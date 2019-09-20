Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
LIVE A LITTLE
denofgeek.com

Intransigent and reactionary fandom is nothing new, but some responses to the "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" trailer show how damaged the culture has become.

A MAN OFF HIS MEDS, CLEARLY
jezebel.com

The rapper's public displays of affection toward Kim Kardashian are scaring me—and they should scare anyone who has ever tried to leave a relationship.

THE ANSWER? NO
theatlantic.com

We came up with a way to measure the intelligence of entire planets. Things aren't looking great for ours.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x