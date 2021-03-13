Prince's Sound Engineer On 'Purple Rain' Reveals Why 'When Doves Cry' Doesn't Have A Bass Line
Peggy McCreary, an audio engineer at Sunset Sound in Los Angeles, reveals what it was like to be the only other person in the studio with Prince.
America may be the richest country in the world but we have the least efficient health care system, work more hours and are provided with the least amount of benefits of any of the developed nations.
It might be good to know the next time you go overseas which countries don't get along with each other.
After the Fox News anchor said Joe Biden's attempt to make the armed services more accessible to women was making a "mockery of the US military," Master Gunnery Sergeant Scott Stalker hit back in a video.
Johnny Harris explains that instead of learning a language by studying its grammatical construct, it's more helpful to memorize the 1000 most common words, just like traversing a different path on a video game map.
YouTuber Dan Sheekoz and his wife were very excited to receive a gift that had traveled 6,000 miles from Russia to the US.
Professional wrestlers takes matters into their own hands to enforce the mask rule at the Central de Abastos market in Mexico City.
The warming atmosphere is causing an arm of the powerful Gulf Stream to weaken, some scientists fear.
Climbing Machhapuchhare is forbidden, a rarity in a country like Nepal that has embraced mountain tourism so enthusiastically that even the world's highest point gets overcrowded.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
What are the careers of people with ridiculously nice cars? This guy did the math.
A 911 dispatch looks about the same no matter where you are in the U.S.: sirens, strobe lights atop police cruisers, and first responders armed with guns and pepper spray, the reason for the call notwithstanding. But if you dial 911 in Denver, you might be greeted instead by a mental-health clinician and a paramedic driving a customized van equipped with food, water, and blankets.
Japan gets all of the best Kit Kat flavors. Want to expand beyond the basic chocolate here in America? You'll want to try these delicious imports.
''We hope pirates don't take it," one astrophysicist said.
One of the largest groups of 17-year cicadas, Brood X, last emerged from underground in 2004. The next generation will arrive starting in April.
Oumuamua, the first known interstellar object to visit our solar system, has baffled astronomers. Dr. Avi Loeb suggests it's not out of the realm of possibility that it was a relic of an alien civilization.
Beneath Santa Catalina Island, a resort town 22 miles off the coast of Southern California, sit thousands of barrels filled with a toxic substance known as DDT. The barrels have been chillin' on the ocean floor for decades, slowly leaking the waste into the water. Now scientists are trying to clean up the mess — and they've recruited robots to do the dirty work.
Why does endlessly looking for bad news feel so strangely gratifying - and can we break the habit?
Max Frosh wanted the "ugliest town" in his country to know that they were loved in the most over-the-top way possible.
Here are our recommendations on what's most worth watching this weekend on Netflix, Hulu, HBO Max and Apple TV+ — from the Jennifer Garner comedy "Yes Day" to "Last Chance U: Basketball" to the Russo brothers' new movie "Cherry."
A veteran model scout reviews the looks of strangers out of a lineup and is incredibly complimentary in the way he does it.
This week's characters also include an alt-right social media platform that tried to turn satire into reality, a fast food company with the worst possible tweet on International Women's Day and more.
People love to hate the old ritual. But it's coming at a perfect time this year.
There are few things we want more than these framed classic photos hanging on our office walls.
Want to get an up-close look at your ear canal? These tweezers have a high-res camera that streams to your phone.
Craving some high quality pizza away from the city? Get some frozen wood-fired pies delivered right to your doorstep.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Today marks the anniversary of Sergio Flores helping deliver numerous "Careless Whisper" saxograms to unsuspecting listeners.
Can a prototypical nuclear family à la Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie survive American's modern economic horrors?
Electric cars require a lot of lithium. A showdown in Nevada shows that getting it won't be easy.
I'm still waking up from seizures thinking that if I didn't hit my head that hard I'll just risk it.
Christopher Nolan described "Tenet" as a "film whose image and sound really needs to be enjoyed in your theaters on the big screen." Bob Wulff proceeded to fit the two-and-a-half hour film onto a Game Boy Advance. So there!
They've become a major military player — and maybe a substitute for strategic thinking.
Michael Phelps popularized it five years ago. Now The Rock's posting about it on Instagram.
We did not see that response coming.
Researchers claim breakthrough in study of 2,000-year-old Antikythera mechanism, an astronomical calculator found in sea.
A gene therapy injection eliminated pain in mice. "CRISPR Could Switch Off Chronic Pain Without Opioids" is published by Emily Mullin in Future Human.
Harrison Ford, besides being a legendary actor, is also renowned for being a pilot, but he'll never forget the time he landed on a taxiway and we have the audio to hear how it happened.
George Floyd's family filed a federal lawsuit in July against the city of Minneapolis and the four officers accused in his death.
Zack Snyder's Justice League may be the peak — or nadir — of a formula that's come to dominate movies and TV.
Noah Lalonde does a hilarious impression of Leonardo DiCaprio as a waiter being offended by your "Titanic" joke.
Unfettered genius. Unpredictable rages. Here's what it was like to work at Tesla as Model 3 manufacturing ramped up and the company's leader melted down.
You should have seen my mom's Twitter page before it got suspended. Maybe you did. Maybe you were one of the 85 accounts that followed her. If so, I imagine you were probably very confused.
The Skunk Lock might seem hilarious but you perhaps should consult your local laws.
Understanding why, and what may be coming soon.
How emulation of a Sega classic brought me back to my childhood.
In a recent BBC interview, grifter queen Anna Delvey, born Anna Sorokin, admitted that some of her crimes have paid off "in a way."
In physics, entropy is the process of a system losing energy and dissolving into chaos. This applies to social systems in everyday life, too. Limiting energy loss can make social systems run better.
The next big software update will allow you to use your Apple Watch to unlock your iPhone and bring Fitness Plus to more screens.
One of the main characters on Twitter this week was the pink-necked green-pigeon, a photo of which went viral. Yes, it's real. Yes, it's stunning.
Many of the most well-known actors in the United Kingdom seem to come from richer backgrounds.