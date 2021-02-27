Professor Debunks Psychology Fun 'Facts' From TikTok That Are Completely Wrong
Psychology professor Inna Kanevsky debunks popular TikToks that espouse false information about psychology.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Psychology professor Inna Kanevsky debunks popular TikToks that espouse false information about psychology.
The people who design spaceships in TV and movies missed an important detail.
A look at why Justin Timberlake avoided any kind of scrutiny for his role in the controversial Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2004.
The late 1990s were a weird time. Jeff Goldblum had to convince us that computers were cool.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan speaks to QAnon believers who deny the storming of the Capitol was done by Trump supporters and believe he'll be sworn in as the 19th President(!) on March 4, 2021.
This South Korean five-member acappella group absolutely crushes what an Apple computer sounds like.
The most annoying thing about sweeping is that it never ends.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In Reno, Nevada sits a Jeep so rare that I'm certain it's the only one of its kind remaining.
Are YouTube pranks fun? And for whom?
Taco Bell has announced plans for a concept store in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota that potentially will change the way fast food restaurants look forever.
A look at why Justin Timberlake avoided any kind of scrutiny for his role in the controversial Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2004.
We can learn from our failures.
Treat your feet to some rest and relaxation whenever you feel like it with this heated, bubbling massager.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan speaks to QAnon believers who deny the storming of the Capitol was done by Trump supporters and believe he'll be sworn in as the 19th President(!) on March 4, 2021.
The mineral might be able to cure your "coronasomnia"
A year later, looking back at one of the weirdest — and best — days on the Internet.
Psychology professor Inna Kanevsky debunks popular TikToks that espouse false information about psychology.
"Never Rarely Sometimes Always," "Nomadland," and "First Cow" have been named the best films of 2020 in IndieWire's annual critics poll.
This handy little utensil does so much more than just scoop citrus.
Here's how everyone thinks Mjolnir is supposed to be pronounced. And then there's Paul Rudd.
"As in other cities across the country, the pandemic has brought an uptick in aggressive toward Asian-Americans here, their employees included.
These days, it's hard to keep track of all the TV shows and movies that come out each week. To help you out, here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend based on reviews from critics.
"When you're in the ballroom, when you're seated, you should still be wearing a mask," Carly Patrick, CPAC deputy director, reminded attendees. This wasn't met very warmly.
BuzzFeed News interviewed more than three dozen people as part of an investigation into allegations that Madison Cawthorn harassed women in college.
After a heavy workout, there's nothing better than a powerful massage. The KraftGun Force can deliver up to 2400 RPM and lasts up to 3.5 hours on a single charge.
This portable projector can last up to three hours on a single charge, so you can watch your favorite movies even if you're away from an outlet.
With a super soft fleece lining, a memory foam insole and a rubber sole, these slipper punch above their weight class.
Colonizing the red planet is a ridiculous way to help humanity.
This woman explains how she customized Tinder to get exactly what she was looking for in a relationship without all the hassle of endlessly swiping.
The Trigger Point Rocker not only helps with posture while sitting, but it's also an impressive tool for at-home exercise. 2021 is the year we tackle our back pain.
Onsen's 100 percent long-staple cotton waffle weave towels make every bathroom better. They're wicked soft, and they dry fast to reduce the risk of funk.
Made with ripstop nylon, this Filson backpack can easily stand up to the wear and tear of daily use
In-car touchscreens are problem enough for average, well-rested drivers. For millions of Americans like me, they're outright dangerous.
This week's characters include a guy who'll narc on his friends for sneaking snacks into the movies, a guy who was way too sentimental about Mr. Potato Head and more.
Lady Gaga's two French bulldogs, which were stolen by thieves who shot and wounded the dogwalker, were recovered unharmed Friday, Los Angeles police said.
The people who design spaceships in TV and movies missed an important detail.
"Without this hike ... it would have been one of those college friendships where you get together and talk about the old days."
Journalist Sydney Lima had two forgers create a knockoff painting to see if forensic labs could see it was a fake.
"Sex tape" became a household phrase via a portrait of domesticity, even if Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee comprised no ordinary couple.
Local brewers in Mar del Plata, Argentina, spent months trying to make a unique brew by aging a dark ale 66 feet underwater. Then the barrels went missing, setting off a whodunit.
This feels like something out of a horror movie.
Haunted by a reoccurring thought that freaks you out? Intrusive thoughts are more common than you think.
This South Korean five-member acappella group absolutely crushes what an Apple computer sounds like.
If CEO pay were based on a company's financial performance, pay packages would look much different. But shareholders keep approving big raises.
Can Apple produce something that transforms the concept of what a car is? That might be a challenge, because Tesla has essentially done this already.
For $10.9 million, this Seattle residence, located at 4751 W Ruffner Street, could be all yours.
A sweeping doc about her meteoric rise gives any worried onlookers plenty of calm — and a little bit of pause.
I caught up with investors from 22 years ago to learn how navigating a stock bubble affected them for the rest of their lives.
We hope your day is going on better than these people in this ad for Finnish telecom company Eitislat.
The inventory of homes for sale is startlingly low. The pandemic is part of the reason, but it's not the whole story.
The pandemic isn't the only reason the sports-card market has been booming lately.
It ain't a perfect bagel if it's not sliced by a giant buzzsaw.
Is it wrong — a violation of consent — to keep naked photos once a relationship ends? Or is it a gift without an expiration date?
Looking to fill in some gaps in the Star Wars story? Here's where to start with the canon books.