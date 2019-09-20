Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

TAKE THE MONEY AND RUN

Back in February, Stephen Lara was driving to see his daughters in Northern California, carrying $87,000 in tow, when he was pulled over by Nevada Highway Patrol. He wasn't charged with a crime, but because they claimed a drug-sniffing dog smelled something on the cash, they seized all of his money. Here's the insane footage of his ordeal.

