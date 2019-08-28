Popular
HOW WE GOT HERE

LegalEagle's Devin Stone gives an easy-to-understand breakdown for how the Supreme Court in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization effectively ended a woman's constitutional right to an abortion in the United States in a decision that has consequences for millions of people.

