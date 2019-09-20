Rick Astley Shares How His Daughter Helped Forever Change His Attitude About Rickrolling
Rick Astley explained to Rob Brydon why people pranking folks with "Never Gonna Give You Up" doesn't get to him.
Rick Astley explained to Rob Brydon why people pranking folks with "Never Gonna Give You Up" doesn't get to him.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Don Gorske recently completed 50 years of eating a Big Mac everyday. Here's him back in 2021, when became a record holding Big Mac eater.
In 2002, Pepsi asked teens what they wanted out of a cola. Then the company actually acted on their advice.
Rick Astley explained to Rob Brydon why people pranking folks with "Never Gonna Give You Up" doesn't get to him.
The electric vehicle revolution is gathering speed — but what happens to all those polluting cars already on the road?
Vaxinia has been shown to shrink cancer tumors in animals, but its real test starts now.
Vladimir Putin has three different choices going forward in his invasion of Ukraine and none of them are favorable.
Men's tennis has been dominated by three athletes — Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic — for a very long time. Here's how their three careers stack up next to each other.
Here are the major legal battles Travis Scott faces.
Chef Ming Tsai explains how to use chopsticks, both using the correct and his "incorrect" way.
We have the technology to remove footage of violent events from circulation, even if the videos are edited, but tech companies aren't willing to do it. A UC Berkeley computer science professor explains why.
A very expensive, technically illegal workaround to the formula shortage.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
TikTok's favorite beatboxer Tom Thum is back with a ridiculously catchy new house tune.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
John Mulaney defends Robin Williams's legacy by saying that being a comedian is not a psychiatric condition.
There are plenty of snakes out there. But which ones are likely to kill you?
You might be spitting Chiclets if you do too much chirping. That sentence will make more sense after you learn about the hockey slang in this article.
The legendary Greek music producer Vangelis best known for his award winning work on "Chariots of Fire" and "Blade Runner," passed away on May 19, 2022, at the age of 79.
Here's what makes this housing crunch different from past versions.
Emmanuel Carrère was no stranger to depression, but it was late in life that a major episode got him hospitalised and diagnosed as bipolar. In some ways it made sense of his problems, but in the midst of it, everything was broken.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
You always want to check your local regulations first, for what's allowed, and after that here's what you need to know about picking the right detectors for complete home safety.
In his new book "The World Is On Fire But We're Still Buying Shoes", Alec Leach examines our obsession with shopping and the tricks fashion plays to cover up its impact on the planet.
On top of the existing discounts on hundreds of sale items, you'll save a bonus 15 percent with this coupon code: hbsale15. Valid May 19 through May 22.
The states were not counted equally well for population totals used to determine their share of political representation and federal funding for the next 10 years, a new Census Bureau report shows.
Dominic Monaghan, who played Meriadoc "Merry" Brandybuck in "The Lord of the Rings" franchise, dishes on how the actors got a raw deal in being paid residuals from New Line Cinema.
Not only does it offer MagSafe support for quick and secure connections to iPhones, but it's comptible with other cameras as well.
The Kinahans are accused of running a murderous criminal gang comparable to the Camorra in Italy or Los Zetas in Mexico. As the law catches up with them, it appears their ties to big-match boxing could be their undoing.
Deputy Director of Naval Intelligence Scott Bray couldn't make sense of this object in the sky during a House Intelligence Committee meeting.
On its face, the Norm 1 looks like a chic analog watch, but there's actually a hidden OLED screen to read texts and notifications.
Home cook Ethan Chlebowski dives into all things onion dicing and investigates whether techniques followed in Michelin kitchens really make a difference, as opposed to amateur methods everyone else uses.
Host Joshua Barbour has been accused of harassing and bullying mommy influencers. "He's just festering hate," says one detractor.
Mohamed Belkhir AKA MB14 will leave you stunned at this beatboxing demonstration he gave French TV.
A psychologist gives tips for the long-forgotten act of socializing.
The hard drive and documents from Senate Republicans indicate few of Biden's deals ever came to fruition and shed light on how fast he was spending his money.
How this modified charging cable that looks remarkably like Apple's Lightning cable could be used by hackers to hijack your machine.
Readily available technology can eliminate the most common causes of death in car crashes, if only we didn't hate the solutions.
This is your chance to become a military adviser to Hollywood.
The Milky Way galaxy can bee seen in all its glory after it was captured by Gemini Observatory's all-sky camera during the recent lunar eclipse.
These are the critics' favorite Star Wars projects, ranked from lowest to highest scoring.
From Marc Jacobs' Heaven to the return of 00s subcultures, Drain Gang's sonic optimism, and PC Music's sugary sound, cute aesthetics are an extension of our obsession with Y2K — and a distraction from the real-world.
The soft-spoken Blink 182 drummer gives a tour inside his refuge of comfort from the chaos of celebrity.
From highlighting some of the show's most deranged performances to the moments that made it truly great, here's what people are saying about "Glee" 13 years down the line.
Cases of the viral disease have been reported or are suspected in the US and Europe.
Jomboy summarizes Josh Naylor's monster game where he became the first player with 8 RBIs in the eighth inning or later and gave his hecklers an earful.
The DARPA-led project aims to build a constellation of military satellites in low Earth orbit.
Amazon guarantees that these AirPods Pro look and work just like the new product, and that's backed by a 90-day guarantee.