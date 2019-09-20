Someone Gathered All Of The Spider-Men Together For Their First Public Interview, No They Didn't All Point At Each Other
Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield all talk about "Spider-Man: No Way Home" for the first time.
Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield all talk about "Spider-Man: No Way Home" for the first time.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
How advancements in battery technology could change attitudes about electric cars.
And it needs to end soon.
Texas A&M University physics professor Tatiana Erukhimova demonstrates the laws of inertia with a knife, potato and a mallet.
While the crossword remains a word game mainstay, what's appropriate has changed with the times.
Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is retiring from football after 22 seasons and seven Super Bowl titles, sources told ESPN's Jeff Darlington and Adam Schefter.
One of the most memorable and controversial calls in NFL Playoff history, the "Tuck Rule" game sent the Patriots on a historic Super Bowl run and left the Raiders stunned in snowy Foxborough.
Some of the qualities that make meat "meaty" are hard to reproduce with plant-based alternatives. Should we be focusing on replicating them — or trying to make new, tasty alternatives?
CBS just would not get on board with the rest of America's broadcast networks.
Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield all talk about "Spider-Man: No Way Home" for the first time.
In an era when micro-targeting and algorithms dominate personal tastes, the upstart newsletter's real-time catalog of New York cool-kid sensibility is a terrifically unserious delight.
Kid Rock has says he won't perform anywhere on his 2022 "Bad Reputation Tour" if there are COVID-19 protocols in place. Rock made the announcement in a video on his Facebook page ahead of tickets to his tour going on sale at 10 a.m. today.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A choir and an orchestra performs a rendition of "Jackin' It in San Diego" from the episode "Butterballs."
Nowadays, there are registries for everything — including divorce. Two new companies are looking to streamline the process of restocking a home after it's split apart.
4-time Emmy Award winner and Oscar-nominated actor Stanley Tucci reveals to Rich Eisen that he's the one who gave Ving Rhames his iconic nickname back in their college days.
But just like the 1998 Tiger Electronics toy that inspired it, the subculture has managed to outlast its novelty and remain active nearly half a decade later — it's no passing meme.
Leaked messages reveal the company has reviewed every Rogan episode and none 'meet the threshold for removal'
On the eve of the Royal Rumble, WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar bodyslammed "Jackass" star Wee Man through a table at dinner.
For those times when you want to meet a spiritual jester in an alternate dimension, but you've only got an hour to work with.
How Microsoft's 20-year-old antitrust battle prepared it for today's techlash.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
You'll be on the edge of your seat for this mesmerizing round of "Carrot in a Box."
Social media users in China have called for a boycott of the actor's films, including the recently released 'The Matrix Resurrections.'
Made with an extremely dense "micro-OLED" display, this Qualcomm XR2-based headset is priced surprisingly modestly.
Dr. Bernard Hsu explains what happened to a 3-year-old child who ingested his mother's bottle of essential oils.
We firmly believe that Mr. DeVito's beloved ham deserves a prized space in our living room.
Does your partner have a very specific taste? Start your search here with some of the best loungewear, accessories and clothing around.
FC Barcelona were a model soccer club — they had the world's best player (Leo Messi) and were winning every trophy in sight, until things started to sour — both on and off the pitch. This is how one of the world's most successful clubs fell into debt and imploded.
The world uses 42 million tons of toilet paper every year, and it's truly mind boggling to visualize how far that would extend into our solar system.
Reject the monotony of only ever wearing white socks. The rest of the color spectrum is begging to be used in your spring attire.
Back in 2018, Bob Mortimer completely flummoxed David Mitchell with his seemingly plausible claim that he always cracks an egg into his bath.
The classic rocker is sticking to his principles, but he's got a backup plan.
Seán Burke envisoned a future episode of "Antiques Roadshow" where NFTs get appraised.
Mitchell's decision follows Neil Young's move to pull his music off the platform.
Jonathan the 190-year-old tortoise has become the oldest tortoise ever. He was photographed in 1886, so his pictures now span over 136 years.
Popular Science's vision of the kitchen of the future wasn't so futuristic after all.
With its senseless violence and sex-and-drug-fueled crime sprees, 'GTA' has always been considered controversial. But it would have never achieved such infamy if not for Max Clifford, a sinister marketing whiz who never met a scandal he couldn't make that much worse
NASA's Shuttle Carrier Aircraft was secretly equipped with infrared countermeasures for its high-profile 1983 European tour.
The stakes couldn't have been higher for Maradona in 1986 and lower for Elvir Koljić — a forward for CSU Craiova — whose solitary hand-ball goal gave his team a victory in the Romanian soccer league.
A Times investigation reveals how Israel reaped diplomatic gains around the world from NSO's Pegasus spyware — a tool America itself purchased but is now trying to ban.
I just want to hold a menu again.
"The Daily Show" has seemingly discovered the formula that goes into every "Joe Rogan Experience" episode via an analysis of a "Hey Arnold" character.
If you've ever spent your free time coming up with the most ridiculous hypothetical questions, you'll get a real kick out of Randall Munroe's "What If?"
In June 2020, Fred Ashmore claimed to have driven from NYC to LA, by himself, in under 26 hours, a new record. But independent analysis suggests Ashmore doctored his supporting evidence.
A fascinating trip to Samberi, the chain of supermarket found in Khabarovsk.
The omicron subvariant, known as BA.2, is 1.5 times more transmissible than the original omicron strain, according to Danish scientists.
Whether you're sick, feeling sad or in lockdown during a global pandemic, you can always turn to TV to cheer you up. In response to an AskReddit thread, here are some Redditors' favorite comfort shows.