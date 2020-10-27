The Stupid Things Men Say To Women That They Believe Are Compliments
Comedian Jessi Klein talks about some of the weird backhanded compliments she's received from men in the past.
It started as a a run-of-the-mill "work from home" money scam ad, and then it just evolved into something way weirder.
If you place glass in a mixture of oil that matches its refractive index, the glass "disappears."
Using the Stratospheric Observatory for Infrared Astronomy, or SOFIA, scientists discovered molecular water in Clavius Crater, one of the largest craters visible from Earth in the Moon's southern hemisphere.
Tenacious D perform the signature song from the cult classic with cameo appearances by Elizabeth Warren and Susan Sarandon.
How does the horsepower of a Formula One race car compare to an Airbus A220?
Most babies don't have a positive reaction to eating lemons for the first time. Not this baby.
B movies often tell more honest stories about our society than finely calibrated award-season films do.
Every time the president ramps up his violent rhetoric, every time he fires up Twitter to launch another broadside against me, my family and I see a surge of vicious attacks sent our way.
"Have you tried the natural? We only drink natural in this house."
This is likely to mean immunity levels decline and raises the risk of reinfection, researchers say.
Across his books, writer and editor Colin Dickey has explored odd corners of uncanny history and revealed unsettling truths about the past along the way.
Sacha Baron Cohen explains that Rudy Giuliani had a security guard comb the entire hotel room before the filming of the infamous "Borat 2" scene.
Members of a 331,000-person Crock-Pot Facebook group called Crock Pot Heaven are in trouble for calling one another's roasts ugly.
Need a nice big drive for consoles game storage or PC backup? Pick up a discounted Seagate drive at Amazon today.
A nutrition expert explains how sports drinks and breakfast cereals use deceptive labeling to sell food loaded with sugar.
High-end status prophylactics were supposed to be the next big sex trend — even though we don't need them, no one asked for them and they don't perform any better.
Keith Raniere faces life in prison following his conviction last year for illegal conduct including racketeering, sex trafficking, sexual exploitation of a child and human trafficking.
Conan O'Brien's set, located at Los Angeles' Largo at the Coronet, got ransacked, the late night host revealed Monday.
What I am saying here is Reiter's reporting on the Houston Astros, in sum, represents one of the truly stupendous journalistic failures in the history of sportswriting.
Ahead of the season 5 premiere, Vulture took a deep dive into the sadness that is life with the Pearsons to rank every character by how well they've dealt with all the tragedy life (and the writers) have thrown at them.
For kids who grew up evangelical in the '80s, especially in the Bible Belt, this story is not at all uncommon. The Satanic Panic wasn't the punchline it eventually became in much of the rest of the country.
Better watch where you're going.
"Pest Control" authenticates all Banksy works, and punishes those who acquire them unethically.
Gun buyers say they are motivated by a new destabilizing sense that is pushing them to purchase weapons for the first time, or if they already have them, to buy more.
YouTuber Liam Thompson comes to the sickening realization that there's a reason why cotton candy mattresses don't exist.
On October 21, 1980, a beloved tradition was put to a stop.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Abortion access would decline in large regions of the country, a new data analysis shows.
Climate change is eroding beaches all over the Caribbean — even though the region contributes a tiny fraction of the emissions heating the planet.
Directed by George Clooney, the sci-fi film will be released on Netflix on December 23.
The conservative group "One Million Moms" slammed a pro-LGBTQ themed advertisement.
The Project Zero reverse engineer shuts down some of the world's most dangerous exploits — along with antiquated hacker stereotypes.
During a 1991 "Sesame Street" special, the late Robin Williams showed Elmo all the fun things you can do with a stick.
From black holes at the Earth's center to decapitated quails, a group of scientists — some working for a journal from a major publisher — are prolifically publishing pseudoscience.
Despite record prices, digging up the precious metal may soon not be worth the effort.
That's some impeccable table manners.
If there's a line between ridiculous and revolutionary, this e-bike has crossed it.
We once marveled at the celebrity bubble, now many of us are disgusted by it.
Here are the logistical challenges Tesla faces in scaling its business.
See how these next-gen consoles stack up against each other in a living room.
The space Western's first season was a triumph, but can it continue to expand its story without creating inconsistencies in the "Star Wars" canon?
How the editor of the new "Mulan" let down audiences in multiple ways.
"We thought this film was defective. But we were mistaken. This is how radiation looks."
As she releases a box set of her earliest recordings, in a rare interview Mitchell talks about life before fame, the correct way to sing her songs and her long struggle to walk and talk again after an aneurysm.
What's left of Peter Buchanan-Smith's trendsetting outdoor brand?
Would you rather go without the sun for the rest of your life or never stop hiccuping? Face the truly hard questions with "Pick Your Poison."
The pandemic has forced us to find fun at home, on Zoom, socially distanced, and still afraid amid the coronavirus.
Sacha Baron Cohen's most iconic character has shockingly returned just before the election to, unshockingly, expose the rot at the center of the United States. So how did he — and his new costar, Maria Bakalova — do?
Highly-detailed wool and silk rugs can often take years and sometimes decades to create. The materials, design and size determine how high the rugs are priced.