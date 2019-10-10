Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

EVERY CENT COUNTS

citylab.com
The city was “desperate,” says Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, a Republican. Land values were low, and there was no one downtown. The answer, in one of the most conservative states in the nation, was to raise taxes. Civic leaders developed the MAPS (Metropolitan Area Projects) program, a series of limited-time, one-cent sales taxes, which have brought in a total of more than $1.5 billion.
AN APPROXIMATION OF RISK

1 digg medium.com
As Northern California braces for widespread planned power outages and the closure of several key transportation routes, millions are adjusting to a new reality of fire season.