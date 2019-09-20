Here's An Inside Look At The The World's Fastest Production EV
Former F1 world champ Nico Rosberg got a tour of the Rimarc — an EV hypercar company — facility and purchased their Nevera (touted to be the fastest production EV) model.
Weatherman Greg Dutra, from ABC 7 Chicago, had the funniest "eureka" moment on live television.
The California Highway Patrol is investigating the tragedy.
Mark Hamill got another opportunity to work at Jack In The Box's drive thru and this time, his boss was happy he did the funny voices.
Cocktail lounges, five course meals, caviar and an endless flow of champagne: life on board airplanes was quite different during the "golden age of travel," the period from the 1950s to the 1970s that is fondly remembered for its glamor and luxury.
No one enjoyed seeing the baby that looks like Woody Harrelson more than Woody Harrelson himself.
"Walking away from my engagement meant exchanging the delights of a bride for the embarrassment of a deserter."
The way Barack Obama, Donald Trump and Joe Biden announced the deaths of terrorist chiefs revealed much about their own leadership.
The pilots of Transair Flight 810 realized they lost all of their engines while flying over open ocean.
When Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, they were seriously outgunned, outmanned and outspent. How were they able to survive against seemingly unsurmountable odds?
In the market for a beautiful home with a music room, Ferrari worktops and a forest? Look no further.
Jack Henry is the premier brand for protecting your hair's microbiome.
Patton Oswalt breaks down his least favorite (and favorite) sci-fi movies of all time and explains how "Independence Day" could have been saved.
After all, the Empire can't strike back if you're not aware of how it was doing beforehand.
According to a study from the journal Cureus, cannabis users have a 55% fewer chance of developing HCC, considered the fourth leading cause of cancer deaths in the world.
Sheila Watko has been planning this for a long time.
So if you're ever tempted to flex on people in other parts of the world for not being able to take the heat, maybe it's time to recognize that you and they are living in very different kitchens.
"The Daily Show" has noticed that conservatives on Fox News and lawmakers like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert sound a little too similar to white supremacists.
"It was called 3D Touch (known as Force Touch on other types of devices). The screen actually had pressure sensitivity built into the physical screen and it would respond to a more forceful push into the screen. It was pretty cool."
"Cameo expanded rapidly during the pandemic — maybe too rapidly, it seems — but the demand was there."
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
This kid has been hooked on corn "ever since [he] found out corn was real."
"The Flash" movie starring Ezra Miller is still a go, despite the actor's numerous scandals this year.
Sure, it just looks like a fun short sleeve button-up with pineapples on it, right? Wrong! It's also made with pineapple fiber that would have otherwise gone to waste.
Save $50 on this versatile blender, and quickly make everything from smoothies to dough in a snap.
A thoroughly enjoyable build of a primitive contraption constructed together by scratch.
Twitter's court filing against the tech mogul asserts that his complaints about the company are "factually inaccurate, legally insufficient and commercially irrelevant."
Everything you ever wanted to know about Dictyostelium (or dicky for short.)
The line begins to form before sunrise outside Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital, with some people arriving as early as 2am, bringing fold-up chairs and blankets to protect against the Bay Area's overnight chill.
It's clear that the talented rookie is going places, but one of those places may not be Alpine.
After news broke that WNBA star Brittney Griner was being sentenced to nine years in Russian prison, some NFL Network reporters made light of the situation.
A look at the boom and bust of Beyond Meat, a public charge rule on the move and FDA's hint toward front-of-pack labeling.
Ezra Miller's frightening outbursts and increasing paranoia have led some to wonder if Warner Bros. will axe "The Flash."
At this intimate 2002 show, two years before the release of their first album, The Killers play what is arguably now their most-loved song.
This week we've also got a woman who compared J.K. Rowling to Rosa Parks, a self-made millionaire who thinks adults should only have boring friends and the only ethical Lockheed Martin employee.
Ferrari haven't always been the winning team everyone thinks they are.
There are some things you should know how to say if English isn't the primary language of your holiday destination.
The solutions to Einstein's equations that describe a spinning black hole won't blow up, even when poked or prodded.
"Beavis and Butt-Head" is back and just as rude and crude as you remember it. Now available to stream on Paramount+.
What a complicated, socially awkward man.
Sommelier and writer Marcella Newhouse provides tips on imbibing Italian wine based on years of unsolicited advice, straight from the source.
Judge Maya Guerra Gamble demonstrated to Alex Jones that she wasn't going to put up with his nonsense.
If Musk's financiers try to come to his rescue, it'll be "what happens when matter hits antimatter."
"I don't like being given a time frame for when I can or can't drink a drink," says Charlie.
Channel 4 has compiled some of the funniest musical moments from the "Cats Does Countdown" gang for your viewing pleasure.
The actor's 2017 firing from the Netflix show led to tens of millions in losses, according to court documents.
Scientists used painstaking research, genomics and clever statistics to definitively track two distinct strains of the virus back to a wet market in Wuhan.