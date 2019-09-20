Stephen Colbert Rips Supreme Court After They Appear Set On Overturning Roe v. Wade: 'We Don't Live In A Democracy'
Stephen Colbert can see the writing on the wall and explains why the Supreme Court is set on repealing Roe v. Wade.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
This week's characters also include a Canadian sports writer who forgot to close an incriminating tab, a political writer who maybe shouldn't be sticking up for Chris Cuomo and an ex-ESPN anchor who actually made Dave Portnoy look good.
"Primary processing" of compendium mentioned in Mueller aide's book should be complete next month, court filing says.
For the fifth night, Violet joins her father Dave Grohl, Greg Kurstin and the band for a beautiful cover of "Take The Box," by the late great Amy Winehouse.
The 500 envelopes full of cash and checks were found behind a loose toilet as workers moved insulation out the wall.
After Ian Urbina wrote his book "The Outlaw Ocean," he contacted hundreds of musicians to have them make an accompanying soundtrack. Then he went and screwed them all over royally, according to this lengthy video by Benn Jordan.
Terrariums are experiencing a social media-fuelled revival, but as David Robson and Alessia Franco discover, there's far more to these tiny glass gardens than first appears.
Ikea Japan is leasing the tiny apartment in Shinjuku, Tokyo, for just 99 Japanese yen (about $0.86) per month.
A comprehensive explanation for why Iraq's unfortunate geographic location has set it up for failure.
"Throughout the MAX crisis, Boeing has remained consistently and unrepentantly addicted to lying."
Amelia Whelan used social media as an accelerant for her sales community. Then things blew up.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Back in February, Stephen Lara was driving to see his daughters in Northern California, carrying $87,000 in tow, when he was pulled over by Nevada Highway Patrol. He wasn't charged with a crime, but because they claimed a drug-sniffing dog smelled something on the cash, they seized all of his money. Here's the insane footage of his ordeal.
Humans are using the social media platform to show the softer side of the much-maligned dog breed.
Comedian Jimmy Carr had no patience for anti-vaxxer audience members with this succinct riff.
In a first attempt to determine who really runs the world, a look at the royal families of old.
This is one hell of a coffee table book. Jam-packed with hundreds of these gorgeous shots, you'll want to revisit it time and time again.
This week's advice column questions include an employer wondering whether they can get rid of an employee who refuses to lie to customers, a septuagenarian who can't get past a high school slight and more.
Redditor LainLain queried the r/AskReddit community about things that people in the future will be as aghast about as we are about widespread smoking in the 1960s. Here's a roundup of a few of the most intriguing responses from the viral thread.
It's the most wonderful time of the year: winter holidays, yes, but also the period in which it is especially socially acceptable to air general malaise on the TL.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Here's an extraordinary 3D animated size comparison of every supertall building in the world, including the ones projected to go up in the future.
Spirit has a fuel-efficient fleet, but it's still the worst domestic airline in America.
Shopping for a very special lady? This selection of gifts from Huckberry is bound to impress.
Rick Beato spoke with Sting in a wide-ranging interview about his music career and in one memorable moment, the rocker opened up about his biggest problems with popular songs in 2021 — specifically, the conspicuous lack of a bridge.
Five stories that demonstrate we're living in the golden age of the personal hoax.
Not only will this hoodie hold up in rain and snow, the graphene and ruco-therm material tag-team here keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl had an extraordinary response when Will Arnett asked him about his favorite beat of all time on his podcast "SmartLess."
I just want to know if I'd actually be alone.
We all have loved ones who buy everything they want well before the gift-giving holidays come around. Now we must find items they don't even know they want yet.
James Hoffmann thinks that Aldi made this particular Espresso Martini Cheese item — which he thinks is an abomination — specifically to piss him off.
After a series of preposterous rumors about the Furby's potential for espionage, several government agencies made waves by deciding to ban the weird owl-hamster creature.
From cracking to cooking to eating, Adam Ragusea covers every single detail that you need to know about eggs — and how to make the basics.
When I bring up the future, he gets really defensive. I'm also worried that I might just be internalizing what my dad says. Am I selfish to be thinking these things?
Why is life in this country so hostile to single people?
Go on a visually stunning journey with skier and filmmaker Sam Favret, who took to the slopes of Chamonix all by himself — with a drone — after the valley closed the resorts this winter.
Germany on Thursday announced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated.
Black Oxygen Organics became a sudden hit in the fringe world of alternative medicines and supplements, where even dirt can go for $110 a bag.
Jimmy Kimmel's "Lie Witness News" segment might make you weep for the future.
They hate the establishment. They want to destroy the system. Meet the illiberal upstarts trying to remake conservatism.
A vaccine's value isn't just in its peak performance; also essential to know is when, and how quickly, protection might start to decline.
Simu Liu, star of this year's biggest box-office hit, chugs boba on the hot seat, explains his rise to fame and reminisces on his past as a "terrible accountant" before joining showbiz.
Dear Spotify Wrapped, we don't need a forced joke about NFTs or cringe copywriting. We just need our top songs and artists, please.
In a world of more frequent and more intense flooding, one way to protect against the worst can trace its roots back to the Netherlands, nearly 1,000 years ago.
This old footage of former White House communications director Alyssa Farah Griffin hedging about Donald Trump's COVID tests looks really bad in hindsight.
After you're gone, your files, photos, emails, and more stay behind. You can choose who can access them.
Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch believes abortion bans empower women. She's taking that argument to the Supreme Court.