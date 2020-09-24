Someone Built A Brilliant Zip Line Contraption That Allows Trick-Or-Treaters To Get Candy While Social Distancing
Matt Thompson of Thompson Woodworks developed a creative way to deliver treats on Halloween while maintaining social distancing.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Matt Thompson of Thompson Woodworks developed a creative way to deliver treats on Halloween while maintaining social distancing.
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul have a tense exchange about herd immunity at a Senate hearing on Wednesday.
What would a piano sound like if you replaced the strings with guitar string on all of its notes?
Can you even fire a gun like this or will the other gun be destroyed?
Milo the parrot and tis owner have a delightful way of playing with each other.
Hilary Duff gives a tour of her surprisingly rustic mansion, equipped with a chicken coop, in this edition of Architectural Digest's Open Door.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
"I have no doubt that President Trump and Fox News have caused people to die." This is what it's like to lose your dad twice — first to Rush Limbaugh, then to the ICU as he battles a disease he believes is a hoax.
The room below one of the platforms was so secret, station management didn't even know it existed.
YouTuber NerdRush said, "I can't believe I did this," and honestly, we can't believe they did this either.
This was… quite a turn of events.
The state of Fall TV is... iffy. Here are a few new shows — and some timeless classics — to help you fill the season.
A Massachusetts construction worker's love of black licorice wound up costing him his life, doctors say.
The detail of this is mind-blowing.
They're not on the FDA's approved drugs list, and Amazon has banned the products, but we still found 66 listings for peptides available for sale on Amazon in August and September.
Matt Thompson of Thompson Woodworks developed a creative way to deliver treats on Halloween while maintaining social distancing.
Nick Skardarasy had to take matters into his own hands to get his comedy out there in a closed-off world.
Constantly saying yes to everything and everyone drains us of time and energy. This episode helps explain the roots of people-pleasing behaviors and how you can say no more often.
Wealthy consumers are spending big on air filtration systems for their homes and cars as COVID-19 and wildfires rage. But are we really ready to make healthy air a luxury good?
Using neural networks, YouTube channel Neural Networks and Deep Learning bumped up the frame rate of this video of a M65 Atomic Cannon artillery test from 24FPS to 48FPS.
In this week's Ask Polly, the Cut's advice columnist Heather Havrilesky answers a letter from a reader who can't get over the shame of her toxic past.
You're all cordially invited to a reunion Friday on Netflix.
The HBO miniseries "The Murders at White House Farm," premiering September 24 on HBO Max, dramatizes the real-life 1985 killing of a family in rural England.
The Las Vegas Aces star found her role on her team and her voice in the WNBA bubble.
We buy everything else online, why not cars?
A small town in upstate New York voted to keep the name Swastika, saying that the town founders named it after the Sanskrit word and not the hate symbol associated with Nazis.
Some say Castaneda was a breakthrough academic and visionary shaman. Others say he was a phony. Either way, he shaped a generation of mystical thinkers and magic mushroom eaters.
It was a difficult task, but YouTuber Garage 54 nearly got it to run and had the engine coughing up smoke.
Don't you want a little sour smooch? This dill pickle-flavored lip balm takes lip protection in a whole new, surprising direction.
Do you think monogamy was put in practice to benefit women? Think again.
The Carolina Reaper comes for all of us.
Thursdays are wily: Unlike most days, there are no expectations for Thursday, and it deftly plays that lack of promise into a wealth of possibility.
Two years ago, Reddit had the internet's biggest QAnon problem. Today, that problem is gone — but the company can't really explain why.
A soothing instrumental cover of the iconic 1980s yacht rock song.
The lensman behind "Sign O' The Times" talks about some of his most iconic Prince shots.
With mall vacancies accelerating amid a surge in online shopping, landlords are quickly looking for other ways to reuse the empty space.
Dr. Anthony Fauci and Senator Rand Paul have a tense exchange about herd immunity at a Senate hearing on Wednesday.
"Wait, are there actually going to be new movies this fall?" It's a thought we've all been having for some time. Here's a handy guide.
From Ancient Egypt to the Super Bowl, beer has played an important role in human history for millennia.
"Did we get your attention? Good."
The philosopher and gender theorist discusses tensions in the feminist movement over trans rights.
The population density of the country over 500 years ago is very different from its population density today.
Hilary Duff gives a tour of her surprisingly rustic mansion, equipped with a chicken coop, in this edition of Architectural Digest's Open Door.
The typical path to parenthood didn't work for David Jay, a founder of the asexual movement. So he designed his own household — and is trying to show others what is possible.
Tired of taking calls in your bathroom? This home office can be built in your backyard in a single day.
"I thought we were doing a good thing, and after we altered the course of US politics and i made enough money to retire at 27, I realized I was wrong."
A teenager asked that age-old question on TikTok, creating a viral backlash, and then, a thoughtful scientific debate.
It's a perfect demonstration of the boycott effect, a phenomenon of sedimentation happening much faster in a vessel with inclined walls.
The 73.5-foot wave Gabeira surfed in Nazaré, Portugal was the biggest wave anyone surfed in the 2019-20 winter season.
Sarah Edmondson and Nippy Ames, stars of the HBO docuseries "The Vow," on escaping Keith Raniere's cult NXIVM and what came after.
Here's a data visualization that shows that the majority of America's economic output is concentrated in and around its largest cities.
What would a piano sound like if you replaced the strings with guitar string on all of its notes?