Sommelier Reviews 20 Cheap White Wines Under $15
A sommelier of high-end wines gives a review of the most popular cheap white wines on the market.
The drone camera work and sound design of this 1-minute video is astounding.
"The first time I saw him I thought it was a stick, but he moved and I approached him. The bird opened eyes and mouth and scared me a lot, but being so strange I decided to take pictures and record videos."
"My buddy Sam having some fun with a skydiving stunt into a giant beach ball."
"The puppies are learning what is appropriate behavior towards the goats and chickens as the baby goats explore outside the barn for the first time. This interaction is important."
Engineering is the most frequent undergraduate degree of the Fortune 500 CEOs. If you want to run a company, this could be the major for you.
Watch this guy become a giant sword slinging anime fighter with the help of this exoskeleton.
Elite schools breed entitlement, entrench inequality — and then pretend to be engines of social change.
If you are lucky, you might see figures silhouetted against them. Some say the watchers are 10 feet tall, made taller or wider by hats or capes. They may turn to look at you. But they always move away quickly and disappear.
White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has a very measured response to Fox News White House Correspondent Peter Doocy's question about schools not being allowed to open at full capacity if migrant shelters can.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Influencers live extravagant lifestyles that release a lot of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Here's how many Earths we'd need if we all lived like them.
They have no job, no school, no prospects — and a subreddit that makes it all worse.
The thrill of the Gloucestershire family at the centre of the major UK meteorite discovery.
It's funny because unfortunately, this might be what bookshop owners and clerks do have to face every day.
Tim Pool's disgruntled ex-partners say he used a cat as a bargaining chip in an ugly business negotiation; Pool says he's innocent.
The vaudeville dancer and his beguiling Parisian wife arrived in Manhattan in 1911 with secret identities in tow. They enjoyed wealth and notoriety for years — until it all came crashing down.
The defendant Jacob Keokuk had a lot of unpaid fines and his driver's license suspended when he showed up to court. Unfortunately, he really shouldn't have appeared in Zoom court in a car.
How a simple mistake changed Erwin Kreuz's life forever.
Scientists have measured the smallest gravitational field yet, which has big implications for future research into dark matter, quantum gravity, and the possibility of extra dimensions.
16 years ago, cruisers Ben and Lisa sailed to Tonga and over the years, they've slowly built many of the structures on the island from scratch.
Prince William has spoken out following his brother Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's bombshell interview, becoming the first member of the Royal Family to address the allegations of racism lodged by the couple.
"Keeping Up With The Kardashians" has a tried-and-true formula that this comedian uncannily channels.
Snapshots from the Facebook feeds of our Citizen Browser panelists illuminate how Facebook's recommendation algorithm siloes information on the platform.
The couple say they struck commercial deals to fund security after being financially cut off.
There's something indescribably reassuring knowing that our prized furry pals are drinking fresh clean water.
Craving some high quality pizza away from the city? Get some frozen wood-fired pies delivered right to your doorstep.
If you want to keep your consumption private, this stealthy flask is also a fully functional flashlight.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
An adorably tiny RC plane gets taken out for a flight.
More than 60 people — from Anthony Fauci to Chet Hanks — told us what it was like in the Oval Office, in the Utah Jazz locker room, and backstage on Broadway on March 11, 2020, the day COVID swallowed everything.
Paris-based architect Agathe Marimbert's plans for a remodeled, light-filled space were underway when suddenly, things came to an unexpected halt. Something had been hiding behind the walls, and it wasn't asbestos.
This kit has everything you need to start making some incredibly vibrant pouring paint artwork. This sounds like a rock-solid way to spend a rainy weekend indoors.
How airplanes fly and what makes something edible are questions that make our heads hurt.
A tweet of a TikTok led a scholar to consider how misinformation is changing the ways we evaluate information and trust others.
It keeps removing parents of color from their coming-of-age stories.
Where did these strange viral videos come from and who is making tens of millions of dollars a year from them?
As religious faith has declined, ideological intensity has risen. Will the quest for secular redemption through politics doom the American idea?
Even before the pandemic, shopping malls weren't doing well in the United States. It's estimated that a quarter of all malls in America will close within the next five years. What happened?
A gene mutation that allowed our ancestors to venture north might also give some of us a competitive sporting advantage.
In a bowling alley one night, Bill Fong came so close to perfection that it nearly killed him.
How Dubai built the world's longest cantilevered building.
The COVID-era mania for cryptocurrencies and digital tokens shows how bored elites have already bought everything.
Tony Hawk, perennially unrecognized celebrity, had one of his hilarious Twitter anecdotes resurfaced this week.
Ten years after a devastating earthquake and tsunami led to a nuclear meltdown in northern Japan, residents are readjusting to places that feel familiar and hostile at once.
A podcast was applauded for its reporting on embedded racism in the workplace. It didn't make it to the third episode.
Alejandro Villarreal made the stunning revelation that the "Predator" end credits match up pretty well with the quintessential 1980s TV theme song.
Allan McDonald lived an incredible life dedicated to exploration and the pursuit of truth. In 1986, McDonald had a very important decision to make: To let the U.S. space shuttle Challenger fly despite adverse conditions, or to deny launch.
Teams are shooting more from deep than at any time in NBA history, and it's causing problems.
A decade ago, Sakae Kato stayed behind to rescue cats abandoned by neighbours who fled the radiation clouds belching from the nearby Fukushima nuclear plant. He won't leave.
The man received a third dose of the vaccine just four hours after his second.
A comprehensive guide to all of the "WandaVision" references made in the show so far.