Someone Used Deepfake To Switch The Actors In 'Harry Potter' Movies To American Actors, And The Result Is Hilarious
What if "Harry Potter" was populated by Hollywood actors like Adam Driver, Meryl Streep and Keanu Reeves?
What if "Harry Potter" was populated by Hollywood actors like Adam Driver, Meryl Streep and Keanu Reeves?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Drones were sent out more than once to situations described as "fake COVID testing."
This is why it's not good to take a selfie while you're biking.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
It's 5,600 kilometers long and it's used not as a national border, but a fence to keep out dingos.
"I figured, all those other guys are cheating," he said. "I know she was going to vote for Trump anyway."
It could fully charge electric vehicles in just 10 minutes.
What if "Harry Potter" was populated by Hollywood actors like Adam Driver, Meryl Streep and Keanu Reeves?
Nearly two out of every three Millennial homeowners have some kind of regret about their current home.
MLB umpires know they're your favorite scapegoats — but they might not actually see what you're saying about them.
Which will prevail, hand grenade or box?
Immunocompromised people should consult with their doctor before they stop wearing masks, even if they have been vaccinated.
Thursday's announcement changed nearly all the previous masking and social distancing recommendations for Americans who are fully vaccinated.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Step one to making a new friend. Don't step on said friend.
White? Yellow? Red? There are all different types of onions out there, but which kind do you use for what? Allow us to explain.
George Placidi set off from the United Kingdom in November 2015, and he took a picture every day of himself cycling across 19 countries.
A security researcher warns that a feature that displays when an AirTag was last seen could give away some sensitive information about its surroundings.
Hate getting up for a drink in the middle of your favorite show? This mini fridge is small enough to keep anywhere.
Can North America's fastest train, the Acela, compete against a plane?
Mark Crispin Miller, who is suing his colleagues, used to study conspiracy theories. Now he pushes them.
Gas prices skyrocketed last week following a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline, which prompted people to begin panic buying and hoarding gasoline.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
YouTuber Patrick (H) Willems goes into an in-depth exploration of why trilogies often badly.
Interested in buying a vintage Jeep Grand Wagoneer? Here are my tips and advice from owning and fixing up a classic 1987 model.
Not all laptop stands are created equal. Some dazzle while others disappoint.
Made from unbelievably soft organic cotton terry, this is a polo we're okay with wearing every day of the week.
This ambitious crowdfunding campaign has already earned over $1,000,000 on Kickstarter, and it promises to paint and dry your nails in a snap every time.
"I'm telling you it's real. The question is, what is it? What are its intentions? What are its capabilities?"
Due to a phenomenon called subsidence, the metropolis's landscape is compacting — and parts of the city are now dropping a foot and a half each year.
From the Bahamas to Iceland, here are the places fully vaccinated Americans can travel to right now, plus the rules they should follow to vacation responsibly.
Watching Bruce Willis speak Japanese is making our day.
Inside the world of sweepers — committed competitors trying to game the system or maybe just win a lifetime supply of Gatorade.
Anti-trans bills purport to address "fairness" in sports. But sports have never been fair.
If Doctor Octopus were played by Willem Dafoe, this is what it would look like.
This nautical journey charts a 6,000-mile course from the Great Lakes to the Florida Keys (and back).
A recent New York Times op-ed derided the use of dark patterns: design tricks that push people to do things online by confusing or deliberately inconveniencing them. The catch? The NYT site itself implements these tricks.
There's a reason why it's nine minutes and not 10, and it has to do with the history of the analog clock.
Bizarre and hallucinatory dreams might serve an important purpose, according to a new theory.
For decades, Bob Ross has been a soothing presence in a world gone mad. But the real story behind the painter's life, and especially his afterlife, reveals just as much madness.
Rest in peace, the rubber matting of Addenbrooke's Hospital Helipad.
Some of the people admitted they have not gotten the vaccine.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Who needs a plastic water slide in a theme park when you can slide down a natural waterslide?
Studies on the effects of COVID-19 on people's sex lives found a decrease in partnered sexual activity during the pandemic — but spring is in the air, and columnist Ian Kerner says it's time for a spring recharge.
A person who attended meetings at Epstein's townhouse says Gates enjoyed holding court there.
John Oliver traces the origins of the "stand the ground" laws and how the application of this law "can exalt a white person's fear over a black person's life."
As the biggest-selling Irish artist of all time turns 60, we explore the career of a low-key, high-drama 20th century icon.
Whether on TikTok or Showtime's "City on a Hill," Kevin Bacon is always concealing something from the public gaze.
If you thought 2020 was bad, here are some other eras where things were worse.