Romanian Immigrant Shares Hilarious Anecdote About Shocking His Mom That He Knew English
A kid from Romania shared the moment he realized he knew English from watching cartoons.
Happy Prime Day! Amazon is running its major mid-year sale through today, June 22, and we're jumping in with both feet.
An Airbus 350 is even more impressive when you go below the cockpit and into the avionics bay.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
A kid from Romania shared the moment he realized he knew English from watching cartoons.
At a Tribeca film festival event, the director and his star Robert De Niro discussed the legacy of the greatest boxing movie ever made.
The anonymity of Banksy has always been an integral part of his success. Now, two court rulings might mean he has to give it up to get ownership of his art.
Which password is stronger, "two flying blind giraffes" or "[email protected]!96"?
Keep your lawn in tip-top condition with these electric mowers, chainsaws, leaf blowers and more.
But even if your fellow actor destroys the set coming in, the show must go on.
Previously unreported immigration documents show the rapper's attempts to gain legal residency in the U.S. before his death in October 2020.
The iconic actor recalls his involvement in "American Me," the controversial film that resulted in as many as ten deaths.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Paul Rudd crashed Conan O'Brien's show on his final week at TBS by pulling his infamous "Mac and Me" gag one last time for the road.
How one of the world's foremost Beatles collectors died homeless on the streets of Little Rock. (From 2016)
You know what helps when you're hacked? Two people typing on the keyboard at the same time.
Scientists generally recommend against antibody testing after vaccination. But for some people, it makes sense.
Wondering why the Tokyo Games haven't been canceled? The answer lies in billions of dollars, years of work and thousands of athletes who can't wait any longer.
The US Navy tested how well an aircraft carrier would fare against a huge underwater explosion.
By studying counties labeled "hot spots of death," researchers hope to better identify reasons for the rise in early-onset colorectal cancer.
It does make a lot of sense.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
On Twitter, some users have pointed out that the trailer seems to be evoking the atmosphere of "Get Out," albeit less successfully.
Grow fresh veggies and herbs all year round with the AeroGarden Harvest — just $84.95 during Prime Day.
Suspending your tent helps keep everything dry and away from critters, but there's just something about this that feels like a magician is going to pop out of a bush.
Prime Day is nice and all, but Huckberry is also running a big sale on some of our favorite sunglasses, shorts, shoes and other stylish accessories.
Want to gather some security footage without tipping your hand? This clever hidden camera will do the trick.
After a viral video on TikTok showed how easy it was to break into a hotel room, here's a way to ensure nobody can pick your lock while you're inside.
Some people are looking to score cheap deals on electronics and kitchen gear for Prime Day. I, on the other hand, am looking at some of the most weirdly unusual things on Amazon.
Jeffrey Fang was a ride-hailing legend, a top earner with relentless hustle. Then his minivan was carjacked — with his kids in the back seat.
Avril Lavigne introduces herself to the Gen Z crowd by performing her signature song with pro skater Tony Hawk.
On the familiar and yet still very strange design of the Peloton star system.
Doctors strongly discourage people from scraping inside their ears. But knowing better and doing it anyway is part of what makes us human.
A TikToker talks about what happened when the kid he was taking care of asked for a garden from her parents.
"SNL" amounted to "nothing less than unfair news coverage and Dem commercials," Trump tweeted in 2018, pondering whether his thought "should be tested in courts, can't be legal?"
For just $24.99, you can start streaming services like Hulu, Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube in 4K.
Let's just say the request was not well-received.
Yup, Amazon Prime Day is here (June 21 & 22) and here's some great Nintendo buys we've found.
Scientists caution that as the planet warms, more Americans could be exposed to varieties of the Leishmania parasite.
It's not truly an amphibious vehicle, but it's still fascinating to watch in action.
Thinking I'd miraculously skipped out on all manner of religious instruction, you can imagine my surprise when out of the blue my mother informed me that I had to attend church school in preparation for my communion.
India Walton is running to be the next leader of her beloved Buffalo. But what she really wants is to revive a tradition of social democracy in America's great cities.
The Asian giant hornet, the world's largest hornet, is still no match against an African bullfrog.
Thai Van Nguyen's non-profit has saved over 1,500 pangolins.
A new version of Windows is on the way
It's like watching 35 years of someone's life be condensed into a surreal six-minute video.
We don't yet know if temporary heart inflammation is a rare side effect of mRNA vaccination, but it's possible.
There's a crop of influencers romanticizing the workday. Is that a good thing?