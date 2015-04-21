The 'All Gas No Brakes' Guy Interviewed The QAnon Shaman And It's A Darkly Fascinating Window Into His Worldview
Andrew Callaghan talks to Jake Angeli AKA the QAnon Shaman and tries to understand his thinking on the anniversary of January 6.
Thanks, YouTube.
Peter McIndoe, the founder of Gen Z-based conspiracy theory "Birds Aren't Real," had a bit of a snafu with his beverage on live television.
We don't want to bore you with more talk of NFTs and the metaverse. But it was pretty much impossible not to mention those things.
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
Kids these days with their wireless broadband don't know what it was like to wait endlessly for a dial-up modem to connect to the internet. Here's a demonstration of what it's like to try to do it the old way in modern times.
When Methuselah the lungfish arrived at the Steinhart Aquarium in 1938, Al Capone was locked up in Alcatraz and the Golden Gate Bridge had been open less than a year. Methuselah's exact age isn't known, but it's believed to be at least 90 years old.
Katie the Golden Retriever wanted this woman to come out and play and wouldn't take no for an answer.
Once upon a time Viviana Olen and Matt Harkins watched an ESPN "30 For 30" feature on the famous figure skating feud between Tonya Harding and Nancy Kerrigan. One Kickstarter fund and some odd needlepoint art later, and their museum was open for business.
On the anniversary of the January 6 Capitol insurrection, young people whose parents participated say their family relationships may never be repaired.
Eddie Gault set up a wildlife camera in an emperor penguin rookery in Antarctica and he got some delightfully candid shots of extremely curious and extremely clumsy birds.
Sports commentator Jomboy, also known as James Vincent Michael O'Brien, has mastered the art of lip reading and some players said some really NSFW things out on the field in 2021.
Despite their role in one of the darkest days in modern American political history, at least 57 individuals who participated in the riots at the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, are running for office in 2022.
Dr James O'Donoghue, an astronomer at JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency), created a fascinating data visualization that shows how far a ball would travel if you threw it in planets with extremely varying gravitational pulls.
Want to be part of the Wordle fun? Here's how to solve Twitter's new favorite daily word game.
Redditor u/High_Prophet queried the r/AskReddit community, "What is something you are pretty sure is going to happen in 2022?" and received more than 21,000 comments. Here are some of our favorite answers.
This week, we've also got a cursed reconstruction of Julius Caesar and stuff the CDC said.
Nick Johnson visits Oakland's largest homeless encampment and talks to some of the people who live there. His interviews might challenge some of the stereotypes people have about homelessness.
This week, we've got a guy who won't tolerate any "Harry Potter" content in his life, a woman whose son-in-law keeps sending her shirtless photos and more.
Throughout the year, we pride ourselves on picking out books, gadgets and oddities we think you'll like. But here are the top Digg Picks from 2021 as chosen by you — the audience reading this right now.
A new study adds to evidence that common rapid tests may fail to detect some Omicron cases in the first days of infection.
It's one of the most iconic breakup songs in pop music, but No Doubt actually recorded a love song version of "Don't Speak" before it was completely rewritten after Gwen Stefani and Tony Kanal called it quits. Listening to it in 2021 is like experiencing a fever dream.
In the first episode of the "Sex and the City" reboot, "And Just Like That…", Carrie and Big have an awkward exchange about masturbation.
Max Goodrich demonstrates what the actors are looking at when you're looking at the actors.
A comprehensive compendium of the surprisingly A-list guest stars who made appearances on "Miami Vice" before making it big.
I manage nurses at an ICU in Miami. I didn't want to believe this was happening again.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 songs. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 TV shows. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 books. You're welcome.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 albums, books, songs, TV shows and movies. You're welcome.
If you're vaccinated, an infection might not make you super sick, but don't count on it making you super immune, either.
When Bucs wide receiver Antonio Brown made a spectacularly bizarre exit in the third quarter of Sunday's game, many called upon Jomboy to make sense of all of it. Thankfully, he delivered.
Someone at CES caught BMW's trippy color-changing technology in action, which the car company describes as "a technology that changes the exterior color of a vehicle with the touch of a button."
Research shows that a positive attitude to aging can lead to a longer, healthier life, while negative beliefs can have hugely detrimental effects
A woman inadvertently ingests "35% Food Grade Hydrogen Peroxide" and gets taken to the emergency room. Here's how doctors figured out what was wrong.
Have you ever seen a bus or truck wheel with little arrows on the wheel lugs? Ever wondered what they're for? Of course you have. You're human.
I prefer real life to whatever this will be.
In a recent podcast, Jon Stewart humorously ribs J.K. Rowling over the goblins running Gringotts Wizarding Bank which he characterized as an antisemitic trope.
It's the first tweet roundup of the new year, and the energy is — well, it's whatever all this is.
It's one of the most-recognized details of this already legendary car, but why was it like that?