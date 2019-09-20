Senator Chris Murphy Reacts To Texas School Shooting On The Senate Floor
"Why do you spend all of this time running for the US senate….of putting yourself in a position of authority…if your answer…as our kids run for their lives, we do nothing."
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said 15 people — 14 students and one teacher — died. Meanwhile, a local hospital said two people were killed and dozens more were injured.
