We Can't Tell If This Parenting Hack Is Genius Or Insane
Keeping the swing going for your kid at the neighborhood playground while you get some chores done at home in your apartment? There's a fix for that.
Jim Hamann decided he wanted to do this after a seeing a vintage pot in France. First he started to restore copper pots and pans, now he crafts his own.
We tie songs to our feelings, friends, lovers and so much more. They stick with us through thick and thin.
Global NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) crashed a 2015 Nissan truck for the European market into a 2019 Nissan truck that's Africa's best-seller.
This machine is probably the fastest and most luxurious thing you can buy that has four-wheels.
Chef Hidekazu Tojo is nothing short of a living legend.
At 12:54 a.m. on September 10, yet another lust-worthy image appeared on the Instagram account of the interior design startup Homepolish. It was the last Instagram post the company would ever publish to its 2 million followers.
They've eluded one of the most rigorous map-making institutions in the world to do so
Telling whether the product that arrived in your Amazon box is what you meant to order can be puzzling. Can you guess which ones of these are the imposters?
Chateau de Freschines was once owned by a famous French scientist who was guillotined at the end of the French revolution. Welcome home!
A Porsche misjudged a curve in Lake Arrowhead, California and "lost control of his car."
Unprecedented images show how the insects cook invaders alive, stay warm or cool and socialize.
An out-of-sight, out-of-mind mentality can take hold when people lose their connection to nature.
How an audacious con man with fake ties to the pinnacles of the church ran an epic scheme and swindled those who trusted him most.
Companies have promised to improve automated systems that dictate work shifts. They're still making workers miserable.
Do not do this in your bar.
Sergio Rico, Paris Saint-Germain's goalkeeper, had a terrible end to the first half against FC Bordeaux in the French soccer league.
Magnus Carlsen, the best chess player alive, has been slipping into online speed tournaments behind pseudonyms to crack jokes, let loose, and destroy the competition.
The fashion executive Peter Nygard has clashed for years with his neighbor in the Bahamas, the billionaire Louis Bacon. The latest development is a lawsuit saying Mr. Nygard sexually exploited teenage girls.
The shape of some classic NYC towers, like the Chrysler Building, can make it seem like setbacks are aesthetic design decisions, but in reality they reflect a highly specific, city-shaping ordinance dating back to 1916.
"Mad" Mike Hughes at times said his rocket launches aimed to prove the Earth's shape, but a representative told BuzzFeed News that was all for publicity.
Last year, more than 120,000 tourists visited the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone and in 2020 that number is expected to double. Mass tourism has forever become a part of the Exclusion Zone, mostly because of the successful HBO series "Chernobyl."
Before you could buy an electric car, you had to build one. A YouTuber explains, after 90,000 miles on the road, how he built his homebrew EV.
Revitalization of a traditional agricultural practice known as farmer managed natural regeneration is bringing new life to millions of acres of degraded land while boosting food, fuel, habitat and carbon storage.
It's both harder and easier than you'd think.
Children with developmental disabilities were held under brutal conditions at a notorious New York facility. Decades later, they still face abuse and neglect.
The lack of congressional oversight on ITT — a small police training company founded in Chicago that has trained more than 600 officers in El Salvador — is even more troubling given the behavior of some of the US officers running the program.
Negative ion products are all the rage these days, but the making of these products may have some hidden, insidious effects.
No amount of new technology can fix algorithmic bias. But changing how we hire people will.
Meanwhile, late-night users are being told to go to bed already.
"A video of the shelves of a dying Kmart stocked with well over a hundred chairs."
The episode shows how China's public has an decreasing level of trust in the government since the outbreak of the coronavirus, say experts.
For three years in a row, Sweden's second-largest city has been declared the world's most sustainable destination.
Drinking doesn't have to sabotage your health goals, if you do it right.
Surviving capture wasn't an option. A show trial in North Korea and execution would almost certainly be the punishment — particularly since the guard was absconding with a prisoner.
It's a beautiful — and dangerous — form of art.
A surprising star collision is making scientists rethink what they know about the universe.
A new book revisits the designer's visionary work, which advanced everything from flexible, "living" structures to micro-houses.
America's infrastructure is in desperate need of investment. President Donald Trump promised to fix it. What happened?
Health experts say it's time to prepare for worldwide spread on all continents.
The former vice president blamed big spending by Tom Steyer for his drop in support among black voters in South Carolina.
A team of South Dakota State University women's basketball players put on a show at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center by making five consecutive half-court shots.
Devastating floods came soon after the bush fires. Scientists call it "compound extremes," as one catastrophe intensifies the next.
An unprecedented data set shows where the encyclopedia's editors are, where they aren't and why.
CNN anchor Anderson Cooper sparred with Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich on Friday after he declared himself a "political prisoner."