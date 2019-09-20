Someone Leaked Footage Of A Tesla Cybertruck Prototype And It Looks Like A Stainless Steel Refrigerator
Footage leaked out of the Gigafactory, appears to show a prototype of the much-hyped Tesla Cybertruck.
Footage leaked out of the Gigafactory, appears to show a prototype of the much-hyped Tesla Cybertruck.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Footage leaked out of the Gigafactory, appears to show a prototype of the much-hyped Tesla Cybertruck.
There are an estimated 100,000 troops positioned at the Ukraine border by Vladimir Putin. Here's how it could turn ugly.
Laura Ingraham responded to Kate McKinnon's legendary impression by doing an impression of the impression.
Jimmy Kimmel didn't know what to make of this bizarre rant that Donald Trump Jr. posted to Facebook.
The chess machines never stop playing.
Göran Winblad recorded himself running every day for two years. Here's how his body transformed in that time frame.
Teachers from across America share what school is like two years into a pandemic.
Are you anxious, avoidant or hoodwinked by shaky science?
Equipment expert Adam Ried explains what you need to do to make sure your cast iron skillet never catches rust.
Damon Albarn said that Swift "doesn't writer her own songs" in a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times.
Yes, perhaps the NBA's most unassuming on-court legend believes in gonzo anti-vax conspiracies, and even appeared in an anti-vax documentary alongside RFK Jr.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Quentin Tarantino knows how to construct menacing characters and has been doing it for a while, but here's what makes Christoph Waltz's character Hans Landa, from "Inglourious Basterds," the epitome of evil.
Both WD and SanDisk are featured in this top-notch deal of the day from Amazon. Time to really step up your storage.
You never know when you might need to show-off, or need some knots if a crisis arises — so why not learn a few new tricks today?
Redditor u/PAP_test_account asked "What legendary reddit event does every reddittor need to know about?" and the r/AskReddit community enthusiastically responded.
Open your eyes and see the truth. The Eizo FlexScan EV2730Q is about to change everything you know about monitors.
A native Wisconsinite and huge Packers fan explains that with everything we know about traumatic head injuries in American football she can't enjoy it anymore.
We know "The Rings of Power" is set during the Second Age, but specifically when, where, and which events in Tolkien lore will it cover?
On the 60th anniversary of the French classic "Jules and Jim," Gregory Wakeman looks at how the ménage à trois has been portrayed on screen.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Here's what to do If you purchased, say, a TV from Costco and found out the next week that the exact same TV is now $400 cheaper.
On the anniversary of his sentencing, Danielle Moore reflects on the moment the truth hit her — and all the moments since.
Does your partner have a very specific taste? Start your search here with some of the best loungewear, accessories and clothing around.
BuildXYZ lamented that he never had the space for a pinball machine — so he decided to take matters into his own hands and build a coffee table shaped one. Here's how he pulled it off.
At first glance, "Tubthumping" is a saccharine, smooth-brained drinking song designed to be shouted in pubs. But below the surface, it's a Trojan horse designed to covertly deliver anarcho-communism to the masses.
Made with an extremely dense "micro-OLED" display, this Qualcomm XR2-based headset is priced surprisingly modestly.
The theatrical start, the missed dunk, the Westbrook pass and the eventual LeBron give-up. It's showtime in Los Angeles.
Read this all the way to the end.
Winter's always a bummer, but it doesn't have to be so bad. Here are some items that have dramatically improved the vibes in my home.
Polish aerobatic pilot Artur Kielak appears to be having the time of his life flying at g-force speeds.
The home planet of Luke and Anakin Skywalker has often been depicted as a wasteland of sand and villainy. Finally, one series is showing that there's much more to it.
We can't stop watching these hilariously random mashups of Mike Myers's swinger alter-ego and the action role-playing video game.
The star protests over vaccine misinformation in Joe Rogan's podcast, which is hosted by Spotify.
Issue polling makes America seem very liberal. Combining party trust polling would help explain why Republicans still win elections.
Daniel Craig accidentally bumped his head while setting up his iPad for a Zoom interview and couldn't contain himself when Javier Bardem pointed it out.
Nudging people toward third shots with financial incentives may be one of the lowest-hanging fruits in pandemic policy making.
Since launching in 2019, canned water company Liquid Death has been looking for new ways to figure out just how much its customers are willing to shell out for company-branded merchandise.
Rivian Automotive Inc. is currently the most hyped EV maker in the world and everyone wants to catch a ride on the next Tesla.
Daniel Roher shot nearly 500 hours of footage of Alexei Navalny to make his documentary, which is set to air on CNN and HBO Max following its Sundance world premiere.
It's not 2010 anymore.
Corey Feldman might be a little off with his math during an interview with Steve-O but his confidence is not shaken.
The field of medicine and health care currently has the highest-paying job in each state.
The passion for the game continues to grow, thanks to the current generation of Bahamian ballplayers.
Stephen A. Smith, Michael Irvin, and Molly Qerim all got spoofed on "Saturday Night Live" and talk about it on ESPN.
This week, we've got a guy who won't let his girlfriend cook Indian food in their shared home, a woman whose boss is policing her maternity wear and more.
The male fanbase around "My Little Pony" exploded in the mid-2010s. Here's what one researcher found when he decided to study it — and what it says about masculinity today.