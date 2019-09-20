Someone Transformed Fountains Of Wayne's 'Stacy's Mom' Into 'Stacy's Dad' And It's A Bop
The kids who loved "Stacy's Mom" when they played it nonstop on "TRL" will get a kick out of "Stacy's Dad."
The kids who loved "Stacy's Mom" when they played it nonstop on "TRL" will get a kick out of "Stacy's Dad."
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The surprisingly sticky dilemma behind moon dust is the biggest challenge to any future lunar missions.
Sam McIntyre created an infographic to explain what we know so far about long COVID, from documented symptoms to factors that could contribute to it.
The kids who loved "Stacy's Mom" when they played it nonstop on "TRL" will get a kick out of "Stacy's Dad."
Male college students keep dying every year during pledge season — and people keep looking for piecemeal answers. But is this about 'bad apples,' or a culture of violence and neglect as machismo?
We love card and board games we can play with the whole group. We've picked out some of our absolute faves that happen to be on sale for Prime Day.
Valour FC forward William Akio explained what happened when he inadvertently prevented his teammate from scoring a goal.
Inflation is at a decades-long high. Again.
The best way to check our mood is to see if the octopus is grumpy or happy.
Charles Cornell breaks down how "Thomas The Tank Engine" is an unexpected banger.
We've dug through all of the top Prime Day purchases from Digg readers like you, and these are the very best.
Amazon has all of their best deals of the summer going on July 12 and 13, and here are our favorites.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Jon Shirek explains what the hallway footage of the Robb Elementary School shooting taken on May 24, 2022, released by the Austin American-Statesman, shows and doesn't show.
Probably not her best TikTok…
It's not a true Harrison Ford movie unless he asks someone about his family.
The so-called disso queen, whose former clients range from Kim Kardashian to Johnny Depp, reflects on the state of our unions.
And "this is maybe the smallest of the costs," experts said.
Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin called the Austin American-Statesman "chicken" for releasing the Robb Elementary School shooting video at a council meeting. But then someone in the audience asked him about the police response.
The Jan. 6 Committee is probing the former chief of staff's finances, Rolling Stone has learned, adding to a long list of legal headaches
A Brooklyn Center man faces federal charges after he lit his own camper on fire to make it look like a politically-motivated crime, and then allegedly filed several fraudulent insurance claims.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson on "Stranger Things," was filmed playing "Master of Puppets" by Metallica, while getting prepared for his pivotal scene.
Here's what you need to know about Sri Lanka's state of emergency.
You might have seen these products advertised on the TV. Turns out people love them, and they're quite useful too.
Median rents are still rising in smaller cities faster than bigger metros, and home sales getting canceled might mean the market could get hectic again very soon.
Astley also recommended the best album for beginner drummers to start rocking out to and revealed how a drum machine changed his life.
From a light chuckle to true existential horror, let's check out some of the strangest items included in Prime Day.
"There's simply too much TV for the nominations to be this repetitive."
There were a lot of noticeable differences Cam Jones felt after quitting caffeine for 30 days.
The Donut Media crew try an Amazon bought car hacking device that works, then turn things up a notch with a homegrown Tesla hacker that someone built for less than $20.
Medium was supposed to elevate writers and ideas. What happened?
Due to its history with the Holocaust, calling race by its name has often been contested. Black Germans say that this policy can ignore disparate impact.
In 1994, a relief pilot went completely against regulations and let his children sit at the controls of an international flight. TheFlightChannel reconstructs everything that went wrong with Aeroflot Flight 593.
We're keeping it comfy with these Amazon Prime Day deals.
Among consequences to the end of Roe vs. Wade: Rheumatology patients lose access to a crucial drug. Why? It can be used to end ectopic pregnancies.
Road Guy Rob has three engineering solutions to getting more people to stop at a red light.
Economists are predicting a recession but there are tons of open jobs. What's going on?
This week, we are feeling awestruck by the wonder of the universe.
An old Jowell Records video was resurfaced on the Internet which shows how to use wax paper to keep your sandwich fresh through till lunchtime.
The car appears to have been garaged immediately after delivery, with the plastic still on the seats.
Our decision to publish the video from Uvalde comes after long and thoughtful discussions about the video and it's content.
How "Canadian Ukrainian Volunteer" got exposed as a fraud.
Still making do with that busted setup from before the pandemic? It's time to upgrade.
"It might seem odd to gay people who have the option of coming out, but for us it is survival and I will not be apologetic for it."
Surveillance footage obtained by KOIN 9 reveals how Richard Russell was able to steal a Horizon Air Bombardier Q400 on August 10, 2018 from SeaTac Airport and take it for a joy ride.
"'Weird' access needs like mine show that true accessibility isn't a checklist."
Spain's Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said the windfall tax would also fund enhanced youth scholarships and help build 12,000 new homes.