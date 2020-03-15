Here's How Student Loans Can Affect You, Two Decades After College
Student loans can be predatory and spending a lot of money on college doesn't necessarily translate to a high-paying job.
While hand sanitizer has become scarce as some people have hoarded it all at grocery stores, there is one tool that is very effective against the coronavirus.
Here's what happens when steel, one of the world's strongest building materials, is stretched to the limits by one of the world's versatile building components.
As a precaution against the coronavirus, the audience for "Big Brother Canada" was suspended — but as the cast is cut off from the real world, they had no idea why.
"I took a deep dive into this because I was curious and terrified."
MoviePass tried to change the moviegoing experience but couldn't fulfill the demand.
Donald Trump made a surprise announcement on Saturday that he's been tested for the virus and is awaiting results.
The rumors about the coronavirus vary by country and region, but they seem to exist everywhere.
Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders face off directly for the first time.
A YouTube demonstrates the process for making synthetic rubies with an arc welder.
Across the US, airport lines stretched for up to eight hours in some cases, as workers rushed to conduct medical screenings of those arriving from mainland Europe, now the epicenter of the outbreak.
Many people take pipes for granted, but there's a lot of infrastructure behind them. Grady Hillhouse gives a thorough overview of the engineering required to ensure underground pipes stay put when water rushes through them.
Being a spectator at the men's evil bullshit parade every time I sat down for a haircut sucked. What was worse, maybe, was that my silence implicated me every time. And I let it.
British artist Jonathan Wolstenholme's watercolors are so weird and so wonderful.
At the beginning of the PC game "The Longing," your character, a skinny gollum called a Shade, is ordered to wake their giant stone king in 400 days. That's 400 real-time days.
Thought to be the first Pakistani woman to ride across Pakistan, Irfan runs the blog "1 Girl 2 Wheels."
Three electric motors, one combustion engine and 1,700 horsepower.
The "Silicon Valley" star gives a tour of his abode where he got ridiculously in shape.
With a moving lead performance by Kara Young, the intriguing new play shows how popular art can both distract us and serve as background for our pain.
Many companies are coming up with creative ways to profit from the coronavirus outbreak. Some are stranger than others.
The highs and lows of Las Vegas life, the unbreakable bond between sisters and other best photos of the week.
Gathering in groups right now is selfish and puts the lives of others at risk.
Americans are emptying their supermarkets of everything but these persistently unappealing products.
The synth instrument looks like if a Tesla Cybertruck turned into a guitar, joked one YouTube commenter.
A weekend getaway at Mar-a-Lago put the president in contact with several people who later tested positive for the virus. He said he has no symptoms.
Take care of yourself and your family, but maintain social distance.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker urged young people to "take this seriously," but many ventured out to take part in the festivities.
Amazon cracked down on coronavirus price gouging. Now, while the rest of the world searches, some sellers are holding stockpiles of sanitizer and masks.
After nearly a week of a nationwide lockdown, Italians lifted their neighbors spirits by singing.
Longtime health reporter Charles Ornstein says that comparing the novel coronavirus to the flu is dangerously inaccurate. Not one public health expert he trusts has called that comparison valid. Here's why.
The coronavirus makes an age-old dilemma much more fraught: Order in, or cook at home?
New York City's hospitals, widely considered among the best in the world, may still be moving too slowly to get ready for a coronavirus outbreak that has already overwhelmed other countries and is now taking root in the New York region, according to many health care experts.
Play with a model of coronavirus in the US, based on epidemiologists' predictions.
Instead, Verily is building a triage website just for the Bay Area
The federal government is moving too slowly, due to a lack of leadership.
With dim sum restaurant closures and empty senior centers, some worry Brooklyn's Sunset Park may never recover.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has largely kept Britain open, opting for more targeted measures, a strategy that has startled some epidemiologists.
When fans were outraged about the first trailer, the makers of "Sonic the Hedgehog" knew they messed up. Here's how their "back to the drawing board" approach succeeded beyond their wildest dreams.
As the coronavirus spreads, the simple act of touching a surface has become a delicate matter of risk analysis. The world is full of suspect surfaces. Is it safe to touch an ATM screen? Or the self-checkout at the grocery store? A door handle? A package that came in the mail?
The president's son-in-law and senior adviser takes a leading role in a variety of Trump challenges, this time responding to the escalating coronavirus outbreak.
Back on February 9, this Italian newspaper just had 1.5 pages of obituaries. A month later, it had 10 pages of obituaries.
"We thought a few local lockdowns, canceling public gatherings, and warmly encouraging working from home would be enough stop the spread of the virus. We now know that wasn't nearly enough."
As Covid-19 cases climb, cities may face a shortage of locations to quarantine and isolate people. In the US, it's a uniquely local problem.
A java sparrow loves to play with this miniature toy skateboard in the house.
The House passed sweeping legislation Saturday to respond to the coronavirus outbreak battering the nation, an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote to expand access to free testing, provide $1 billion in food aid and extend sick leave benefits to vulnerable Americans.
"It feels like all the hard work — I don't want to say it's for nothing, but you want to compete."