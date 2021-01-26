A Snowy Owl And A Raven Have A Mesmerizing Stand-Off During A Winter Storm
A intriguing interaction between two birds on a roof in Superior, Wisconsin.
Directed by Adam Wingard and starring Alexander Skarsgård, and Millie Bobby Brown, the movie will stream exclusively on HBO Max and select theaters on March 26.
Having had no prior experience feeding the fox, the woman was pleasantly surprised when the fox came closer to her when she called it.
Ziyah Holman blew away the competition with this extraordinary comeback.
Never before has the Windows "Error' message sounded so pleasant to our ears.
Do not forsake me, cruel human.
My friendship is strong. My hunger is stronger.
"I haven't met anyone who uses it," the pilot says about one pointless feature.
Kellyanne Conway, ex-counselor to disgraced former President Trump, allegedly posted a topless picture of her daughter Claudia, 16, on Twitter on Monday.
It may be a long way to the top if you want to rock and roll, but Japanese Buddhist monk Kossan1108 makes it look easy.
While the fire escape may not be broken, as the woman initially thought — to use a fire escape, you have to put your weight on it to let the ladder come down — maybe it's still best not to make an exit this way.
"I think we're a little microcosm of what's happening at the national level," said Marsha Maguire, a resident of Sequim, Washington.
There's a lot of information out there. Here's how to find the right face covering for you.
A Wall Street Journal investigation reveals how the Proud Boys were a featured player in the events of the storming of the Capitol.
The case of the late Jeffrey Epstein, a former friend of Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, could affect whether Ghislaine Maxwell continues to be prosecuted.
Target is the latest major retailer to stop selling Chaokoh coconut milk following accusations that its manufacturer uses monkey labor.
You know you're too drunk if you start to have odd interactions with strangers on the street.
From "Bond" to "Black Widow," Broadway musicals to a Beatles docs — the films we're looking forward to seeing (fingers crossed) this year.
Internet outages and slowed services hit many areas of the East Coast just as the work day was ramping up Tuesday.
Weighted blankets have become incredibly popular in recent years. But is there any scientific evidence that they work?
The odds of filling out a perfect NCAA tournament bracket are astronomically low. An excerpt from a new book details how that led to an astronomically brilliant idea.
The two actors discuss their career, 101 Dalmatians, and how Davidson was stuck in a Count Chocula costume for four hours.
In the aftermath of the January 6 riot, extremists have become obsessed with the federal agents who might lurk among them.
There is no one in American government — or perhaps any government — quite like Dr. Anthony Fauci.
The fast-growing encrypted messaging app is making itself increasingly vulnerable to abuse. Current and former employees are sounding the alarm.
Science put these plants and herbal remedies to the test to find out why they're good at easing our pain, calming us down and just making us feel better.
The futuristic food product for humans is given the gourmet treatment.
The paper of record's treatment of a freelance editor getting "chills" on Twitter drew accusations of bending to bad faith criticism and reignited debates over journalistic objectivity. Senior Times sources say Wolfe had been warned before, but management's handling has staffers scratching their heads.
It's not just about the coldness, and it's more about the infrastructure.
The Congresswoman Cori Bush and the musician FKA twigs describe how manipulative, isolating conduct known as "coercive control" helped trap them in abusive relationships. Lawmakers are starting to listen.
One year later, the tragic helicopter crash that killed nine people remains a raw and painful memory for the Mambas, the team the Lakers legend coached and his daughter starred on. But the girls' basketball community in Los Angeles has taken solace in the lessons the two left behind.
Max the Moluccan wants us to believe he's a chicken. We'll allow it.
Climate change is upending the world as we know it and coping with it demands widespread, radical action.
Delivery apps like UberEats, DoorDash and Postmates are convenient for diners, but it's restaurants and workers that are paying the price.
""People don't die at Disneyland. This isn't Six Flags."
"He could tell if it rang true inside of him or not."
I had put a little aside every month for various projects and vehicle upgrades and it's all gone.
They can put all the bells and whistles in the world on a LG WM4500 washing machine, yet still can't make it accessible to the blind.
None of these right-wingers self-identify as racist or white supremacist. And at no point did Biden say, or even imply, that all — or even most — Trump supporters are racist. Why, then, do they object to a fairly rote denunciation of ideas they claim to abhor themselves?
These YouTubers experiment by a blending a Subway sub in a 150-ton hydraulic press. Things get off to a rocky start, but they eventually finish the job.
Last year saw a massive uptick in visits to pirated movie sites. Here's what everyone's been watching.
Animals create vast amounts of excrement, so why aren't we feeding it to insects, the least fussy eaters out there?
A bear discovers a miniature pool to cool down in, as caught on a Ring cam.
Danish film "Another Round" features performances of drunkenness so convincing that it's tempting to believe the actors were tipsy themselves. Nicholas Barber finds out.
An inquiry's finding that Leon Black, the billionaire boss of Apollo Global Management, paid the convicted sex offender $158 million touched off an attempt to remove him.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell dropped his demand that Democrats maintain the Senate filibuster — ending an early stalemate in the Senate that prevented party leaders from negotiating a power-sharing agreement.
A raging, out-of-control mob violently takes over Capitol Hill following a Trump rally. The story of the events of January 6, 2021, in comic form.
A climate scientist spent years trying to get people to pay attention to the disaster ahead. His wife is exhausted. His older son thinks there's no future. And nobody but him will use the outdoor toilet he built to shrink his carbon footprint.
Opening a bottle of soda by twisting open the bottle cap is for amateurs.
As coronavirus vaccines trickle out across the country and new infections and deaths rise at alarming rates in cities like LA, some power players in entertainment and media are leveraging their clout and connections to be amongst the first to get inoculated.