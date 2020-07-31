This Trailer For Netflix's 'Teenage Bounty Hunters' Looks Completely Ridiculous In A Good Way
The teen comedy series premieres on Netflix August 14, 2020.
Magnus Midtbø, a retired competitive rock climber, decided to give the USA Navy Seals fitness test a shot.
Josh from Let's Game It Out found a hilarious way to nuke the planet-colonizing game Astroneer. Watch until the end.
"I'm here doing this interview because a bunch of federal agents beat me up because I wanted to talk to them about not honoring their oath to the Constitution," explained Chris David.
The top tech CEOs testified before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday and it was a bit of a sh*t show.
It was a nice surprise, but getting that surprise out of the garage is another matter entirely.
NASA's Perseverance rover lifted off on a rocket to Mars from Cape Canaveral, Florida early Thursday.
As the $600 unemployment benefit expires, we spoke to six workers whose lost incomes range from $13,000 to $150,000-plus a year.
Some of the biggest YouTube personalities are raking in millions of dollars every year. Here are the top-earning YouTubers from around the world.
The Auralnauts made the supervillain from "The Dark Knight Rises" into the hero we need.
It would seem like a dream come true to buy a house for a dollar in Sambuca, a picturesque town in Sicily with exquisite views. But there's clearly some drawbacks.
This week, we've got more movies should end with a Rage against the Machine sing, The Last Great American Dynasty, "I have a joke" and "12-year-old me realizing I'm gay."
I grew up around racist memorabilia from the Jim Crow era. It was sort of the family business.
The classic Darth Vader theme done in a medieval style feels like it was made a long time ago in a galaxy far far away.
So-called "cancel culture" is not well-defined, but its critics frequently use the moniker to refer to an activist program of making individuals who harm their neighbors or coworkers with acts of racism, sexism (and worse) accountable through exposure and de-platforming — including attempts to get them fired.
This spring, a team working under the president's son-in-law produced a plan for an aggressive, coordinated national COVID-19 response that could have brought the pandemic under control. So why did the White House spike it in favor of a shambolic 50-state response?
Even within a hospital, the ICU can feel like another world.
To celebrate the release of "Black Is King," we're counting down the best moments in her solo catalog, from her early work outside of Destiny's Child to her duets with Jay-Z to her classic Homecoming performance.
What would happen if you photocopied a flashlight that was on?
There's a range of possibilities for how much the earth will warm. A new study narrows the likely window by the largest margin in decades.
A 30-year-old man stripped to his skivvies and took a prank plunge, but zoo officials aren't laughing, charging him with trespass and endangering the welfare of the animals.
The boozy come-on was the most annoying pick-up line of the pre-pandemic age. Now it's in hell where it belongs.
"A telescope located at Dome A could out-perform a similar telescope located at any other astronomical site on the planet," said UBC astronomer Paul Hickson, a co-author of the study.
If you rearrange the titles in the trilogies, it makes so much more sense.
Unintended "butterfly effect"-style consequences of time travel might be a juicy problem in science fiction, but physicists now have reason to believe in a quantum landscape, tweaking history in this way shouldn't be a major problem.
Electric. Modular. And pretty much whatever you want it to be.
Is it possible to play "Grand Theft Auto V" without breaking any laws, including jaywalking or punching other characters?
The 47 documents include a deposition given by Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre, the draft of a memoir she was writing about her experiences inside the sex-trafficking ring and previously unseen email exchanges between Maxwell and Epstein.
OperatorDrewski gives a tour of this stunningly immersive VR game that puts you in the pilot's seat of a military jet.
One appears to hold the skeleton of a bird, while the other contains a tightly packed lump of grain and mud.
As recent controversies surrounding Alison Roman and Bon Appétit show, white writers are allowed to be generalists, while BIPOC creators are pushed to flatten themselves.
Before he slammed mail-in voting and proposed delaying the election over alleged fraud concerns, Donald Trump demonstrated the difficulty of in-person voting during an interview with "Access Hollywood."
In the middle of Black Lives Matter protests, people were searching for more police-themed porn than usual.
Vince Carter has had numerous memorable moments throughout his NBA career. We talked to former coaches and teammates about their favorite Vince Carter stories.
We didn't know how good we had it back in summer 2003.
The citizen scientists, associated with Harvard University, have been testing the vaccine on themselves.
Alex Melton gives the pop punk banger a country music makeover.
"He, as much as anyone in our history, brought this country a little bit closer to our highest ideals."
Ex-employees said one executive producer "had a reputation for being handsy with women," and that another solicited oral sex at a work party.
Wouter van der Veen, scientific director of the Institut van Gogh, noticed a striking resemblance between van Gogh's "Tree Roots" (1890) and a postcard from Auvers-sur-Oise, where the painter took his life.
The small city of Owensboro, Kentucky, has been extremely lucky in this recession. While the rest of America grapples with historically high unemployment, Owensboro's job market has emerged relatively unscathed.
Donald Trump boasts that no other nation has tested more people for the coronavirus than the United States. However, it's going to take more than widespread testing to assuage the pandemic.
Sixteen-year-old William Haymon has spent more than 500 days in an adult jail in rural Lexington, Mississippi. There are no state rules governing how long a person can be incarcerated without being formally charged with a crime.
Trees planted in the middle of a fairway are a contentious design feature. Are they unfair? One muni in Minnesota shows both sides of the debate.
Though I'd intended Pandemic University to be a two-month "pop-up," it took on a life of its own.
Whales come check out humans serenading them on a boat off the coast of Trinity Bright, Newfoundland.
The Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers technically has the power to shut down the internet, or, conversely. turn it back on again. How would they go about doing that?
A quiet Indiana city declared a holiday to celebrate its founder. In the age of Trump, nothing is ever that simple.
The sound of a punch really carries through without the screaming of fans.
There is more and more evidence of China's human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
