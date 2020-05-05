Steve Carell Gets A New Job From Hell In The First Trailer For Netflix's 'Space Force'
The cast of this show is truly incredible (John Malkovich! Lisa Kudrow! Jane Lynch!) and we cannot wait. "Space Force" comes to Netflix on May 29.
The cast of this show is truly incredible (John Malkovich! Lisa Kudrow! Jane Lynch!) and we cannot wait. "Space Force" comes to Netflix on May 29.
You don't have to be a fan of Eminem to appreciate the skill and coordination guitarist Alexandr Misko displays here.
The vessel-mounted crane was reportedly trying to lift a 2,000-ton barge out of the water when it snapped in half.
Everyone, from Halle Berry to Zoe Saldana, brought their A game to this battle royale fight video.
The New York Times' report on sightings of the Japanese giant hornets (aka, Murder Hornets) in the Pacific Northwest has us revisiting Coyote Peterson's sting challenge in 2018.
The fact that a lot of journalists have to contend with the situations of working from home have elevated news bloopers last month to a whole other level.
Oh, and have we mentioned that there's a raven at the scene that's just hanging out and calmly observing all of this unfold?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
There's no lockdown in Sweden - I can go to bars, restaurants and even my office. But that doesn't mean I'm not worried.
Images of people in New York crowding a park and not wearing masks went viral this weekend. Here's what coronavirus experts say about parks and beach trips.
The cast of this show is truly incredible (John Malkovich! Lisa Kudrow! Jane Lynch!) and we cannot wait. "Space Force" comes to Netflix on May 29.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
How good is a power drill, a three-piece suit and a 99 million lumen flashlight from Wish?
A Utah Highway Patrol trooper got a pint-sized surprise when he pulled over a 5-year-old driver who was swerving so badly he thought the driver needed medical attention.
While parka-clad volunteers clock times, competitors' race attire must be chillingly confined to English Channel rules: just a cap, goggles, and a standard swimsuit
A YouTuber plugged the 1980s pop song into Jukebox, by OpenAI, which basically generates music that doesn't exist and the end result is like what songs sound in our dreams.
Having the awareness and reaction to a car hurtling at you is definitely life saving.
Are a generation of reckless unicorn startups dying — or just going into hibernation?
You think only dogs can play this trick? Think again.
Being an offensive lineman doesn't just require athletes to be muscular; it mandates that they are bigger than their bodies want to be.
Over at Teepublic, you can find loads of beautiful, funny and straight-up chic cloth masks created by independent designers. And not only will your purchase benefit the original artists, Teepublic is also donating surgical masks to help frontline healthcare providers.
Working with other countries and languages? LingvaNex Translator makes translation easy. From text, voice, images, websites, and more, LingvaNex can translate more than 112 languages fast. It's $79.99 now.
The fact that a lot of journalists have to contend with the situations of working from home have elevated news bloopers last month to a whole other level.
The country is witnessing the steady, uninterrupted intellectual and psychological decomposition of Donald Trump.
Philip Walker hilariously matched up this French bulldog's whines with extremely dramatic orchestral music.
Blue states are imposing new COVID-19 restrictions even as red states lift lockdowns.
It seems like everyone in the world loves "Fetch the Bolt Cutters." So why don't I? On the isolation of disconnection.
The New York Times' report on sightings of the Japanese giant hornets (aka, Murder Hornets) in the Pacific Northwest has us revisiting Coyote Peterson's sting challenge in 2018.
It's the movie we don't need. It's the movie we don't deserve.
The director will helm a future "Star Wars" feature film, while Leslye Headland will be in charge of an upcoming television series.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
With my job on the Mars Color Imager, I gained a lot of perspective on our place in the solar system.
When art literally copies and pastes real life.
The vessel-mounted crane was reportedly trying to lift a 2,000-ton barge out of the water when it snapped in half.
Alone in the long Antarctic night, Adm. Richard E. Byrd endured the ultimate in social distancing.
"I had nothing but goodwill for the little guy and I was totally oblivious to any birds of prey nearby."
The sun coming up in the east and setting in the west is real. Thursday is not.
"Is it because he's smarter than you? Better educated? Made it on his own, didn't need daddy's help?"
Brain geniuses like Elon Musk may want to colonize Mars, which, sure. But keeping Earth mostly habitable seems like a better use of time and resources.
This brillint design uses clear plastic elements that become invisible to the naked eye when underwater.
Why it's so hard to overcome testing shortages in the United States
The movie director is famous for her interiors, but what does it mean to covet them?
Ever since Jordan took his place at the top of the NBA, basketball fans have been clamoring for a successor. A few players have come close, but many — and we mean many — have had to deal with the moniker.
To try to get one's girlfriend to sign off on a wild weekend in Vegas with friends, you have to come up with a really good proposal.
What lies inside the icy cavern seems more and more like a captive, rare animal, an Earth form that might soon be lost.
In 1993, not knowing where things would lead, Horace Burgess simply started by building a staircase, one he actually called the "Stairway to Nowhere."
If you dig into the health claims upon which these diets are predicated, things start to look really suspect.
You could be forgiven for wondering how a disease as fast-moving and deadly as COVID-19 could just appear naturally, out of nowhere, seemingly overnight.
The future of jobs after the pandemic is a blurry mix of work, life, pajamas, and Zoom.
Of all the vehicle we imagined tackling a mountain bike trail, the Porsche 911 Cabriolet was on the bottom of the list.
Conner O'Malley's got the cheat code to the game that is life, and he wants to show you in "Leather Metropolis" (directed by Michael Bay).
Want to know what hitting the theater might be like as the coronavirus stay-at-home orders lift? Texans are starting to find out.
In the LA suburb of San Fernando Valley, a long stretch of Van Nuys Boulevard would be packed with kids and cars from all over Southern California — the place to show off your ride.
With today's announcement of a new 13-inch MacBook Pro, Apple has finally stopped trying to fix one of the most controversial and problematic hardware designs in its history.
Dave Markey was a 13-year-old when he filmed the scenes of the skateboarding, surfing and dirtbiking scene in Santa Monica in 1976.
If you've read a single conspiracy theory in the past four years, it's likely that at some point, it's been touted online by Liz Crokin.
Gravity and a whole darn plane has got nothing on this trampoline.
Three healthcare workers have mysteriously fallen out of hospital windows in Russia in the past two weeks, prompting concerns about working conditions for medical professionals during coronavirus.