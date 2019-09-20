Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Want more videos like this?

Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.

Subscribe
DIGG PICKS | SPONSORED
amazon.com

We're entering storm season, and that means power surges, brownouts and blackouts are more likely. Protect your expensive electronics with an uninterupable power supply.

I SAID HEY, WHAT'S GOING ON?
knowablemagazine.org

Differences between the immune systems of males and females — in particular, ones involving cells called microglia — might help explain why the risk for conditions such as autism and Alzheimer's varies between the sexes.

Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.

'Ms. Marvel' and Maya Rudolph take center stage
avclub.com

Plus, AMC drops a mind-bending thriller, "Money Heist" spins off into Korea, and favorites like "Only Murders In The Building" return.

'WHO THE HELL ARE THEY GONNA GET?'

Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell returns to Top Gun for a special mission, but opens up a can of worms in the process. Was it wise to make a sequel so long after the 1986 classic, or will it fly under the radar?

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces