. Is it the real deal or woo-woo? Dan Schwartz suspends disbelief to see for himself.
More studies are showing that giving patients placebo pills — and being honest with the patients that they are, in fact, placebos — yields positive effects.
One of the world's longest-running laboratory investigations measuring the flow of a piece of pitch finally captured it drip on camera.
"What do you think is a fair solution? Should I return some of the cryptocurrency for hours worked?"
It's the hottest housing market outside of New Hampshire, according to Realtor.com.
In this hilarious ad, Extra Gum imagines a post-pandemic world where we can't not hook up with the next person we see.
Companies like Facebook aren't building technology for you, they're building technology for your data. They collect everything they can from FB, Instagram and WhatsApp in order to sell visibility into people and their lives.
Shopping online means fewer unplanned purchases. Manufacturers and retailers are testing tactics to bring impulse buying to the web.
Vic Berger dug up Turning Point USA's Benny Johnson's Ted Talk about memes from 2013 and it's more uncomfortable than you can imagine.
The masterminds behind fictional acts like Stillwater, 2gether, Pink Slip and many others break down what went into making an inherently ridiculous concept something people could take so seriously.
"Get fit quick" regimens are BS. Still, there's time to start toning your bis, abs, pecs and tris for summer.
Because who hasn't wanted their bathtub to be right next to the kitchen sink?
Four undercover activists reveal what it's like witnessing the animals' grim living conditions and their unnecessarily cruel deaths.
Nearly 7 million cases were reported for April, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.
Dr. Anthony Fauci visited Jimmy Kimmel Live and answered several frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccine, including one from Tucker Carlson.