The New Yorker Went Back And Found Out What Went Wrong With That Zoom Call With The Lawyer With The Cat Filter
The cat filter that made Ron Ponton's court hearing go viral was actually the default setting on thousands of Dell computers.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The cat filter that made Ron Ponton's court hearing go viral was actually the default setting on thousands of Dell computers.
Here's what it's like to make movie magic with just $400,000 on the set of "Napoleon Dynamite."
It seems like with all the technology we have in 2021, we also should have an everlasting lightbulb. But no! What happened?
"Twenty years ago in Montana, meth was homemade. It was homegrown. And you had purity levels less than 30%. Today the meth that is getting into Montana is Mexican cartel."
During a West Chester Township meeting, trustee Lee Wong showed his military scars to raise an important point about anti-Asian discrimination.
Marcus King handles this guitar snafu as smoothly as humanly possible.
Ink is hella expensive, but these printers are ink sippers, as explained by the Wall Street Journal.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
This week has seen some slightly nicer weather (in some places, anyway), some wild story arcs play out on the timeline and the usual pandemic ennui. Enjoy!
Outside correspondent Kate Siber learned to reinhabit her body by being outdoors. But she didn't expect that healing would also bring a new perspective on nature itself.
Mike Boyd attempts to crack open a safe through trial and error.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The cat filter that made Ron Ponton's court hearing go viral was actually the default setting on thousands of Dell computers.
It looks like the proprietary technology that led to the first COVID-19 vaccines isn't very difficult to replicate.
Businesses across the United States and beyond are offering free stuff to people who have been vaccinated. The perks include movie popcorn, alcohol and even marijuana.
This prop master reveals the props that allow a boom mic to avoid picking up ambient sound.
The highly controversial tool isn't just for the feds anymore. Online sleuths are quietly using it to hunt for rioters — like the man they've dubbed #NaziGrayHat.
Deep-seated misogyny, low pay and a belief women can't play are creating a vicious cycle that keeps talent away.
Back in 1997, Ronnie O'Sullivan thrilled the world with this eye-popping snooker break. Nobody has come close since.
Is your coffee table just sitting there, crying out for a sick space book? This collection is chockablock with some of the finest photos of space we've ever seen.
The giant Ever Given container ship remains wedged in the Suez Canal. We spoke to captains and analyzed marine tracking data to look at what might have gone wrong.
Colin Jost and Michael Che comment on President Biden's first press conference and other political news.
A Montana reporter explains why it matters how — and when — the wolf was found.
Things get too spicy for Queen Bey.
Two hundred years after the Salem witch trials, farmers became convinced that their relatives were returning from the grave to feed on the living.
Hundreds of thousands of children are born each year with fatal neurodegenerative diseases. A gene therapy breakthrough offers hope of not just a treatment, but a cure.
Joel Berghult gets his mind blown by this supercut of samples compiled by Tracklib.
Continuing our series on a year of lockdown viewing, we explore how social media has brought comfort to fans of British television — and offered an alternative to gossip.
As tech campuses became ghost towns, the people who kept them running — cooks, custodians, drivers — faced an existential threat to their livelihoods.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
During a West Chester Township meeting, trustee Lee Wong showed his military scars to raise an important point about anti-Asian discrimination.
A big discovery by Ford in Dearborn leads to an unusual surprise for Detroit companies.
This beautiful hydroplanter makes growing fresh herbs a snap while getting rid of the grossest aspects of gardening.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with your posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
Slide boards have been used by competitive athletes for decades. But thanks to Brrrn, you can now bring out your inner athlete at home.
Someone tracked the path that the doomed Ever Given cargo ship took before running aground in the Suez Canal.
There's a huge disconnect between what healthcare organizations think they're providing and what patients experience. It's time for healthcare to elevate design to the C-suite.
Apple just patched a security threat that may have been actively exploited.
Here's what it's like to make movie magic with just $400,000 on the set of "Napoleon Dynamite."
I found a video clip of him at a conference, reading out a chapter I'd written. He was dressed like me. He had even copied my tattoos.
This is one hell of a coffee table book. Jam-packed with hundreds of these gorgeous shots, you'll want to revisit it time and time again.
President Donald Trump's former lawyer is trying to dismiss Dominion's defamation lawsuit against her with a, uh, interesting legal strategy.
Redditor qwertyband reached out to r/AskReddit for suggestions on making friends without being a drinker, and the community was more than willing to oblige, enthusiastically offering numerous ideas. Here are a few of the best responses.
I am no longer employed at USA TODAY, a company that was my work home for almost eight years.
Gordon Ramsay gives the definitive guide to bacon.
Spending an afternoon tending your garden shouldn't tear up your knees. Let the Gorilla Grip kneeling pad keep you comfy.
The most common option for ships trying to avoid the logjam is to reroute themselves around Africa's Cape of Good Hope.
Dave Perry will never live down falling off the Cool, Cool Mountain course in "Super Mario 64."
In CNN's culinary travel series, Italy is beautiful and the food of Italy is beautiful. Not insignificantly, Tucci is beautiful, too.
For the right price, we'd consider applying our considerable brainpower to the problem of moving this stupid boat. For a sampling of some of our ideas, read on.
A dump truck plowed into a Mini Cooper and then dragged it for a half-mile down the highway in Toronto. The driver shared the harrowing episode on Global News.
Jessica Walter had a rare Hollywood career, which spanned over five decades. Aside from notable exceptions like Meryl Streep, Judi Dench, and Helen Mirren, women in Hollywood so often "age out" in middle age, losing the opportunity for meatier work
Do the nasty without leaving a big mess.
"If you thought Obama wearing that tan suit was disgraceful — and Jesus knows I did — wait until you get a load of this!" quips Daily Show correspondent Desi Lydic.
This week's characters also include a guy whose Cinnamon Toast Crunch was extra crunchy and more.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, HBO, Disney+ and more, from the Bob Odenkirk action film "Nobody" to the Tina Turner's documentary to the new Monsterverse movie "Godzilla Vs. Kong."
Head coach Mark Kingston got ejected after a heated moment with the home plate umpire. Here's how it all went down.