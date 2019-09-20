Stephen Colbert Gleefully Reads The Sick Burn A Judge Gave To Donald Trump After She Denied His Request To Prevent The Release Of January 6 Files
"I haven't seen such a brutal attack on an elected official since January 6," Colbert quipped.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Kimbal Musk's biggest trading day ever came right before the famous Twitter survey.
Adding Jack Black to anything instantly improves it as demonstrated in this performance of "Suffragette City" with the Blue Bear School Of Music.
Accounts from the night are disturbing and may not have a clear, single cause.
This complete collection of "Calvin and Hobbes" is something we treasure now, and plan on passing down to the next generation.
Belle Delphine once captivated a wide audience of lascivious teenagers and older men who actually paid money for her bathwater. Then she turned her back on the two core things that piqued people's curiosity.
Tom Hanks was asked by Bill Simmons to rank his favorite movies on "The Bill Simmons Podcast" — and it turns out "Forrest Gump" isn't one of them.
The list of books includes several well-known novels, including "The Handmaid's Tale" by Margaret Atwood, "The Bluest Eye" by Toni Morrison, "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas and "The Perks of Being a Wallflower" by Stephen Chbosky.
Ryan Reynolds was scheduled to appear on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and Will Ferrell was scheduled to appear on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" but the duo pulled the old switcheroo and appeared in lieu of the other.
A hacker exposed personal information for millions of Robinhood users.
Gran Canaria giant lizards — a popular sight in the Canary islands — have "died after eating condoms left behind by pleasure seekers," wrote Patrick Hesp, one of the report's authors, in an article for The Conversation.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
An absolute mad lad makes a three-day journey to the Old Forge in Inverie. It's a good idea to check their hours before making the commitment though.
Who knew there were such passions around falling back and springing forward?
There's plenty of good retirement options in the sunshine state, but Sarasota is the best.
Judge Bruce Schroeder admonished prosecutor Thomas Binger's cross-examination of Kyle Rittenhouse after a line of questioning rubbed him the wrong way.
Local artist Elizabeth Shen put a painting of breasts in Unity Park, hoping to spark curiosity. But the next day, someone made off with the painting. She hopes whoever took it will return it.
Paramedics debunk some frequently cited myths when applying first aid and a few of them might surprise you.
"Each of my posts is an attempt to explore passing thoughts and ideas more deeply."
Josh Hawley has found a new front in the ongoing culture war. Unfortunately for him, Congress, the White House and the Pentagon all have a different idea.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Rivian's stocks reached new heights after debuting on Wall Street, taking the Amazon and Ford backed automaker's estimated raise to $11.9 billion.
The one thing Americans can all agree on is we need to upgrade our failing infrastructure. Here's where the just passed infrastructure bill is allocating money.
As long as video games have existed, young people have wanted them as gifts. But once you've picked up some of the best games for the holidays, what else is there to give?
According to The Economist Intelligence Unit, Auckland, New Zealand, is ranked the most livable city in the world this year.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
Free Fly's Elements jacket keeps us warm without the heft of other jackets because of the incredibly insulated sherpa lining.
Middle management has always been tough. But the young workers filling these roles today face a unique set of circumstances that make burnout more likely. What next?
Reporter Victoria Bekiempis made sure to check in with Jay-Z if he had one small weight lifted off his shoulders after he was found not liable to pay millions in damages to Parlux Fragrances LLC for lost profits.
Shopping for a very special lady? This selection of gifts from Huckberry is bound to impress.
It seems like the doctors were just at Theranos for show.
Someone unearthed this old "Funny or Die" skit and for any fans of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov, the suspense will truly delight them.
I want to stop, but I'm terrified coming clean now will break him.
Cinematographer Dustin Farrell hopped on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and recorded Major Joshua "Cabo" Gunderson demonstrating an F-22 Raptor test flight in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1,000 FPS.
For nearly 200 years, San Francisco has been the last stop of petty thieves, con artists and killers. Iva Kroeger was all three.
Orlando, Florida, has become the epicenter of America's housing crisis.
Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down in tears as he describes getting "cornered" in a parking lot on the night he shot two people to death.
'Tis the season to tackle one of many November-specific initiatives, to fill ourselves with soup and to admire fall apparel for animals. Enjoy.
A lobsterman made the catch of a lifetime off the coast of Maine. Bill Coppersmith trapped a one in 100-million iridescent lobster, also known as a "cotton candy" lobster.
The best Thanksgiving turkey might be the one you can get.
A Swiss studio designed the Babyn Yar Synagogue to open and close just like a book.
Emerald Robinson was banned for posting COVID-19 misinformation hours after her last suspension was lifted.
In recent movies like "Finch," Tom Hanks' once-genial everyman doesn't have much use for humanity.
Capitol rioter Jenna Ryan once quipped, "I have blonde hair white skin a great job a great future and I'm not going to jail." Jimmy Kimmel broke the news to her that she actually is going to jail.
This space heater has over 20,000 user reviews and an impressive 4.5-star average rating. Better yet, it's less than 30 bucks right now.
The newly minted undisputed champion reveals his travel-kit essentials, invites Tiger Woods for a round of golf and gives props to the team that made him world champ.
"Defendant Chansley's now-famous criminal acts have made him the public face of the Capitol riot," prosecutors said.