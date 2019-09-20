Someone Unearthed This 'Little Mermaid' Recording Session Where Jodi Benson Learned How To Sing 'Part Of Your World'
A rare behind the scenes look at Jodi Benson (the voice of Ariel) in the studio with Howard Ashman.
A rare behind the scenes look at Jodi Benson (the voice of Ariel) in the studio with Howard Ashman.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
"I think they call that pillow talk. He agreed with every word that came out of Trump's mouth," Kimmel joked.
Be afraid. Be very afraid.
A rare behind the scenes look at Jodi Benson (the voice of Ariel) in the studio with Howard Ashman.
Does "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" breathe new life into the franchise, or is it an attempt to gin up viral fandom by copy-and-pasting the original film onto a new screen?
That one family member always says they don't want anything for the holidays, so we think it's time to give them what they asked for.
How a simple yet genius tire tread design tweak made cars much quieter.
"That's the only time I remember putting my foot down."
A climate-friendly experiment to let lawns grow into meadows at Green-Wood Cemetery has visitors—and landscapers—taking notice. Horticulturists, like theater directors, work behind the scenes. They don't sign up to get booed.
"Some anti-vaxxers actually are getting the vaccine due to social pressure and work mandates but not everything's changed. They're still very stupid," Bee quipped.
The Arizona representative, who has extensive ties to the far right, tweeted an edited clip of "Attack on Titan" showing him killing Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.
Groceries prices in the US are on the rise as the consumer price index has spiked by 6.2 percent from a year ago. But how bad is it in other countries? Online lender NetCredit crunched the numbers.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A random passerby performs an extraordinary rendition of Hans Zimmer's "Interstellar" theme at St. Pancras International Station in London.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez called upon Congress to censure Representative Paul Gosar for tweeting a violent anime video depicting him killing her. The House later voted to censure Gosar and remove him from his two committee assignments.
David Fincher's horrifying breakthrough continues to scare us. In an excerpt from a new book about the director's work, open the box and see what evil lurks in the hearts of man.
The rapper appeared on Wednesday's episode of "Maury" as the pay-off to his recent music video — revealing a scandalous love triangle with his music video co-star Yai Ariza and facing off against Ariza's wife Ashley. It was endlessly entertaining.
The comedian says a mob of SJWs bullied his trans friend into suicide. The evidence says otherwise.
This week's advice column roundup includes someone who lied on their resume and now has no idea how to do their job, a guy who set his brother up on a date with a teen and more.
They say it's the thought that counts, but sometimes a truly bad gift can completely ruin someone's Christmas. Here's what Redditors say are the worst gifts they've ever received.
Japanese longbows, or Yumi, cost thousands of dollars to handcraft, and when things get artisanal the price goes upwards of a cool $5,000 per piece.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
The actress seemed to have forgotten that she could just… not talk publicly about her relationship and pregnancy.
Jordan Peterson and Jack Dorsey are touting a bogus theory about the inflation rate.
If peeling potatoes with a peeler takes too much of your precious time, try this trick for removing the skins quickly using only your hands.
The world will crumble if global temperatures rise three degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
A bestselling author and a developer of "Fortnite" have teamed up to make a game that mashes up tarot and choose-your-own-adventure.
Whiskey, cigars, red meat — everybody has a vice. Thankfully, those vices make gift giving a whole lot easier.
U.S. Space Command has confirmed a "debris-generating event," which now presents a potential risk to the International Space Station.
Stealing first base is not a thing that is supposed to happen in a normal baseball game. Here's how Jean Segura pulled off the impossible.
Here is the definitive list of the fall's best games to buy for either your PS4 or PS5, and most of these games are available on other platforms as well, whether that be a PC, Xbox or Nintendo Switch.
Netflix's secret to success is happening behind the scenes.
Jennifer Lawrence breaks down each frame from the "Don't Look Up" trailer, including throwing a spicy diss — or compliment? — at legend Meryl Streep, her embarrassing moment in front of Leo DiCaprio and fumbling co-star Kid Cudi's character name.
Plant A Tree Co is what happens when Gen Z hustle culture collides with vapid social media activism.
The Greek Freak might be one of the best basketball players in the world right now, but he's still a humble kid from Athens at the end of the day.
Facebook is trying to thwart the next whistleblower.
Wyclef Jean was booked to play a corporate gig for Range Rover but things went off the rails when Joe Eberhardt, the President and CEO of Jaguar Land Rover North America, got up on his shoulders.
Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and co. weigh in on Golden State's surprising start.
What if you could build your dream burger based on all your favorite chain burger components? These guys are living that dream.
"I want it to be understood that I'm not scorned. I'm not sad because I didn't get him as a boyfriend."
Tommy Cimato explains in great detail what each combination of the onboard airplane chimes mean and the one particular combo you should be aware of.
The annual Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards celebrate wildlife in comical poses. The 2021 winners were announced Tuesday.
Thomas Randele lived quietly in the suburbs. Now authorities say he was Theodore Conrad who walked away with a fortune in 1969.
"The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" music director and bandleader has found some new instruments to work with for his next record.
More people are drinking coffee while working from home. Here's how to efficiently consume it for maximum productivity.
Jacob Chansley, who wore a horned helmet and a fur pelt as he stormed onto the Senate floor during the Capitol riot, had earlier pleaded guilty to a single felony count.
In honor of Danny DeVito's birthday, we have reupped this great GQ interview with the legendary actor, who looks back upon his 50-year career and reflects on his favorite moments — and he also mentions his love of rum ham. (From 2019)
I don't know how I can look her in the eye again.