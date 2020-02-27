Coach Shows Off Super-Quick Reflexes To Save Gymnast From Dangerous Fall
A good spotter is always in the right place at the right time.
Our basic conception of a car's setup is for the each pair of wheels to be perfectly aligned. Mercedes has come up with an innovative new technique which lets each wheel point inward or outward independently, with fascinating results.
You might think it's mind reading, but really, it's just about math.
You might argue that dogs can't play the piano. But just watch Max.
If you're going to fail, at least fail with absolute style.
This entire video showcasing water droplets falling and rebounding in slow motion is beautiful, but the example of a droplet falling onto a pointy cone is particularly cool.
British singer Charlotte Awbery visits the States to perform the song that made her go viral in the London Tube.
"We have one regular that — no matter what he orders — wants his [already hot] entree zapped in the microwave for exactly eight and a half minutes."
A supermassive black hole's eruption blasted for hundreds of millions of years, making it the biggest explosion ever detected since the Big Bang.
A group of millionaires are asked a series of questions about their principles and their answers might surprise/infuriate you.
Is it already time for Apple to reinvent the wheel?
Disney's next era of the beloved sci-fi franchise finally frees us from the confines of the Skywalker saga.
2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is quizzed on the richest people in the world, including a few of her fellow Democratic competitors.
Our forebears struggled hard for the right to a work-life balance. But now our leisure time is under unparalleled assault. It's time to renew the fight.
Approximately one in four people with diabetes are using less insulin than they need because of the cost.
A YouTuber placed a camera on his dog Drake and caught a wonderful day in his life.
There's nothing better in soccer than a last-minute winner (unless your team is on the losing end), and there's really nothing better than a last-minute winner scored by a goalkeeper.
The high-flying lifestyle can come with a side of abject lows, including poor mental health, sleep disorders and substance abuse issues.
The Peele-produced reboot of the 1992 horror film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Watchmen") and will hit theaters in June.
The controversial term may be new, but the goal is the same: Drink less. And I do.
A small Georgia town, a prophecy about Donald Trump, and the story of how a miracle fell apart.
Physicists at Northeastern have discovered a new way to manipulate electric charge. And the changes to the future of our technology could be monumental.
A YouTuber sees what it's like to observe a race at the starting line. It might be a good idea to bring noise-cancelling ear muffs.
And other perils of the digital age.
SpaceX is dismantling a remote beach community at the southernmost end of Texas, one house at a time. Some residents took its money. Others refuse to leave. Still others are sticking around to see what happens.
If you're really, really into Damien Hirst and have an extra $100,000 lying around, you can give the Empathy Suite at the Palms Casino Resort a try.
Two royal couples, two Instagram accounts, one conspiracy theory.
In 1968, a Finnish architect designed a controversial home inspired by the post-war futurism and space exploration. It didn't look super cozy then — but it sure does now.
You've got to keep a good eye out when you're out on the sea.
Villeneuve and his team went to painstaking lengths to ensure "Arrival" made as much scientific and logical sense as possible.
What modern epidemics like Ebola and SARS can teach us about the possible impact of the coronavirus on global markets.
Despite being gigantic and heavy, a Monster Jam truck fares surprisingly well — even winning one race.
Which emoji actually nails the look of the planet in a scientifically accurate fashion?
Security analyst John Strand had a contract to test a correctional facility's defenses. He sent the best person for the job: his mother.
New research indicates that for some people, breakfast may be a waste of time.
The patient was admitted to UC Davis Medical Center on February 19 but not diagnosed until the 23rd — raising concerns about testing capabilities and health care workers' exposure to the disease.
Parallel parking is often a nightmare for anyone who drives. Here are a few simple guidelines to make sure you can park perfectly.
1,000 white-collar tech shuttles are stalling Bay Area public transit.
Before its dissolution, the Soviet Union produced 2.1-2.3 million units per year of all types.
Demi Adejuyigbe — the comedian behind those viral dances set to Earth, Wind & Fire's "September" — is back with a new gag, and it's a good gag.
A driver single-handedly caused wall-to-wall gridlock on a highway off-ramp in Chile.
As the coffee giant approaches its 50th birthday and 32,000th store, what exactly does the siren song of Starbucks mean anymore?
Yuya Nakanishi is renowned for being one of the most proficient sword makers in Japan. Here's a behind-the-scenes tour of how he produces these exquisite blades.
As cases spiked in Indiana, where Pence was governor, he reportedly turned to prayer.
In warehouses, call centers, and other sectors, intelligent machines are managing humans, and they're making work more stressful, grueling, and dangerous.
If you're going to fail, at least fail with absolute style.
If you're reading this while driving, knock it off.
The corporate success of competitive gaming obscures the industry's dark side: a massive underclass of underpaid freelancers.
A collared peccary aka Javelina was caught on camera making a full sprint in Tucson, Arizona.