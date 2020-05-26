Some Guy Built An Extremely Complex And Extremely Wonderful Rube Goldberg Machine To Swish A Basketball
YouTuber Creezy had the time of his life constructing a hilariously over-the-top invention that sinks a basketball into a hoop.
Imagine being a squirrel in this backyard. You'd hate to see it.
The Bagger 258 aka the "Blue Wonder," is located in Schipkau, Germany.
The 18-time Grammy award winning musician performs a tribute to those we have lost and to our resilience.
As if the AP tests weren't anxiety-inducing enough, here's what happens when your submission won't go through because of slow internet.
Almost twenty years ago, Dubai's islands were advertised as some of the largest man-made island development projects in the world. What went wrong?
A cool DIY method to making iridescent chocolate without dyes or inks.
You need to get 500 tons of supplies from Fairbanks, Alaska to the Arctic Ocean — a journey of about 400 miles through pure wilderness. There are no roads, very few airstrips, endless ice and minus 68 degree temperatures. You, my friend, need a LeTourneau land train.
"Space Force" hits Netflix this Friday. Do Steve Carell and the stacked cast launch smoothly?
The 1975 Sebring-Vanguard CitiCar presents a very odd chapter in EV car history.
Not only do they have zero deaths, they have zero local transmissions.
For 17 days in the summer of 1945 there was no news in New York City. Well, there were no newspapers. Well, it was hard to get a newspaper.
If you need a paint job done on your car in underneath a minute and don't care how good your actually looks, this might be something to consider.
Nostalgia is a powerful force—especially when parked in long, shiny rows.
A new wave of comics is rejecting stand-up's tired tropes.
How many tonnes of pressure can these bridges take before they collapse?
An interview with a New York City real estate agent.
How do you solve a problem like Tyra? With cancel culture!
Long retired from TV, the "Malcolm in the Middle" star has found a new art form: turning his Twitter into a litany of physical and psychological pain. Does he think it's as funny as we do?
The Action Lab demonstrates the awe-inspiring power of magnets when influenced by temperature.
How OJ Simpson helped kill the show, and much more from creator Greg Weisman.
Inside America and Panama's long-running collaboration to rid an entire continent of a deadly disease.
It's time to press the reset button.
A crop of "new" body-worn devices issue alerts about hospital patients, the quarantined, people under house arrest and workers who fail to social distance.
Kevin Lustgarten is a low-budget visual effects artist with an insatiable appetite for the surreal.
Steve Buscemi has seen it all. He was hit by a car and a bus as a kid, was once stabbed in a bar fight, volunteered as a firefighter during 9/11 and somewhere along the way became one of the most accomplished film actors of his generation. And then tragedy struck: In 2019, Buscemi lost his wife of over 30 years. In a rare interview, Hollywood's most beloved misfit opens up about anxiety, loss and the hard work of getting through it all.
Bruce Yeany shows off a neat trick to make a pizza box walk down a ramp.
When he was six, Paul Alexander contracted polio and was paralysed for life. Today he is 74, and one of the last people in the world still using an iron lung. But after surviving one deadly outbreak, he did not expect to find himself threatened by another.
We're not sure if we should be amused or terrified.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Instacart promised two weeks' pay for any shopper who is quarantined because of COVID-19 — but getting that money has been hard.
I thought the Universal Serial Bus was supposed to be Universal. Here's an intriguing history of why USB keeps changing.
The "Chewing Gum" creator stars in a drama about sexual consent coming to HBO Sunday, June 7th.
During a protest at Harvard, Josh Oppenheimer's kiss shook me into the awareness that I was not quite a man.
He blamed issues at The North Star on over-ambition, but seven former employees of the site King launched with great fanfare painted a darker picture.
On Monday, locust swarms entered residential areas and other parts of Jaipur, a city in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.
It's not impossible, but it might as well be.
A video has gone viral of a white woman calling the cops on a black man who simply asked her to leash her dog. The woman was in an area in New York City's Central Park known as the Ramble, where rules require that dogs be leashed.
The "Mythbusters" host has a field day building a do-it-yourself Lego organizer.
Officials say rats have resorted to open warfare and eating their young as closures reduce edible waste.
An investigation into what exactly this quarantine might be doing to our bodies and how we might mitigate some of those effects.
Tom Scott explains Ə and the surprising complexities of vowel sounds in the English language.
Perfect for the anti-aviary (or bird fanatic with a sense of humor), this snarky illustrated handbook is equal parts profane, funny, and — let's face it — true.
As the homelessness crisis and the coronavirus crisis converge, what can we learn from one city's struggles?
Meet the California based surfboard maker in this short film.
Accent expert and actor Amy Walker breaks it down — the authenticity, the enunciation and the style.
The Wuhan government is close to completing its citywide testing drive. Thousands of medical and other workers were mobilized in a feat that some health experts and residents questioned.
Originally these were used to fight other males with, now they signify success, power and are an invaluable part of life.
Romance alert: it's all down to a molecule developed by a giant pharmaceutical company.
These days, the women married to NASA's space travelers are astronauts themselves.