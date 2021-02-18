The Alternate Ending To 'Titanic' Is Extremely Weird And Extremely Hilarious
People are just now discovering this weird alternate ending to "Titanic" that would've ruined the whole movie. But it's hilarious to watch in hindsight.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
People are just now discovering this weird alternate ending to "Titanic" that would've ruined the whole movie. But it's hilarious to watch in hindsight.
A craftsman builds a bike that can be ridden on a completely frozen lake: the icуcycle.
"It is just a lie that wind turbines, 'green energy' are the root causes of the problems in Texas right now," Hayes said on his program Tuesday.
Christopher McDonald resurrected his infamous "Happy Gilmore" villain to respond to Adam Sandler and celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary.
What are the biggest mistakes that student films make?
Brooke Baldwin announced she was leaving the network in April.
Accent expert Erik Singer will blow you away with his masterful understanding of Southern Louisiana, Miami English, and many more regional accents.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A new report details another juncture where the US and Soviet Union nearly went to nuclear war.
Sen. Ted Cruz flew to Cancun, Mexico, with his family this week as Texas dealt with a winter storm that left millions without power, Fox News has confirmed.
People are just now discovering this weird alternate ending to "Titanic" that would've ruined the whole movie. But it's hilarious to watch in hindsight.
The hair straightener in the bathroom is looking mighty suspicious.
A Nature survey shows many scientists expect the virus that causes COVID-19 to become endemic, but it could pose less danger over time.
The subscription site is empowering sex workers and making porn more intimate than ever. It also offers life-changing money — for those willing to take the plunge.
Sometimes you just have to embrace the beautiful, spontaneous moments in life.
A professor who studies men's rights activists explains the manosphere's seductive power over lonely, angry guys.
Climbing Machhapuchhare is forbidden, a rarity in a country like Nepal that has embraced mountain tourism so enthusiastically that even the world's highest point gets overcrowded.
If climbing to the top of the tallest mountain in Africa, an approximate 5,895 meters (19,340 feet), isn't hard enough, why not do it while carrying a watermelon?
The Gimlet show "Reply All: The Test Kitchen" came under renewed scrutiny after releases a series on the problems at Bon Appétit. Now two hosts, PJ Vogt and Sruthi Pinnamaneni are stepping down from the show.
We analyzed a full year of America's COVID-19 death data. The findings surprised us.
Ethan Chlebowski discovered a Brussels sprout hack that has changed his life forever.
Blowjobs don't get the greatest depictions in media, but in real life, blowjobs can be an incredibly fun experience for the giver. Here's how to give a great blowjob and enjoy it at the same time.
Using Topaz Video Enhance AI and RIFE (Flowframes), someone discovered how to Rickroll in the highest quality way possible.
Normandy Village is tucked away on an ordinary street, just off the intersection of Hearst and Spruce. It's perhaps the best example of the storybook architectural style, which had a brief, magical moment in California in the 1920s.
This "Ask a Boss" letter writer is miserable in their job and wants to leave, but hasn't secured a new position elsewhere. Alison Green weighs in.
From the crying to the "I think he's the one line," Caitlin Reilly has gotten the impression exactly right.
A cosmologist and his colleagues tackle a centuries-old cartographic conundrum.
Patricia Lockwood talks to Gabriella Paiella about her new book, "No One Is Talking About This," and how "the internet is inside us."
Cruz has called for disaster relief as millions of Texans grapple with the unprecedented effects of a snowstorm. Some have pointed out, however, Cruz previously voted no on disaster relief for Hurricane Sandy victims.
Look, there's no proper replacement for regular ol' flossing, but using a Waterpik is better than nothing.
A shopper at a Dallas-area Target observed how dire the winter weather crisis has gotten in Texas as shoppers rushed out to stock up on supplies, emptying shelves amid widespread power outages.
The math depends on your mask's material.
Hilarious mix-up may have highlighted a potential issue with the vaccine roll-out.
If you can't beat your wife at a game of pool, might as well let a robot help you out.
With investigators closing in, the high jumper Danil Lysenko needed a paper trail to support his story. Top Russian track officials provided it by creating a fake hospital.
Farmers are resorting to anything to keep their animals alive. Pantyhose over the head, ears taped, but some can't be saved.
Dan Holmes of Southlake, Texas saw his Australian shepherd Christi fall into the pool and he knew what he had to do.
Why live with a difficult animal?
Tony wouldn't have judged you for eating a hamburger in your hotel bed.
Hamdi Ulukaya, the CEO of the best selling yogurt brand in America, helped resettle refugees from Africa and the Middle East.
With Texas facing some of the coldest temperatures it has seen in decades, people have been posting photos and videos that capture how freezing cold it is in the Lone Star state.
Nearly a year into the pandemic, these unexpected chats are my greatest joy
Accent expert Erik Singer will blow you away with his masterful understanding of Southern Louisiana, Miami English, and many more regional accents.
Keith Gill, one of the most influential voices that pushed GameStop on the WallStreetBets Reddit forum, was hit with a lawsuit that accused him of misrepresenting himself as an amateur investor and profiting by artificially inflating the price of the stock.
Diving into the potential health benefits of the Silicon Valley billionaire's very strange breakfast.
A guy recorded his two goofball friends as they argued about hand sanitizer.
Think outside the man bun.
The star of sadistic sitcom It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia on why it's important to skewer bad behavior, not celebrate it
This is almost too painfully accurate.
The jet stream carried freezing Arctic air deep into the South Central region of the United States.
David Fincher, Tom Hooper, and Stephen Frears all came and went from Baron Cohen's Freddie Mercury movie.
If you didn't think "Big Poppa" needed a sax solo, take a listen to Evan Jacobson taking things to the next level.
The social network is taking the nuclear option in response to a proposed law that would force it to pay publishers.
He's a dad from Wisconsin who drives a "piece of shit" Corolla. And his brilliantly absurd artwork has made him the face of a crypto market you didn't know existed.
Stella the yellow lab, who famously loves to jump into piles of leaves, also loves to knock down snowmen.