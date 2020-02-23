A Former Rocket Scientist Now Makes Some Of The Best Copper Cookware
Jim Hamann decided he wanted to do this after a seeing a vintage pot in France. First he started to restore copper pots and pans, now he crafts his own.
After a childhood filled with intrusive medical interventions for misaligned eyes, Liane Kupferberg Carter wrestles with learning to see herself and others clearly.
What do you call a person who learns just enough code to make an app for four family members, and no more? A home cook.
It's a beautiful — and dangerous — form of art.
The unexpected engineer of mangrove ecosystems is a jellyfish that swims the wrong way.
Its carapace weighed more than 2,524 pounds alone.
America's infrastructure is in desperate need of investment. President Donald Trump promised to fix it. What happened?
For seven decades, India has been held together by its constitution, which promises equality to all. But Narendra Modi's BJP is remaking the nation into one where some people count as more Indian than others.
We may have made a horrible mistake by unnecessarily making our consumer electronics devices smart — and removing generations of future use in the process.
A team of South Dakota State University women's basketball players put on a show at the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center by making five consecutive half-court shots.
Solving the housing crisis means organizing everyone who suffers when communities block the construction of new apartments.
Dozens of studies find remote workers happy and productive. Why not let them be?
If you're looking to meaningfully improve your kitchen skills, this photo-heavy book from Mark Bittman is a must-have.
While most people recognize the obvious benefits of recognition software for their personal repository of photos, the privacy implications at scale are highly concerning.
Vertical farming could make agriculture more robust and sustainable. To unlock that potential, scientists are redesigning crops for urban life.
Vintage photos of badass women riding their choppers, imagining a bleak future without humans and more best photos of the week.
Sanders, coming off a strong showing in the Iowa caucuses and a narrow victory in the New Hampshire primary, rode a wave of support from young voters, liberal voters and Latinos to a runaway first-place finish in Saturday's contest.
China's use of surveillance and censorship makes it harder for Xi Jinping to know what's going on in his own country.
Victor Zheng had just gotten to Kuandian, a small city in Liaoning Province near the North Korean border, to shoot a major film about the Korean War when the coronavirus outbreak put an end to those plans.
Magnus Carlsen, the best chess player alive, has been slipping into online speed tournaments behind pseudonyms to crack jokes, let loose, and destroy the competition.
Before you could buy an electric car, you had to build one. A YouTuber explains, after 90,000 miles on the road, how he built his homebrew EV.
Here's a look at every part that had to be swapped for this electric crossover to reach 400,000 miles in this condition.
Lawsuits, mountains of unsold leggings, and families drowning in debt: the tumultuous story behind a multilevel marketing brand that promised millennial women a pathway to financial freedom.
As Judith's pregnancy stretched past 44 weeks, she grew worried. But rather than seeking medical assistance, she turned to extreme online freebirth communities.
On Feb. 6, the ongoing impacts of climate change delivered a record-setting 65-degree day in the icy continent of Antarctica. Now you can see what that warming actually looks like.
The majority of cyclists in The Netherlands don't wear helmets. Why are they so lax about safety?
The point of Kremlin interference has always been to find democracy's loose seams, and pull.
If the world's population grows to 10 billion by 2050 as projected, the world will need to produce 70 percent more food. Without major changes to the food system, that would result in a catastrophic increase in greenhouse gas pollution.
It was one small move, but it ended up having a disastrous domino effect.
"You have to understand where it came from: from the trash to over 40 million records sold in the world!"
As the thinking goes, millennial and Gen Z professionals have different values — and companies need a whole new approach to recruit and keep them.
Some simple steps to becoming a successful stand-up comedian, casually explained.
Millions of Americans survive without checking or savings — many of them men like Adam and Henry, who straddle the poverty line while living off Venmo and cash.
How much do members of "Generation Alpha," or any generation, really have in common?
This woman is hilariously let-down by Canada's slow moving trains.
People love fancy Slim Jims.
No one ever said that it'd be easy for a tech company to break into television, but surely no one expected it to be this rough.
The E/V Nautilus caught this adorable flapjack octopus at the bottom of the ocean.
What do Americans frequently Google about other states?
Captured on video, the unique culture of the colorful corner stores is winning fans around the world.
Kay Nielsen knew his way around a fantasy.
An experiment to find the maximum tolerable dose of media, with the public as the lab rats.
