Rick Beato Reveals The Most Complicated Pop Song He Ever Had To Perform, And It's A Doozy
Rick Beato thought Sergio Mendes's "Never Gonna Let You Go" was going to be a piece of cake, and then came the key changes.
In a 24-minute statement against the conservatorship she's lived under for 13 years, Britney Spears sounded off before a Los Angeles probate judge Brenda Penny on Wednesday, saying that she wants to sue her family and that she was "abused" by a previous therapist, among multiple other accusations.
Who knew that tracking your stolen bike could be so fun to watch?
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Nick Offerman doesn't like to wear his emotions on his sleeve, but he puts it all out there for Conan.
An interview with Conan O'Brien about the end of his TBS show, "Conan," his decades as a late-night host and what he plans on doing on his next show on HBO Max.
"Effin' Birds" is a book that every bird watcher needs. How else will you translate their caws and chirps into the proper vulgarity?
The world's most expensive city for expats to live and work in is Ashgabat, the capital of Turkmenistan.
It may be a puppy, but it will tackle you and send you flying in the air if it runs into you.
Han is back from the dead in the new "F9" and even the actor himself is realizing how meaningful the campaign to restore him really was.
A decade before Lewis and Clark, André Michaux wanted to explore the American continent. Spying for France gave him that chance.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A Tesla owner has a Eureka moment when he discovers he can recharge his car by towing it at 70 miles per hour.
On its anniversary, these are the best Nintendo 64 games you need to play on the classic console.
Watering your garden every day can be a chore, so why not design a system that will let gravity do its work.
"I don't know what happened or who got his ear."
Long-forgotten yeast strains are being sought out from shipwrecks, abandoned breweries and other locations in the hope they could be put to good use if resurrected.
An expensive lock with just six possible combinations. How easy could it be to crack?
To get to know a new town, start with its charming local oddities, like a herd of toy horses in a field.
An internet huckster got rich selling a sex enhancement supplement named Stiff Nights. Then the FDA sampled his wares.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Chul-eun Lee was once a North Korean spy until he defected to South Korea to start a new life in 2016. Here's why and how he escaped North Korea.
Step 1: Rent an e-bike.
Unlike traditional projectors which need a large distance, this tiny projector can give you a massive display just nine inches away.
After the events of the previous year, we're triple booked for weddings. We're going to need to stock up on some nice breathable clothes.
Ever wish you could customize exactly how dark your sunglasses are? Now, the Dusk smart glasses from Ampere let you alter the tint right from your phone.
You got to keep your eyes on the cat hidden inside the couch.
The leader of the Vlog Squad built an empire on goofy pranks and wild stunts. Now he's under fire for turning trauma into content. Can he make a comeback in a culture driven by clicks?
Pretty sure those aren't supposed to just drop out like that
Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, explains the importance of reading about different perspectives to gain understanding, even if they're controversial.
Hit the refresh button on that empty, awkward corner with these big ideas.
I left San Francisco on a fittingly foggy morning — my objects acquired over my 25 years in the Bay Area jammed into a U-Haul — in the summer of 2019.
It's a serious matter these days and is nothing to sneeze at.
Our favorite breakfast sandwich recipes, starring: eggs, veggies, bacon, cheese and more eggs.
The four-day work week was gaining steam before the pandemic. Now it's slowly going mainstream.
We knew about the fake profiles. We didn't know that dating apps could withhold your matches.
Jennifer Dowker, the proprietor of Nautical North Family Adventures in Cheboygan, Michigan, recently made the discovery of a lifetime.
Divorce is so expensive and complicated that it leaves many poor people trapped in bad marriages.
An expert at the Titan Missile Museum Tour in Sahuarita, Arizona explains what would happen if god forbid a nuclear missile attack was authorized by the president.
Britney Spears's conservatorship under her father, Jamie Spears, has been a topic of public conversation for years. With a hearing scheduled for today, June 23, here's a breakdown of what's going on.
And so are the agents!
Jon Lajoie is happy everyone got vaccinated but unfortunately that now that means he doesn't have an excuse not to hang out with his annoying friend Todd.
Instead, the 3,044 empty seats represented the students who did not graduate this year as they had been killed by gun violence.
If you're anything like us, you go through quite a few avocados every week. Pick up this inexpensive three-in-one tool, and your time spent dealing with the husk and pit will drop drastically.
"500 dollars? Fully subsidized?" Ballmer exclaimed. "And it doesn't appeal to business customers because it doesn't have a keyboard. Which makes it not a very good email machine."
During a year of teaching over Zoom, I developed some preventable injuries and a new outlook on what it means to stay healthy at home.
Lingerie expert and author Cora Harrington shares her thoughts on Victoria's Secret's new rehabilitation campaign.