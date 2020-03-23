Quirky Short Captures What Staying At Home Looks Like If Life Were A Sitcom
When you're cooped in a house for too long, this is the kind of internet gems you start to produce.
It would seem that the president has not gotten over the fact that Senator Romney voted against him in the impeachment fight.
There's something deeply satisfying about the watching the cards fan out and re-organize with solid thunks and thwacks.
Don't bark, just stare — your owner will get the idea.
Something old is now something new.
"Virtually" is doing a lot of work here.
Store-bought tomato sauce can be bland. With a few additions like garlic, onion, pepper flakes and butter, you can make it as close to homemade as possible.
Don't halt social distancing. Instead, do it right.
Trump said it's a "prime candidate," but there are plenty of reasons not to.
The actions of one individual really can have a ripple effect on a larger population.
Of all the uncomfortable scenarios we'd imagined with our coworkers, this is not something we ever imagined happening.
They're putting the average shoplifter to shame by taking paintings and mattresses. How do they get away with it?
From "The Right Stuff" to "Hoop Dreams," these aren't just time-wasters, but movies that use their extended running times as weapons.
How does a $25 edit stack up against edits that cost $100 and $500?
"What's terrible about COVID-19 is what's great about it," says Madonna. Please, tell us more about what's great about a pandemic!
Chris Cassidy is about to spend six months on the ISS. He knows a thing or two about living in a small space.
Hailed for its early efforts to contain Covid-19, Singapore has recently seen a surge in new coronavirus cases. Still, daily life is surprisingly unaffected.
The bright side is what traffic experts — and drivers — can learn about improving the commute experience in the future.
Getting dog food delivered is certainly convenient, unless someone or something else gets its paws on it first.
If we were currently allowed to do go outside and house-hunt and the economy weren't so precarious, how many square feet would $500,000 buy you?
Sometimes when people don't listen, you really have to bring in the chopper to send a message to them.
At first, Cheyenne Rain was thrilled. She got to return, over and over, to the closest place to Hogwarts she'd ever been. The fantasy didn't last for long.
"We will send the police over. With flamethrowers."
We give our genes and our environment all the credit for making us who we are. But random noise during development might be a deciding factor, too.
There are advantages to having biotech executives as neighbors.
Welcome to our brave new world, now please stay six feet away.
"Anyone can aspire to be President of the United States, but few have any hope of becoming President of the Bohemian Club," Richard Nixon reportedly once said.
Over 100 thousand people attended Derrick "D-Nice" Jones's Instagram Live fete on Saturday.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Viruses have spent billions of years perfecting the art of surviving without living — a frighteningly effective strategy that makes them a potent threat in today's world. That's especially true of the deadly new coronavirus.
This soccer player really took one for the team.
People in Britain will be allowed to leave their homes for only "very limited purposes" — shopping for basic necessities; for one form of exercise a day; for any medical need; and to travel to and from work when "absolutely necessary."
As social distancing measures lock down the US, Okeechobee County Commissioner Bryant Culpepper wants you to know there's a simpler solution: blowing a hair dryer up your nose. Culpepper has since apologized.
New studies suggest that while children still fare better than adults, babies, toddlers and kids with other conditions remain at risk.
Call it "Downton Abbey" syndrome: The newest trend among the world' s ultra-rich is to have a butler. But what type of person would willingly give over his life to serving the outrageously moneyed?
Doctors are warning people experiencing loss of smell, also known as anosmia, to self-isolate for seven days, as they believe it's a symptom of the coronavirus.
Millennials: If you can't stay at home for others, do it for yourselves.
They say two times a charm.
Different age cohorts have different vulnerabilities to COVID-19, but nobody's risk is zero.
Many years ago, my mother handed me a shoebox filled with negatives shot and developed by my father who died when I was very young. Here are some of his photos.
Valve's done it again.
A close look at why this old malaria drug is promising for Covid-19.
The coronavirus is far more infectious than the common flu. To be precise, three to four times more. It doesn't sound like much, but it can spread to tens of thousands of people much faster.
A mysterious mansion. A murder-suicide. Paranormal activity. This is the true story of 2475 Glendower Place.
Futurist Thomas Frey has predicted that drones will become the most disruptive technology in human history. On this gray January day in a quiet residential neighborhood in Christiansburg, Va., one happens to be disrupting the work of two landscapers.
Two YouTubers built an ATV out of a cheap plastic sled and have the time of their lives.
If you're using Zoom while working from home, you should be aware of the company's questionable privacy practices, including its "attention tracking" tool.