Comedian Nails What Makes Mark Wahlberg Such An Annoying Character
Back in 2008, while performing at the Just For Laughs fest, comedian Steve Byrne had the best Mark Wahlberg impersonation.
Custom Facebook profile frames are no more.
In the latest installment of "Objects of Affection", Vogue gets a look at Kim Kardashian's basketball court and extremely expensive cars.
Polygons? We don't need polygons. I don't need to show you any stinking polygons.
Intransigent and reactionary fandom is nothing new, but some responses to the "Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" trailer show how damaged the culture has become.
Shaq's reaction turned into a meme after witnessing Jalen Green's first dunk in the worst Dunk Contest ever.
It's been 34 years since Jamaica made its Winter Olympic debut in bobsled at the 1988 Games in Calgary, an unlikely appearance which was later immortalized in the Disney feature film, "Cool Runnings."
When it unexpectedly snowed in Beijing, at least a thousand Olympics staff desperately cleared snow with shovels, brooms and leaf blowers.
An accident avoidance system helped this motorist from crashing on the Johansen Expressway in Fairbanks, Alaska.
A beloved store in a small hometown closes, but the residents still need their work wear.
Queen Elizabeth tested positive for COVID-19, Buckingham Palace announced on Sunday.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
This story has more twists and turns than most movies that come out these days.
REAL LIFE: I am thirteen years old, and I write short stories about a glamorous crow who runs a detective agency.
BIOPIC: I, a thirteen-year-old writing prodigy, stare at my pills as they scatter across the bathroom tile.
This might get glossed over when they teach you about the states in American History class.
We fell in love with this dancing lad at car dealerships and mattress stores around the country, and now he has a prime place on our desk.
The rapper's public displays of affection toward Kim Kardashian are scaring me—and they should scare anyone who has ever tried to leave a relationship.
There's one air freshener at Autozone that you should avoid at all costs.
Carl Nelson and Amy Sterner Nelson's pre-pandemic lives look a lot different than the ones they live now.
This week, we have a guy who thinks his wife may be depressed because she hasn't learned any new languages or trained for a marathon during the pandemic, a musician who thinks his girlfriend isn't attractive enough for his public image and more.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
"If I talk too much, I risk to repeat."
"My mom called me as soon as I left the set like, 'What happened? Are you okay? Did they put anything up your butt?'"
Made with a natural wax base, this vegan solid fragrance lets you smell incredible without the components of perfume that irritate so many people.
Somehow these Bad Lip Readings manage to get even better each season.
It keeps saying it's powerless to change the Games. It's anything but.
Up your game in the kitchen with these must-haves and pantry staples.
Gianmarco Tamberi proves he can and will jump over you.
Meet the man rethinking the definition of reality
These lightweight socks use a blended material that incorporates hemp for its breathability and natural anti-microbial properties. Our feet stay fresh all day long.
Bernard Hsu explains a freak case where a student ate leftover noodles for lunch and ended up in the emergency room.
Satellite data reveals that cloud cover is disappearing over the Pacific, leading to less reflectivity.
Mr. Anthony tried to distract Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane by pulling down his pants. It didn't work.
We came up with a way to measure the intelligence of entire planets. Things aren't looking great for ours.
New wave of games from China mimics, sometimes exceeds, high production of Western AAA games.
John Lithgow's masterful performance in the fourth season of Showtime's "Dexter" had us at the edge of our seat. Then the whole show changed. What happened?
The last two years have made it easy to give up on the things you want. Don't.
Scientists plan a vast global store of aquatic noises to help monitor marine life, identify species - and even uncover regional dialects.
"Rocketman" Robert Maddox is the maniac uncle you all wish you had. (Don't try this at home.)
Stretch your grocery budget with these cheap staple foods.
Look at these images hard enough, and you're gonna see a 3D image, dude. Whoa.
Andi Schmied wanted to soak in New York City's most glorious views one last time — so she created an alter-ego, a Hungarian billionaire heiress, and scammed her way into the finest multi-million dollar homes with the best views in the city.
After six globe-trotting decades spent probing "the phenomenon," the French information scientist is sure of only one thing: The truth is really, really out there.
"The day he left me was the day that I died."
The Lock Picking Lawyer actually had to construct his own tool to pick the Abloy Padlock and concedes it's "Not likely to be non-destructively defeated in the field." That's got to be one of the highest praises he's ever given a lock in the history of his YouTube channel.
We don't need to upgrade every two years anymore — but what are the signs that it is time for a new smartphone?
The United States Postal Service could lead by example with its new fleet of delivery trucks. What's standing in the way?