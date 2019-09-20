Stephen Colbert Cheers On Dr. Anthony Fauci Dunking On GOP Senators: 'You Contracted My Boot In Your Ass!'
"If there's one thing out there more contagious than COVID, it's stupid," Colbert quipped.
There is something intensely mesmerizing about watching this baby doll riding a moped repeatedly falling down stairs and getting back up.
Although the curry-spiced stew, porc-colombo, is the national dish of Guadeloupe, it's the humble bokit that has captured the hearts of the Caribbean archipelago.
Frank Pellegrino Jr. from the legendary New York City food establishment Rao's shows how to make his grandma's world famous red Sunday gravy at home.
The New York Times credits the "Fixer Upper" star for this transcendent peanut butter and chocolate combination, but both the comment section and Gaines herself say otherwise.
Edison's bizarre soup-based technique for screening job candidates illustrates an essential truth about effective interviewing.
Sierra Leone's man between the sticks Mohamed N Kamara is a young phenom who showed out in the recent African Cup of Nations match against Algeria which earned him the top individual match honor.
Help us crown the best of the worst in a bracket for the ultimate 'One Main Character' of 2021.
@Ballymoran took netizens on a wild ride to a landmark that's been permanently etched into our heads.
The cult slasher franchise "Scream" was rebooted after 11 long years. Does the '90s classic hold up, or are we done with the meta-horror humor it's always delivered?
Follow Digg's Coronavirus Namespace for the latest news and information on COVID-19 and its variants.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Matt Damon was hoping our reaction to his Crypto.com commercial was more like this.
Djokovic admitted meeting a journalist for an in-person interview last month despite testing positive for COVID the day before.
Home to most of the world's tallest buildings, China announced it was banning the construction of new super skyscrapers. Here's why the age of skyscrapers in China has come to an end.
The daughter of late actor Robin Williams took to social media to give fans of the recently deceased comic Bob Saget a pointer in how to respect the "Full House" star's grieving family.
Here's a mesmerizing video of a man building a earth hut, grass roof and fireplace out of clay,
This week, we've got a guy who retouched the nudes someone sent them, someone whose wife left dog vomit on his desk and more.
There are certain rules we don't learn in school but expect others to know — and it can be infuriating when people constantly break these common-sense standards of etiquette.
With so many Best of 2021 lists out there, who has time to read them all? Turns out: We do. But because you probably don't, we rounded them all up, smashed 'em together and spit out the definitive Top 10 video games. You're welcome.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
German track and field athlete Uwe Hohn's javelin throw world record of 104.80 is something of legend, an improvement of a whopping 5.08 from the previous holder. And since they completely redesigned javelins since his throw, his record is essentially cased in stone.
This week, in the words of both Dolly Parton and @sharjilrasool, we're all worKN95, and it's cleary taking its toll on our sanity.
It's no secret that we love Dave Grohl here at Digg. A Dave-themed wardrobe was inevitable.
Why did movie executives think we needed a fourth movie that's just going to endlessly reference the original?
Do you want to know what you'll get for Christmas? A movie spoiler? When you'll die? The study of deliberate ignorance reveals the topics people want to remain in the dark about.
One big room with a bunch of people breathing heavily is probably not the safest place to be right now. Instead, get some new gear and hit the trails.
Trevor Jacob claims he had to ditch his plane but a pilot retraced his route and reveals that he was clearly in reach of Santa Ynez Airport
We fell in love with this dancing lad at car dealerships and mattress stores around the country, and now he has a prime place on our desk.
These Lego flowers will never wilt, and they're not gonna make anyone sneeze. The optimal Valentine's Day gift if you ask us.
The Foo Fighters record an album in a haunted mansion and Dave Grohl goes to the dark side in the trailer for the upcoming horror film "Studio 666."
45 Wine and Whiskey, the ex-president's latest venture in his eponymous New York tower, is quite an experience - if you can find anyone to let you in.
The mining of battery-grade lithium carbonate is going to be a problem when electric car sales ramp up significantly.
The reason why so many of us are at the end of our rope? We allowed work to be what gave our lives meaning.
All those products might just be messing it up.
The speed of light is thought to be 186,000 miles per second, so if you slowed it down considerably the things we perceive with our eyes would look radically different.
A writer learns the hard way — the hardest way — that in Texas the answer is: not much.
More people turning to career coaches to chart next steps — and get out of a "prison" of bad jobs. What's realistic to expect from these professionals?
A videographer in Botswana caught a hyena snatching a meal away from a python and proved once again that nature is metal.
They thought help was coming. They were wrong.
It's the Great Hornification of the 2020s.
Dr. Anthony Fauci had a fiery exchange with Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS) over whether his financial disclosure was publicly available. Fauci answered it was, and inadvertently was caught on hot mic, quipping, "What a moron. Jesus Christ."
Because this was honestly one of the weirdest fads ever. Like if you lived through it, you know.
Saving up for your first down payment on a home is a big deal. Here are some good cities to buy a home in, based on a financial and real-estate market analysis.
David Culley began his first head coaching gig at the Houston Texans this year. His team eventually ended the season with a 4-13 losing record, but Culley's post-season comments were full of positivity and gratitude.
A devastating diagnosis. A fight against time. And an "epic" journey that galvanized a new movement for ALS patients.
Tom Brady follows in MJ's footsteps by launching his own apparel line.