Tesla Owner Recharged His Car By Getting A Friend To Tow Him On The Highway At 70 MPH
A Tesla owner has a Eureka moment when he discovers he can recharge his car by towing it at 70 miles per hour.
A Tesla owner has a Eureka moment when he discovers he can recharge his car by towing it at 70 miles per hour.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
An interview with Conan O'Brien about the end of his TBS show, "Conan," his decades as a late-night host and what he plans on doing on his next show on HBO Max.
You never know who's going to hop into your car uninvited when you pull your car to the side of the road.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
It may be a puppy, but it will tackle you and send you flying in the air if it runs into you.
On its anniversary, these are the best Nintendo 64 games you need to play on the classic console.
Long-forgotten yeast strains are being sought out from shipwrecks, abandoned breweries and other locations in the hope they could be put to good use if resurrected.
An extreme athlete travels to work over two rivers, one drain, one sea and one creek.
Digg is looking for a strategic, creative and data-driven social media and newsletters editor to own and grow our brand's content distribution strategy. Apply today!
"I don't know what happened or who got his ear."
A Tesla owner has a Eureka moment when he discovers he can recharge his car by towing it at 70 miles per hour.
An internet huckster got rich selling a sex enhancement supplement named Stiff Nights. Then the FDA sampled his wares.
Step 1: Rent an e-bike.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"Never did I think that my backyard would be some kind of refuge."
The leader of the Vlog Squad built an empire on goofy pranks and wild stunts. Now he's under fire for turning trauma into content. Can he make a comeback in a culture driven by clicks?
When Americans think of the term "absolutely shattered," they might think it means something different than what the British mean.
Pretty sure those aren't supposed to just drop out like that
Hit the refresh button on that empty, awkward corner with these big ideas.
Chul-eun Lee was once a North Korean spy until he defected to South Korea to start a new life in 2016. Here's why and how he escaped North Korea.
I left San Francisco on a fittingly foggy morning — my objects acquired over my 25 years in the Bay Area jammed into a U-Haul — in the summer of 2019.
Our favorite breakfast sandwich recipes, starring: eggs, veggies, bacon, cheese and more eggs.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The design of the wind turbine, which resembles the shape of a Ferris wheel, is as arresting as watching the jump itself.
The four-day work week was gaining steam before the pandemic. Now it's slowly going mainstream.
Maybe you need a foot massage because you're training for a marathon. Or maybe you just want a foot massage because foot massages are nice. Either way, the Miko Heated Shiatsu Foot Massager has you covered.
Not only does the Trigger Point Rocker help with your posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
We have no time for boring shoes. If we're buying some nice sneakers, they're gonna look fly as hell.
Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, explains the importance of reading about different perspectives to gain understanding, even if they're controversial.
Jennifer Dowker, the proprietor of Nautical North Family Adventures in Cheboygan, Michigan, recently made the discovery of a lifetime.
Divorce is so expensive and complicated that it leaves many poor people trapped in bad marriages.
It's a serious matter these days and is nothing to sneeze at.
Britney Spears's conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, has been a topic of public conversation for years. With a hearing scheduled for today, June 23, here's a breakdown of what's going on.
Instead, the 3,044 empty seats represented the students who did not graduate this year as they had been killed by gun violence.
We knew about the fake profiles. We didn't know that dating apps could withhold your matches.
And so are the agents!
If you're anything like us, you go through quite a few avocados every week. Pick up this inexpensive three-in-one tool, and your time spent dealing with the husk and pit will drop drastically.
An expert at the Titan Missile Museum Tour in Sahuarita, Arizona explains what would happen if god forbid a nuclear missile attack was authorized by the president.
During a year of teaching over Zoom, I developed some preventable injuries and a new outlook on what it means to stay healthy at home.
Lingerie expert and author Cora Harrington shares her thoughts on Victoria's Secret's new rehabilitation campaign.
Jon Lajoie is happy everyone got vaccinated but unfortunately that now that means he doesn't have an excuse not to hang out with his annoying friend Todd.
One writer details her easy nighttime ritual for better sleep — and why the habit works.
What a growing body of research reveals about the biology of human happiness — and how to navigate the (temporary) slump in middle age. (From 2014)
"500 dollars? Fully subsidized?" Ballmer exclaimed. "And it doesn't appeal to business customers because it doesn't have a keyboard. Which makes it not a very good email machine."
This full-body workout requires only five moves and two weights. Here's how to level up your strength.
Experts hypothesize that a combination of factors linked to COVID is fueling the surge.
Slovakian goalkeeper Martin Dúbravka committed a classic blunder in the Euro 2020 match against Spain when he parried the ball into his own net.
Fayçal Ziraoui caused an online uproar after saying he had cracked unsolved ciphers attributed to the Zodiac killer in California and identified him, potentially ending a 50-year-old quest.
After saving up for your retirement, you might consider these 10 affordable cities with good livability scores and low estimated annual expenditures.